Murderous Rampage in Clarendon | Husband & Wife Killed – December 18 2020

TOPICS:
Murderous Rampage in Clarendon | Husband & Wife Killed - December 18 2020 1

December 19, 2020

 

Trusted News
22 Comments on "Murderous Rampage in Clarendon | Husband & Wife Killed – December 18 2020"

  1. Shanique campbell | December 18, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    omg 😭😭

  2. everdon wilson | December 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    Effortville, Farm heights isn’t that central Clarendon, gangster politicians Mike Henry place dat.

  3. Normaline Thompson | December 18, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    Clarendon nuh normal at all ….oh God have mercy on us

  4. Isoline Adamson | December 18, 2020 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    What a thing people don’t be fooled look up to God let him be the author and the finisher of our life

  5. Wayne Clarke | December 18, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    I feel the pain for that family

  6. everdon wilson | December 18, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    IAN WILKINSON WELL SAID IT’S TIME WE MOVE AWAY FROM THE PRACTICES OF THESE CORRUPT POLITICIANS NAMING EVERY BODY AND THEIR MOTHER TO EVERY SINGLE POSITION IN JAMAICA.

  7. Kadya Heslop | December 18, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.

  8. Denise | December 18, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

    I’m going to stop watching Jamaican news, it’s too.damn depressing🙁🙁.

  9. Towaune Lawrence | December 18, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    Everytime I was the news nothing good never come on the news. Jamaica is a sad and mess up country

  10. Tttuhf Oooo | December 18, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    Enough is enough tired of these killing every day

  11. Winston Watson | December 18, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    Mr Bartlett is one enthusiastic and optimistic soul. I hope his prognostications are correct.

  12. Ehkaya 2019 | December 18, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

    If a egg, Jamaica haffi innna di red. Why we have so much cases? Wi dis love falla farin

  13. gervan myers | December 18, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    Keep up the BAN on DANCEHALL and all gathering to include CHRISTMAS shopping….COVID 19 is waiting…

  14. Mysta!! ! | December 18, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    Rn it sounds like me country under siege 😢😣🤦🏾‍♂️

  15. Dennis Jones | December 18, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    Maybe he give them money to put down so he expects a high influx first and foremost Jamaica too damn expensive prices here are ridiculous

  16. Dawn Palmer | December 18, 2020 at 4:19 PM | Reply

    Hi Giovani, good seeing you . So sad with all these murders. Be safe everyone

  17. Bread Fruit | December 18, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

    Why are we only emphasizing tourism? We should explore manufacturing some of the things we are importing from other Islands. I could remember there was a time when we were more independent. Have we regressed rather than progress.?

  18. Camala Thomas | December 18, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    What about Agriculture being….theee industry sir

  19. Kojo Mambolo | December 18, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    Farm in Effortville is a JLP Garrison led by Mike Henry for the last 40 years. Henry has been totally useless in the area and it’s people.

  20. Lurline Wilks | December 18, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Westmoreland really surprised me,they only did have 2 and look at it now

