Morning Joe First Look goes around the world

TOPICS:
Morning Joe First Look goes around the world 1

August 23, 2019

 

We get first hand reporting from across the globe as tensions grow in Hong Kong and Tehran, while the U-K and Europe prepare for the G7 summit

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

52 Comments on "Morning Joe First Look goes around the world"

  1. Peter S | August 23, 2019 at 7:01 AM | Reply

    DID YOU KNOW that 1 out of 3 trump supporters is just as stupid as the other 2?

  2. Lily Jade | August 23, 2019 at 7:03 AM | Reply

    Oh i thought we are gonna be free of dotard for a whole day! Please No Dotard’s face nor voice today, media.

    Yes to Hong Kong protesters blocking the roads to airport! Blocked China for making money off of HK!

  3. Tyrone Macklemore | August 23, 2019 at 7:18 AM | Reply

    TRUMPOCCHIO is gonna go
    make a total FOOL of himself//AMERICA like
    HE did least YEAR

  4. Sheik Yo Booty | August 23, 2019 at 7:30 AM | Reply

    The LITTLE MUSHROOM DK PUSSYGRABBER is a national security threat to this great nation
    IMPEACH THE MOTHER FKER

  5. Gregory Gnoffo | August 23, 2019 at 7:34 AM | Reply

    Donald J. Trump

    1st One-Term President of the 21st Century

    +

    Worst President in American History

    Vote “NO” on Trump 2020!!!!!!

    • Larry Byrd | August 23, 2019 at 10:14 AM | Reply

      @Logical Conservative Your “logic” is faulty. He LOST the popular vote by over 3 million and ONLY won the electoral college by a razor thin margin. Now that people really know who/what he is, well, stick a fork in him…..he’s done. Try living in the “now” instead of re-living past glories like some loser jock. L….M….A….O at fools like you. 🙂

    • Bruce Boring | August 23, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

      @Logical Conservative there arent enough of you morons to get him re elected

    • Logical Conservative | August 23, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

      @Larry Byrd You mean he lost the illegal vote in New York and Los Angeles? I agree. Hey can you remind me what’s the prize for winning the popular vote? Is it a toaster oven or something?
      Trump won 3084 out of 3114 counties. That’s 99.04% of US counties.

    • Rocky Comet | August 23, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

      @Larry Byrd HAIL TRUMP!!! 🤚🤚🤚

      MAGA 2020 LANDSLIDE!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • Bruce Boring | August 23, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      @Logical Conservative no moron he didnt but just like your master you lie because it helps you push your agenda

  6. Casey28xxx | August 23, 2019 at 7:37 AM | Reply

    I wonder which leaders, if any he will physically shove out of his way at the G7?

  7. Moscow Mitch | August 23, 2019 at 7:40 AM | Reply

    t-Rump has no clue when he’s there at the summit…he looks like a clown up there compared to other leaders

  8. Michael Kahr | August 23, 2019 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    What I relish the most is that Boris can’t expect much help form moron Trump except a lot of idiotic words. Trump is about to wreck the American government and with it the economy in its wake. He can’t help the UK. And his hate talk against a strong unified Europe won’t help Boris Scump either.

  9. Tim Duenas | August 23, 2019 at 8:03 AM | Reply

    They’re trying to do a putin move on Greenland equivalent to what putin did on crimira

    • Dewayne Coleman | August 23, 2019 at 9:54 AM | Reply

      Almost. The only difference is Putin TOOK Crimea. Trump doesn’t have the balls to take Greenland, so he tried to buy it.

    • Charisma Hornum-Fries | August 23, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      Danish news has just reported that he called the Danish PM last night. Just info’ing

  10. ruth depew | August 23, 2019 at 8:19 AM | Reply

    Let’s hope gets a case of sever laryngitis, and get hospitalized for the weekend.

  11. Danish Native | August 23, 2019 at 8:26 AM | Reply

    Will Donnie be ignored, or laughed at for imbecile? Those are his only two choices.

  12. martin killam | August 23, 2019 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    Walked away bcuz Dems calling all Republicans racist. WRONG

  13. erik olsen | August 23, 2019 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    Sorry CNN wrong again, it’s the fires in the Amazon rainforest. More coverage needs to take place. G7 needs to focus one the largest ecological disaster in human history.

  14. cs e | August 23, 2019 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    a deranged unhinged sociopath with access to nuclear weapons is exactly why north korea iran and every other country on earth need weapons.

  15. rehan memon | August 23, 2019 at 10:02 AM | Reply

    what about the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir?

  16. Annie Parker | August 23, 2019 at 10:19 AM | Reply

    Why do trump go around people in the world don’t he know that they know that he is crazy and don’t know anything.

  17. TWSTF 8 | August 23, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    Haha Look at Iran trying to play “tough guy” lol isn’t that adorable! 😂

    Edit; Wow! Sarah Harman in London is kinda SMOKIN’ 🔥

  18. Bytor 1001 | August 23, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Stable genius takes the circus on the road….

  19. Dave Brownburg | August 23, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    America’s first fake president. He says everything is fake but him.

  20. Gilmore Mccoy | August 23, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    My dining-room table will repersent the USA 🇱🇷 better than our clown 🤡 president 👍!!!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.