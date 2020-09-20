Mourner Outside Supreme Court: Justice Ginsburg Was ‘Champion For Women And Equality’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Mourner Outside Supreme Court: Justice Ginsburg Was 'Champion For Women And Equality' | MSNBC 1

September 20, 2020

 

Mourners gathered outside of the U.S. Supreme Court to honor the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Many spoke about Ginsburg’s legacy and said, “She was a huge champion for women and equality.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Mourner Outside Supreme Court: Justice Ginsburg Was 'Champion For Women And Equality' | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

74 Comments on "Mourner Outside Supreme Court: Justice Ginsburg Was ‘Champion For Women And Equality’ | MSNBC"

  1. Elizabeth Quon | September 20, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    Hopefully it will inspire those that weren’t sure about things and move them to make a change and fight f o r what’s right.

  2. SUPERAFRASIABI89 | September 20, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    “I don’t think science knows” person who claimed there were airports in 1776.

  3. Cannon Hinnant #sayhisname | September 20, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    Thank you Ruth. RIP

    • John Randolph | September 20, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

      Cannon Hinnant #sayhisname …..she was a selfish woman who had the opportunity to retire during obama tenure but no she now has ruined the dems opportunity to hold the scotus…..so shameful.

    • OUTLAW AUTOBODY | September 20, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      Thank you ruth for opening a seat so Mr President can appoint a real judge!

    • Danny Lamberth | September 20, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      She was a baby killer!

    • Connie Hahn | September 20, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      @MiketheYung God you forget she was not on that court alone…..why pick her out….she presented a writing….a case…..they vote….why don’t you look and see who was on the court then a nd what t he vote was….

    • Connie Hahn | September 20, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      @Danny Lamberth she killed no one….she was on the court with others….it was a writing …a case….all of you act like she was a one person court….she wasnt….

  4. gypsy | September 20, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    She believed in equality for all and women’s rights. Donald and his base hate her, I’m sure. Justice Ginsburg embodies all Donald despises; women, Jews, intelligence, empathy and the rule of law. God Bless you Justice Ginsburg.😇✡😇

    • William Bailey | September 20, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

      @Sharon Brown glad to see you know the future. What are next weeks lotto numbers

    • My Dude | September 20, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      @Connie Hahn I agree, the right to chose… murdering their unborn. Mind my own business? I wonder if you keep that same energy when other humans are murdered, or you have an opinion on the subject?

    • Puppy power | September 20, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      @Sharon Brown stay in the barn 🐑🐑🐑

    • gypsy | September 20, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      @Johnny Johnstone Must be wonderful for u to sit at the right hand of the Almighty and know what He does.

    • Connie Hahn | September 20, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

      @My Dude and there you said it….opinions….trouble is you press your opinons on people as the only way….theres 2 sides to everything…..but people only have one side….if you disagree then…. names get called… Iike kindergarten…and very few people fact check….to even get the truth….remember Justice Ginsburg wasn’t on that court alone….and for the record….i think term limits for congress and the courts….for Supreme Court takes some doing…..thats tough too….if someone is doing a good job….you hate to lose them….but…..

  5. P Muller | September 20, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    “I want you to use my words against me,” Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, in 2016. “If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.”

    Mitch McConnell, declared in 2016 that the “Supreme Court vacancy should not be filled until there is a new president.” This was while President Barack Obama still had 11 months left in office.

    GOP = trump’s spineless, hypocritical lackeys, who will protect and enable trump at all costs to the country.

  6. Rene Wilson | September 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    Let’s honor her dying wish !

  7. Boss Women | September 20, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    The Late Justice Ginsburg was a death penalty opponent in cases of mental and physical disabilities. She stood up against executions of youths under the age of 18 yr. Judge Ginsburg cared about those who received death penalties with sub-standard representation. We have a system that works best when you can afford good attorneys. DNA evidence is proving the innocence of many incarcerated accused of murder and other crimes. We need to install a justice whose record has been reviewed and throughly vetted. We can’t rush a lifetime appointment for political reasons.

  8. Charlie | September 20, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    How about these Justices have term limits and not sit on the bench to their death beds

    • Deborah Freedman | September 20, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      @Countess Ratzass It would also require 2/3 of states to ratify. There are more important amendments needed, like electing the president via popular vote.

    • Sunny 2 | September 20, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      Ferazhin Lexico Calling the kettle black again? You’re the most insecure person I’ve seen on this thread. . Why don’t you just stop being a uneducated and bitter bigot and turn your phone off ? You’re embarrassing yourself.

    • Connie Hahn | September 20, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

      @Deborah Freedman both are important…and heres where it gets tough…it takes all of us for changes…after elections people accept and go back to their everyday lives.

    • Johnny Johnstone | September 20, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      @Ferazhin Lexico lol 🤣🤣 I hope you’re trolling if not well there’s really nothing I can say. You would really be too dumb to realize you’re being insulted so why bother

    • Jeff Gibson | September 20, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      Tell your own Congressman. But I’ll bet you don’t even know who that is.

  9. Juan Peguero | September 20, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    Overwhelmingly vote to honor RBG

  10. Deborah Hendricks | September 20, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    But please…otherwise kiss the country goodbye

  11. Emperor Solo | September 20, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    It’s never good when a real legend leaves us!

  12. Gordon Rebel | September 20, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    To honor RBG legacy, the best way is to get out and vote.

  13. dianne roney | September 20, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    Yes great to see people wearing masks 👏👏

  14. Will Ganness | September 20, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    Well at least we know know that RBG is definitely voting Democrat. So you have that.

  15. Rochelle Griggs | September 20, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    Don’t let Trump just put anybody in her place she was beautiful

  16. Fight Climate Change | September 20, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    Ginsburg was so well respected. Thank goodness Americans have role models like her after witnessing four years of a vile President and a spineless, corrupt Senate. She reflected the best America has to offer, while Trump, McConnell, Graham, represent the worst.

  17. Flor D. | September 20, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg… The Nation has lost an amazing and unique gem.

  18. Tim Ang | September 20, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    The Hon Justice Ginsburg “fought the good fight” for many! I celebrate her life n mourn her passing. Moving forward, we need to keep up what she fought to gain!

  19. Doug Hoskovec | September 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    While tRUMP lied, 199,000 Americans died. That’s Republican abortion.

  20. Ancel Rick | September 20, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    To my fellow Republicans. Just remember, it’s a secret ballot and no one will EVER know you actually voted for Joe Biden. 😉

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.