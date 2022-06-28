Recent Post
52 comments
When will people learn it’s not worth trying to beat a train.
So, Very truthful of you👍🏻
One time in a small town I was driving across an intersection with tracks and the arm came down on the top of my car with no lights and no warning. I quickly looked both ways and saw the train coming.
Exactly 💯
Never.
May their souls rest in eternal peace
I bet Jesus was driving the dump truck.
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
This is a reckless behavior, what happened to their rules and regulations, the dumpster truck is 100% at fault
You’re drawing conclusions to soon. There’s no need for a blame game, wait for the investigations. Maybe the chauffeur got a heart attack or something. I hate gossip.
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
massive jump to conclusion. This looks to be a rural area. I drive in an area but EVERY single railroad crossing is marked. I cross those streets all the time yet in a decade i’ve only seen three trains pass. In rural areas what if it’s your first time on a road, you don’t know the area and you’re just driving as normal? You are just going along at 40mph with the radio on and cross an unmarked intersection with the right of way and BAM you’re hit by a train that came out of nowhere with no warning. It’s not the driver’s fault. the crossing was unmarked and gave no warning.
@Der Red everything you mentioned except for the unmarked signs would completely be the drivers fault. Even unmarked train crossings in the very least should be paid full attention to. Do you cross the road without looking both ways because its not a busy roadway? Hopefully not.
As for a novice driver however most if not all of that blame would go towards the parents of said driver because of not having properly trained their child in standard safety procedures while driving a car!
I’ve driven in urban districts with very few warning signals with crossing trains and metros, this doesnt mean i let my gaurd down same logic applies if im rural areas.
Also the music excuse is sub-par, you shouldnt be blasting ur music if ur unfamiliar with location(or at all if you cant sense an incoming train)?! It takes less than 5 seconds to slow down at a train crossing. Hell, school buses come to a complete stop and even open the door to listen for any incoming trains!
This is common sense, but far to often I’m reminded that common sense is far from common these days.
This is sad sending love
So, Very sorry for their lost also the injured ones🛐
@Marie Lucas, thank you only for letting me know😜
Can’t stand seeing basic grammar not applied…their lost?…smh
@latinamm 70, relax my friend😜
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
@Phi Hong, yes 🙌
Prayers for those killed and injured.
And the driver..
Last fight https://youtu.be/pq9yyaZ25YI
You might think that prayers are a good suggestion but Prayers never helped anyone.
@Gerard Flynn Well, apart from the sanctimonious. Gives them the opportunity to say they did something when they actually did nothing.
God Bless the ppl and Family that had lost their life
Why did god let them die?
The only way to hitting something that hard for the train, go out of the track. The truck have to be so heavy and the train going such a high speed. I have this feeling that the truck didnt care to see the train and think he cant just cross it. When the train send a warning sound they can stop it in time. I think the truck try to jump across, so the train has no time to stop. The train is going 60-80 miles. Plenty of time to see the truck, if its stuck and cant move. They can slow down and gone for full stop.
No idea why but lastnight I sat up looking at “Great American Amtrack Vacations”
I did this for a couple hours thinking which one I’d like to do ASAP.
Some things just trip me out.
RIP to all those souls.
Amtrack may have great destinations, don’t let this one accident put you off trains.
I live really close to this helicopters have been going all day and our little er is filled with people from the train
Sounds nasty. May seem strange but I’ve learned first hand it can be very difficult to see an oncoming train at an uncontrolled crossing, especially at night, but I would not be surprised by any time.
Condolences to all family and friends. RIP. 💐
One night a woman on my bowling team said her car got wrecked by a train. I say WHAT!!! She explains that she was driving in Atlanta at night and thought she was turning left on to a street but it was train tracks. Her car gets stuck on the tracks and a train was coming so she got out and it was destroyed.
Every time I’m taken Amtrak and the train was late, it was some fool thinking they could beat the train over the crossing. It takes a train miles to stop; just think about the weight and speed and stopping on a dime is not in any way a possibility. I’ll still take the train as I love it, and I still feel safer than driving 1000 miles. Please use some sense at train crossings…
My sincere condolences to the families of the people that lost their lives.
Probably some old trumpers. If it wasn’t yeah sure but it’s Missouri so
Two days in a row. Uncontrolled railroad crossing. Condolences to the families and friends.
I was on a train crash….I can’t express the sheer terror.
Wow! Thank God you survived! I was on this train route last month. I’m pretty sure they were traveling at top speed going through that rural area and that explains why all of those cars are off the track at impact.
Lemon starts the story with a nonsensical statement. “This is a disturbing story that could affect all of us. We all drive…..” . Yeah Don, but if you look both ways at an uncontrolled rail crossing, you probably won’t get wasted! Many disasters could affect us if we’re in the wrong place at the wrong time, However, this accident was most likely avoidable. And your odds of survival are much higher on a train than they are in a car. Yes I really stupid question here 1:50 .
I hate to say it, but Lemon simply isn’t that bright! The funny part is, he thinks he is!
I’m surprised he didn’t blame this on white people.
@Kevin Lovdahl He knows he needs to cut that out or he’ll end up like Chris Cuomo.
Spent around 40 hours on Amtrak last week. In coach. Only on the very last leg did I feel endangered.
Roughly 3-hour trip from Chicago to points North on the Pere Marquette. Left Union Station on time only to stop and lose 20 minutes because of track priorities.
When a train crew is compelled to make up lost time, the atmosphere feels charged.
Urgency.
Sudden jolts & jerks on tall train cars feel scarier than on single-level ones.
If we could manage a 5-year embargo on bombing other countries we could buy Amtrak one beautiful new rail system of its own, rather than knowingly, intentionally trying so hard to NOT LOOK LIKE JAPAN!!!
Amtrak people are vital to this nation. Efforts should be made to consider their Service along the lines of other honored Public Servants. Twenty-year retirement, full benefits, top pay.
Very confused amtrak Chicago to Pere Marquette (state park) ? You felt endangered from old trains switching tracks at a station that is over 100 years old and one the busiest stations in the country ?
@Jeffrey 773 – Amtrak assigns names to their routes, and the Pere Marquette line ends in Grand Rapids.
Other Michigan Amtrak routes are the Wolverine, which goes through Detroit to Pontiac, and the Blue Water to Port Huron.
Sorry for the mixup.
The delays often experienced by Amtrak is generally attributed to the fact that they operate on other companies’ rails. This was our experience when we ran late.
My condolences 🙏🏾 and my prayers to everyone involved 🙏🏾
I’m a Over the Road Truck Driver for 15 years:
And I’m all 💯 percent confident it was the Dump Truck fault…….If you a Trucker, you know why….
#RIP🙏🏾
