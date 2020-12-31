Mother & Daughter Arrested | INDECOM Investigates Protest in Prison – December 30 2020

TOPICS:
Mother & Daughter Arrested | INDECOM Investigates Protest in Prison - December 30 2020 1

December 31, 2020

 

Trusted News
25 Comments on "Mother & Daughter Arrested | INDECOM Investigates Protest in Prison – December 30 2020"

  1. johnny blazzee | December 30, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    SMH…..the rich get warm and the poor get locked up.

  2. Althea Howei | December 30, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    Jamaica has two sets of law one for the rich one for the poor .

  3. Paul Johnson | December 30, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Wicked how can someone do something like that when police get them indecom go to them help joke

  4. milli b | December 30, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    Oh plz…why would it take so long to remove the children from a place where they are being abused…

  5. Elaine Arscott | December 30, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    My God, My God, There is a saying you can’t trust your own family they are so wicked..What you expect other people to do..I hope that young man fine peace because it is hard to rest when you know is your own kill you…So 😥

  6. tykoon milli | December 30, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    Lock them up just Like how uno lock up the poor people them

  7. Miska Stewart | December 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    Metaphysics. Obeah, was set to instigate this cruel act.🙏🙏🙏

  8. GLEN CAMPBELL | December 30, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…/

  9. Civic Masters | December 30, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    If I was white and rich….I would get all these pretty comments after disregarding the law.

  10. Gaza nation White | December 30, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    A bet you if a we as black ppl a try earn some money you guys mash up everything beat up the ppl them lock them up smh 🤦‍♂️

  11. Dawn Palmer | December 30, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

    Thanks for bringing us the news, Giovani. Be safe everyone.

  12. god bless no fear | December 30, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    What a wicked act my lord

  13. Elfreda Carty | December 30, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

    Didn’t know these cults are in Jamaica! Where do they come from? Unbelievable! If these people are similar to some in America they carry out polytheism & children are in danger.

  14. Golden Eye | December 30, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    Abuse every prisoner who’s there for murder. Piss ina dem tea too and give them

  15. Rowan Richards | December 30, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    The Minister of local government only have strength for poor people. Mr MacKenzie a you me a talk.

  16. David Grant | December 30, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    Yu heard what that man seh….anytime him find him dem a go tek care of him

  17. Ian McTavish | December 30, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Hi

  18. R H | December 31, 2020 at 12:08 AM | Reply

    Life style for the rich & famous
    Deem themselves untouchable!
    Another law for the poor man 👨🙏🙏prison

  19. Lucifer Morningstar | December 31, 2020 at 3:42 AM | Reply

    Well him dead and gone already dead man tell no tailz

  20. Lucifer Morningstar | December 31, 2020 at 3:52 AM | Reply

    Take all of the church members to court and take dem in for question and stop let dem abuse the girls

