May 2, 2021

 

Medina Spirit won the 147th Kentucky Derby with 12-1 odds, giving Trainer Bob Baffert his record-breaking seventh Derby win. MSNBC's Steve Kornacki joins Alex Witt to go over how he correctly predicted the win.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

22 Comments on "MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Correctly Predicts Kentucky Derby Winner | MSNBC"

  1. Carla Defoe | May 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM | Reply

    My favorite Virgo predicts.

  2. thank u next | May 2, 2021 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    Aw, cute. I love him. He’s really humble too

  3. Jayboogie007 | May 2, 2021 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    Still wearing “those” pants, I see!! He knows he’s being a tease lololol we see you, Steve! 😉😉

  4. NotoriousCRG27 | May 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    Kornacki is now another reason I look forward to the start of the NFL.
    Maybe SNL will make a last minute Host change on 5/8 & Steve can save the night?

  5. Chasing Capsaicin | May 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Medina knew he had it. Smiled across the line! Gets a fruit plate. How many got it wrong, marginal importance?

  6. Johnny Tek | May 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    All the XP that Kornacki gained during the 2020 elections must have really leveled up his stats.

    • J. Karpinski | May 2, 2021 at 5:17 PM | Reply

      This is animal abuse at it’s finest! It makes my blood boil. The behind the scenes treatment of these beautiful animals is horrendous and I d on’t know how anyone could support this evil.

    • TruckerExile E | May 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM | Reply

      Kornacki’s stats now are…
      STR-2, SPD-2, AGI-3, STA-4 CON-8 INT-9 out of 10

  7. Yvonne Tomenga | May 2, 2021 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    OMG. Between the volcanoes in Iceland and the on-going political news and subpoenas, I totally didn’t realize the Kentucky Derby was yesterday. 😯😔 I’m very glad that Steve Kornacki is so happy and humble. Fun video. 👍

  8. Timothy Weatherspoon | May 2, 2021 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    Steve is the national spokesperson for nerds worldwide. That is a compliment from a STEM Dad

  9. Carlos manuel | May 2, 2021 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    Should’ve listen to Steve instead throwing out my losing tickets

  10. BJ Wanlund | May 2, 2021 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    I’ll be using the Kornacki Method (i.e. don’t bet against Baffert) in the future for sure!

  11. Pat Needham | May 2, 2021 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    When will the Kornacki khakis be available for sale

  12. James Blackwolf | May 2, 2021 at 5:27 PM | Reply

    I was reminded of an episode of Francis the talking mule. He told the main character which horses would win the race.

  13. Derry Taylor | May 2, 2021 at 5:31 PM | Reply

    Medina Spirit !!! ♥️♥️♥️

  14. Ro G | May 2, 2021 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    I had my money on Soup and Sandwich. Sadly, no soup for me! 🥣

    I’ll show myself the door now. 😉

  15. Paula Bhatt | May 2, 2021 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    Love ya Kornacki and THANK YOU for bringing us the BEST NEWS 🗞 in 2020 ELECTION HISTORY WAS MADE 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

  16. Paula Bhatt | May 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    Wow such a humble awesome man 👨

  17. romona jenkins | May 2, 2021 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    He’s being modest..he must be a genius

  18. Anonymous Intellectual | May 2, 2021 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    He’s holding that money on the thumbnail like those young rappers do 😭😭😂 .

  19. Debra Wade | May 2, 2021 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Gosh….. Steve Kornaki. Congratulations!!!!🎈

  20. dlawson688 | May 2, 2021 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    Steve is on point always!

