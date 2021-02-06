Mother & Daughter Face Court for Murder in St. Mary, Jamaica – February 4 2021

TOPICS:
Mother & Daughter Face Court for Murder in St. Mary, Jamaica - February 4 2021 1

February 6, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

11 Comments on "Mother & Daughter Face Court for Murder in St. Mary, Jamaica – February 4 2021"

  1. Mandark Astronomonov | February 5, 2021 at 9:43 AM | Reply

    Bwoy! What a ting! Some of these murders in the last few months have been on another level of wickedness.

  2. dignity | February 5, 2021 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    No one facing the court for the plane crash

  3. junior don | February 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    well they should be distraught wat the hell were they thinking

  4. A. Leveridge | February 5, 2021 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    If both women are found guilty, they must be punished as the law require. No exception because they are female. Their actions were wicked and evil. Too much killing on the island.

  5. Wilhelm Morris | February 5, 2021 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    I don’t sorry for them, please gave both of those women’s life in prison judge, thank u

  6. Rebecca Wright | February 5, 2021 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    Jesus Christ have mercy

  7. Badbreed Music | February 5, 2021 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Aye Unu ina trouble enuh

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.