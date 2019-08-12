Accused sex trafficker and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is dead after apparently taking his own life inside his jail cell over the weekend. Stephanie Ruhle breaks down the multiple investigations that are now underway to figure out what happened and what’s next for Epstein’s case. Weighing in: NBC’s Tom Winter, NBC’s Ari Melber, former federal prosecutor Berit Berger, and New York Times Finance Editor David Enrich.
Multiple Investigations Underway In Jeffrey Epstein Death | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC
Wouldn’t it be great if we were as concerned about the murders of poor people as much as we are for the rich?
This was no ordinary rich person. He was connected to two American presidents. How many poor people have their organs harvested by the likes of Maxwell and Epstein anyway.
Being “rich” is not the reason for the story.
At least, now it is extremely important to arrest and interrogate as soon as possible Ghislaine Maxwell!
There is no way the truth will come out of any investigation of Epstein . . his little black book is being buried. 🙄
Jan fromOz just like the trial,none of it will see the light of day,just like the Khashoggi investigation.
He was Mossad agent the reason he didn’t go after rich people only people who had some type of influence was to keep America in check we need to look towards Israel towards the zionists
Look at his connections to Israel it’s completely insane
He has been “suicidized”.
The FBI and the justice department will be investigating. I’m sure they will be thorough.
Another inmate costs basically nothing, right ?
I am APPALLED that William Lowering the Barr’s Daddy hired Epstein to teach at Dalton School, with no experience what so ever. America at it’s pathetic best!
Good news is establishment Democrats lost another donor and a very influential Liberal.
It’s going to be interesting who the peon fall guys are going to be,anyone want to wager how high up the ladder it goes?
More a case of wondering how far down the ladder it reaches. We already know about the top.
What did Epstein know about the sexual predilections of Donald Trump???
One death , one means … We all know what happened, but It’s gonna be blamed on a kitchen worker who poisoned Epstein’s meal or beverages
Of course Barr is appalled. He paid upfront for some girls and now Epstein doesnt deliver.
There are no camaras in jail cells but their is camara footage of the cell block, and I wouldn’t be surprised if those camaras were suddenly not working.
My brother in laws son committed ”suicide” in prison.
He stabbed himself 7 times in the back, cleaned up the bloody scene, hid his weapons throughout the cell block, wrapped himself up in a coat and hid under the bed.
He wasn’t discovered for seven hours.
There were very few prisoners on the cell block as the prison was in the process of being closed. The guards devices to keep track of the whereabouts of the prisoners were ‘tampered with’ and the cameras ‘malfunctioned’ as well.
It’s been 21 years since the ”suicide” and nobody was charged in the death.
— And nobody will be charged in Epstein’s death either.
Ok, I’m slow. Barr is appalled, because he has a massive case of CYA.
p.s. The autopsy will not be over until every single tox screen result is complete.
Crooked Hillary can sleep well now.
He’s not dead.
Do we believe Barr on this one? He’s already shown his impartiality in another pending case.
will trump attend eipsteins funeral?