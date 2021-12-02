MP’s React to $1m Housing Fund | TVJ News – Dec 1 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
18 comments
To the person reading this: Even tho I dont know you, I wish you the best of what life has to offer
Thanks! I receive… Same returns.
Thank you and I wish the same to you and yours. Jesus loves you
Yes man I need a nice house for me and my kids
The money wa cruel Reid thief and the resignation package wa him get this is where that money should go bag a ole dutty thief them conjew and him thieving crew
Same so
Trying to fool fools enough is enough
The money is always short at the cashier common j lp practice
Sharon Samuel’s youmake me laugh my grand son ask what worry
My grand son wants to be like RUEL RIED NO WOORK AND PRE PAID
If them give every Jamaican that need a house a million and some land with proper infrastructure water electricity road sewage you’d be surprised to see the great communities that would be created. But no Parnell Charles alone a thief fifteen hundred acre Dam set a scoundrels Wait but nuh Juniour a advocate fi poor people get million fi housing
waaaiiii no Mek mi laugh lol like Buju unu funny eeeh?
HE’S CORRECT 1million jamaica dollars is not a AMOUNT for fan fare from Government…..Jamaica government should talk in BILLIONS whenever they a contributing to anything that is beneficial for all JAMAICANS..
One million dollar is nothing sir please give each citizen one million especially those on minimum wage.
Pure mouth pure talking talking and empty primises to the peoples of jamaican peoples of jamaica,taking taking taking it all for whonu self,only on election time you mp membering the peoples values that you really needed people must leave politic because they are not the true benitfitury of the out come,
All we receved and is suffering needs and want while mp doing nothing primises primises ontop of primises
Omg
R They Serious
Teach us, good Lord, to serve you as you deserve; to give and not to count the cost; to fight and not to heed the wounds; to toil and not to seek for rest; to labour and not to seek for any reward, save that of knowing that we do your will; through Christ our Lord.
Amen