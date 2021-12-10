Multi-Million US Dollar Health Project Launched | TVJ News – Dec 9 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
11 comments
I don’t hear anything about the Chapelton hospital…am still listening
This is great news worked at Spanish town hospital
This is great news! Improvement likkle by likkle.
Thank you Jesus christ
I hope unno spend the money on the hospitals and not put the money in youlots pockets.
So what about the Black River hospital? Why successive governments continue to neglect St. Elizabeth and Black River in particular?
St Ann’s bay needs equipment for ultrasounds test on all level, CT scans and a ward for babies if they are COVID speciality than mixing them up with adults.
When I see this I will believe it!
Big talk Minister of health let hope you all get it right this time and the money spend on the project you taking about and not in some pocket.
There is only one reason why this “project” is going along in “what they intend to do”. Construction developer friends.
JMD$31 billion for the matches box they just show? They really think we are sleeping.