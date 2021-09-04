MP Edward Registe dead at 50 While still an active minister

Edward Registe mother’s speaking to the country state radio (DBS), who also spoke to DBS, said that Registe left home for work the morning, and during the day, got informed that her son was rushed to the hospital.

She added that later in the evening, Registe called her and complained of him feeling unwell but was unsure of the cause.

His mother also to the radio station that in the wee hours of the morning, around 4: 00 o’clock, she received a call informing her that her son had gone into cardiac arrest. The not long hospital informed the family that Registe had died. “It is a very sad situation for us because Ed was the right-hand man in that house for us,” Registe’s mother said. “He was a very charming man, and it’s a sad situation,” she added.

Registe was admitted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital late on August 31, 2021, and he passed away in the early hours of September 1, 2021.

The Government of Dominica and the nation sent mourning following the sudden passing of the Parliamentary Representative for the Grandbay Constituency and Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations, with Specific responsibility for Diaspora Relations, Edward Registe.

Later in the day, the country’s Prime Minister and leader of the Dominica Labour Party, Hon Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, addressed the nation on state-owned DBS Radio. He said the death of Registe, a strong advocate for the “little man” and a stalwart of the Dominica Labour Party, is “difficult to accept.”

“He had a passion for youth development, the PM said, and people’s development. He gave his entire life to the service of Dominica and the Grand Bay constituency. Also to the party,” Skerrit said. “Ed was synonymous with the labour party. He was a committed, dedicated, and very loyal individual. I can say that Ed was one of my strongest and most reliable allies within the labour party. We could always count on him. He had a passion for what he did,” the Dominica leader said.

He noted that the passing of the former politician was a huge blow to the country and expressed his condolences to the family, the people of Grandbay, party supporters, and well-wishers on the death of “a true giant in every sense of the word.”

He stated that their friendship spanned over two decades, and throughout that period, “it has been very rewarding and fulfilling” being able to rely on Registe.

“It is a void that has been created and a void which will be very difficult to fill,” the Prime Minister lamented. “Eventually, we will have to accept his departure from this earth, but for now, it is absolutely difficult to accept.”

Edward Registe History

Born in the village of Grandbay, a labour party stronghold, his association with the Dominica Labour Party went back many years. In 2014, he was appointed a senator by the Dominica Labour Government. Registe also served as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly of Dominica. He also formerly held the position of General Secretary in Dominica Labour Party.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit announcing Edward Registe as a senator, said his Government’s nominee for Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Edward Registe, believes that he is a young man who has demonstrated great skill, knowledge, appreciation, and respect for the country. Also, popularity came from the National Youth Council as a firebrand representative of the young people of this could who has really done a tremendous amount of work for young people and the entire nation. Minister Skerrit said.

The Hon Prime Minister also stated that Registe’s nomination is recognition for his years of dedicated service to the nation and anticipates the senator Hon. “No doubt he will bring that same passion to the House of Assembly in the debate and, of course, when he needs to act as Speaker. Registe will bring the same zeal to the House. He will continue to demonstrate that level of discipline and seriousness to work which he has exhibited over his several years of public service so that Senator Edward Registe will be a candidate for the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.”

In the 2019 general elections on Dominica, Edward Registe, for the first time, contested the general elections in the Grand Bay constituency and won. He was designated as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and Diaspora Relations, with Specific responsibility for Diaspora Relations in the Roosevelt Skerrit, lead the Government.

Home