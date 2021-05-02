Medina Spirit won the 147th Kentucky Derby with 12-1 odds, giving Trainer Bob Baffert his record-breaking seventh Derby win. MSNBC's Steve Kornacki joins Alex Witt to go over how he correctly predicted the win.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Correctly Predicts Kentucky Derby Winner | MSNBC