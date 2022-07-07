Mulcair: Shadow of Harper hangs over Brown disqualification

49 comments
Mulcair: Shadow of Harper hangs over Brown disqualification 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

49 comments

  2. “he’s CTV’s political correspondant”… That explains a lot about CTV’s stance on issues!

    Reply

    1. Tom Mulcair is actually an incredible political commentator. I couldn’t stand him as a politician, but even as somebody who is political conservative I find more often than not I agree with him, or learn something new by listening to him.

      Reply

  3. “Jean Charest style of Conservatism”? What is the Liberal style of Conservatism? Aren’t those complete contradictions?

    Reply

    1. You’d be surprised. There are different types of conservatism: traditional conservatism (e.g. Edmund Burke), paleoconservatism (e.g. Pat Buchanan), neoconservativism (e.g. George W Bush), the old Right (e.g. Calvin Coolidge), the new right (e.g. Thatcher, Reagan), and so on. Some conservative leaders like Reagan and Thatcher were also proponents of neoliberalism (a.k.a. free market capitalism).

      Reply

    2. @RMAdrid13 All conservatives support liberalism. Conservatism is literally the conservation of liberalism.

      Reply

    3. @SubArc Adventures so every con servative that votes for pierre are in essence voting liberal. They might as well vote for Trudeau. I like the way you think.

      Reply

  4. I think his nine lives are done a leader doesn’t take the party down because his sinking ship is going down brown’s career is over

    Reply

    1. Brown’s got a long history of slimy behaviour, and it looks like it’s finally catching up to him.

      Reply

  5. Charest is the embodiment of the career politician that led this country to the current state. The world is changing and our government needs to change with it.

    Reply

    2. Professor Akiba sitting at home getting saggy while collecting his HUGE retirement salary…Charest is the epitome of an unprincipled liberal career politician. Pierre has brains, is articulate and passionate and has SOME conservative principles. He’s also young, energetic and bilingual.

      Reply

    4. Charest should be known as “Chardonnay”. He’s out of touch with ordinary anglophone Canadians.

      Reply

    1. Actually at the end he looks like he is enjoying what he is doing which is explaining what he sees as going down. Yes we can smile that much.

      Reply

  7. Say what you will but Tom is always well informed. I would add things that he missed but he pretty much covered it all

    Reply

  9. Not buying that the “Shadow of Stephen Harper is floating above all these events”… until Mulcair just brought it up, I did not think even once about Harper.

    Reply

    1. exactly. we are almost at a decade past harpers last year in office and these nerds are still bringing him up

      Reply

    4. @Schadenfreude yeah let’s act as if nothing happened and repeat the same mistake because why care about history if it’s more than the last week.

      Reply

  11. If anyone knows about failed politicians it’s Tom Mulcair. He’s the poster boy for failed politicians and definitely an expert.

    Reply

    2. Maybe. I don’t think Mulcair would have given the Liberals 3 years of support to properly up their govt. Maybe I’m wrong.

      Reply

    4. @Jared Wall I’ll give him that at least… he has more scruples than Jag-off… even if I don’t agree with him on basically anything.

      Reply

  12. I like this version of Tom Mulcair. The Tom I remember from way back was like a pitbull that’s ready to bit anyone that comes a few feet from him lol! Keep smiling Tom!

    Reply

  14. WAKE UP and realize that the BAR is THE enemy
    Learn the difference between ‘Legal’ and Lawful at A Warrior Calls

    Reply

  15. Mulcair is an absolute dinosaur. Should be a non partisan political commentator for news corps.

    Reply

  16. Jack Layton our democracy? Canada is a constitutional monarchy. There is democratic processes not a democracy.

    Reply

  17. It was a complaint from Brown’s own camp. CTV’s partisanship makes me love Poilievre even more:)

    Reply

    1. When was the last time a person could celebrate the integrity of a party leader in Canada? Was it for Tom? Anybody since?

      Reply

    1. Well, Harper is actually there, discreetly taking a dump because he was “caught short”.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.