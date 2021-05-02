Medina Spirit won the 147th Kentucky Derby with 12-1 odds, giving Trainer Bob Baffert his record-breaking seventh Derby win. MSNBC's Steve Kornacki joins Alex Witt to go over how he correctly predicted the win.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Correctly Predicts Kentucky Derby Winner | MSNBC
My favorite Virgo predicts.
Aw, cute. I love him. He’s really humble too
Still wearing “those” pants, I see!! He knows he’s being a tease lololol we see you, Steve! 😉😉
Kornacki is now another reason I look forward to the start of the NFL.
Maybe SNL will make a last minute Host change on 5/8 & Steve can save the night?
Medina knew he had it. Smiled across the line! Gets a fruit plate. How many got it wrong, marginal importance?
All the XP that Kornacki gained during the 2020 elections must have really leveled up his stats.
This is animal abuse at it’s finest! It makes my blood boil. The behind the scenes treatment of these beautiful animals is horrendous and I d on’t know how anyone could support this evil.
Kornacki’s stats now are…
STR-2, SPD-2, AGI-3, STA-4 CON-8 INT-9 out of 10
OMG. Between the volcanoes in Iceland and the on-going political news and subpoenas, I totally didn’t realize the Kentucky Derby was yesterday. 😯😔 I’m very glad that Steve Kornacki is so happy and humble. Fun video. 👍
Steve is the national spokesperson for nerds worldwide. That is a compliment from a STEM Dad
Should’ve listen to Steve instead throwing out my losing tickets
I’ll be using the Kornacki Method (i.e. don’t bet against Baffert) in the future for sure!
When will the Kornacki khakis be available for sale
I was reminded of an episode of Francis the talking mule. He told the main character which horses would win the race.
Medina Spirit !!! ♥️♥️♥️
I had my money on Soup and Sandwich. Sadly, no soup for me! 🥣
I’ll show myself the door now. 😉
Love ya Kornacki and THANK YOU for bringing us the BEST NEWS 🗞 in 2020 ELECTION HISTORY WAS MADE 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
Wow such a humble awesome man 👨
He’s being modest..he must be a genius
He’s holding that money on the thumbnail like those young rappers do 😭😭😂 .
Gosh….. Steve Kornaki. Congratulations!!!!🎈
Steve is on point always!