  1. it’s refreshing to see these criminals facing some pain for their actions, but the penalties are not ruinous and they deserve to be ruined.

  2. The Mr. Pillow saga is my favorite part of this American dumpster fire they call the “grand old party” what a joke… 😂

    1. @Ampersandrascott Same here. All the red hats are good at is shooting people through doorways of their own homes and stack of light beer.

    1. @Jeff Hampton
      Nope! Hopefully he’ll just keep mouthing off!
      Mo’ money!
      Mo’ money!
      Mo’ money!
      😂🤣😂🤣

  4. I wonder if Fox will report this with the same “highest journalistic standards” they applied to reporting the Dominion settlement? Either way, this is hilarious and a great shot of karma.

    1. ​@#Walkaway Texas But they respected the court’s rulings and put the matter to rest. Fox knew the courts and Trump’s AG said there was no evidence of election fraud but continued reporting to the contrary, speaking of payouts. People like yourself were fooled by their misreporting. The reporting about Sandman and Rittenhouse was probably a blessing in disguise for them. They are still young. Hopefully they learned to not go looking for trouble and they won’t find themselves in legal trouble in the future. Sometimes, I feel like I’m just talking to myself on here.

    2. @#Walkaway Texas Rittenhouse (nor thousands of others) have ever “successfully sued this channel.”
      😆😃😄🤣

  5. Are you telling me the guy who said he had evidence to convict thousands of people had his evidence debunked? I am 100% shocked!

  7. Gotta love that the five million dollar bounty was available to the first person to type ‘bullshit’ on a piece of paper and take it to the Courthouse.

    3. @dusty rain I’ve got an idea, why don’t you explain yours, fusty Dusty? or are you just here to mock other people?

  8. I have just one question: Did Lindell stipulate that he would pay only the FIRST person to debunk his data? If not, he could be on the hook for a lot more money.

    3. He’s already borrowed 10 million. This will set him back further. Nobody is buying pillows and any more pressure will have him back on the crack pipe. Smoking like a broke stove .

    3. @Marlon Hester Does not matter it hurts his PR and that is what matters more. Showing that he was and is a liar.

  10. My pillow guy just went from the American dream to a huge nightmare. Whatever is left belongs to dominion after they’re done sueing him.

    3. The question I have to ask and I think I know. Is he just a fool or does he know he is duping people?

    4. @Jonathan nagela
      7 million pillows a week? To a population of 300 million? I kind of doubt it. 😂😂😂

  11. This is the only way to stop these people from lying in the future. They need to do the same thing with Margery Taylor Greene.

    1. ​@Karen neeskens You asked, I was just giving you a answer to your question. No need to get snippy.

  12. LOL the $5 million “prove me wrong” contract!!! This cyber expert was like, “JACKPOT!!!” So funny!

    2. Unless it you who gets convicted…..when the wheels of justice fly of a truck and hit you in the head lol.

  15. That’s a solid justifiable win for you, sir! Congratulations! I hope you finance a min-doc about how you proved him wrong, with his own money 😀

  17. This will not deter the really determined conspiracy theorists. The more facts that come out against their claims or judges that rule against them, that’s just more people involved in the conspiracy. One more thing about the pillow guy, I never watch court tv because knowing little about the law it is boring to me, but if Mike takes the stand to defend himself in the Dominion suit I will be on the edge of my seat with a bucket of popcorn. He will either talk himself into losing a billion dollars or getting an extended stay in a rubber room. You have to give credit where it’s due and he is definitely entertaining.

  19. The scary thing is that I get the sense that Lindell is a true believer. Most of the rest of them come across as just grifters, but Lindell seems genuinely crazy.

    1. Its beause he’s genuinely likeable…I hate the fact i still like the guy even after all he’s done…but he’s got the folksey charm I wish some of the other lunatics shared. He feels American shyster where the rest of the party feels Nazi fascist.

    2. I’m not so sure. If you have any experience with drug addicts, you know they are the best con artists and manipulators. He’s a definitely a savvy businessman who knows how to take advantage of any opportunity. He’s laughing all the way to the bank. I get what you’re saying though.

  20. Nice job Mr. Zeidman, thank you for being a stand-up guy. The fact you just didn’t shake your head and walk away from the ridiculousness of it all, but quietly, professionally took the challenge and the risk to politely correct the record. Today, you sir are my hero.

