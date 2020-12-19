Murderous Rampage in Clarendon | Husband & Wife Killed – December 18 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
omg 😭😭
Effortville, Farm heights isn’t that central Clarendon, gangster politicians Mike Henry place dat.
Clarendon nuh normal at all ….oh God have mercy on us
What a thing people don’t be fooled look up to God let him be the author and the finisher of our life
I feel the pain for that family
IAN WILKINSON WELL SAID IT’S TIME WE MOVE AWAY FROM THE PRACTICES OF THESE CORRUPT POLITICIANS NAMING EVERY BODY AND THEIR MOTHER TO EVERY SINGLE POSITION IN JAMAICA.
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
I’m going to stop watching Jamaican news, it’s too.damn depressing🙁🙁.
Very true, but it keeps me safe as my family and self will continue to leave and do our best not to return back until it is safer to do so.
Which news is uplifting and happy….. Get out ur safe space….. Its life…
Everytime I was the news nothing good never come on the news. Jamaica is a sad and mess up country
Enough is enough tired of these killing every day
Mr Bartlett is one enthusiastic and optimistic soul. I hope his prognostications are correct.
If a egg, Jamaica haffi innna di red. Why we have so much cases? Wi dis love falla farin
Keep up the BAN on DANCEHALL and all gathering to include CHRISTMAS shopping….COVID 19 is waiting…
Rn it sounds like me country under siege 😢😣🤦🏾♂️
Maybe he give them money to put down so he expects a high influx first and foremost Jamaica too damn expensive prices here are ridiculous
Hi Giovani, good seeing you . So sad with all these murders. Be safe everyone
Why are we only emphasizing tourism? We should explore manufacturing some of the things we are importing from other Islands. I could remember there was a time when we were more independent. Have we regressed rather than progress.?
What about Agriculture being….theee industry sir
Farm in Effortville is a JLP Garrison led by Mike Henry for the last 40 years. Henry has been totally useless in the area and it’s people.
Westmoreland really surprised me,they only did have 2 and look at it now