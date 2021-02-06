Mother & Daughter Face Court for Murder in St. Mary, Jamaica – February 4 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Bwoy! What a ting! Some of these murders in the last few months have been on another level of wickedness.
So true
😣😖🥺
No one facing the court for the plane crash
well they should be distraught wat the hell were they thinking
If both women are found guilty, they must be punished as the law require. No exception because they are female. Their actions were wicked and evil. Too much killing on the island.
Fi real 👏🏼💯
I don’t sorry for them, please gave both of those women’s life in prison judge, thank u
Fi real 👏🏼💯
Jesus Christ have mercy
Aye Unu ina trouble enuh