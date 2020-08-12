N.C. Senate Candidate Says He Is Fighting For Every Vote | Morning Joe | MSNBC

August 12, 2020

 

Democrat Cal Cunningham is challenging N.C. GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, and current polling shows Cunningham in the lead. Cunningham joins Morning Joe to discuss his campaign and fighting for every vote. Aired on 8/12/2020.
47 Comments on "N.C. Senate Candidate Says He Is Fighting For Every Vote | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Leather Vogel | August 12, 2020 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    To all you North Carolinians out there let me be the first to call it we’re taking our state back from the Republicans.

    It’s not the Democrats that are going to change this country… It’s the independent Voters that are going to get rid of the Republicans and the president.

    I’m calling it right now! we’re going to get rid of Trump… We’re going to get rid of Tillis & Burr…. we’re taking back both the House and the Senate!

    Bad news is… It’s going to take over 10 years to undo the damage these Republicans have done to this country!

    • Pius X | August 12, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

      Vogel: Republicans aren’t the one’s tearing down statues. Vast majority of trouble are in blue states.

    • Jimmy Jazz | August 12, 2020 at 2:23 PM | Reply

      @Pius X You must enjoy the false sense of white superiority that those statues give you. No other country has permitted the statues and symbols of traitors to remain after their defeat

    • Cheryl Powell | August 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

      Good luck

    • Tonia Wills | August 12, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

      Pius X Statues doesn’t not betray our country. It doesn’t put policies on the desk nor is it a Putin stooge. Be useful to yourself and get knowledge. Stop 🛑 watching Fox 🦊 moron🙄

    • T Electronix | August 12, 2020 at 3:39 PM | Reply

      @Pius X 150,000 dead (at the time, it is now over 160,000)

      Your dear orange leader: “It is what it is”

      There is nuuuuuuuuuthing that you can say is worse than the damage and the actions of this republican ‘administration’.

  2. thejudgemeister | August 12, 2020 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    He actually looks happy… not that fake politician happy that we tend to see.

  3. Patrick Kingfisher Kennedy | August 12, 2020 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    VOTE BLUE in every election (municipal, state, national) esp in November.
    Biden/Harris 🇺🇸 2020 🇺🇸

    • Change Center | August 12, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      Only Blue can save the red white and blue.

    • MySecretMessages | August 12, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      More than vote, CONTRIBUTE to his Senate campaign, no matter where in the country you live. Democrats MUST flip the Senate in order to root out all of Trump’s enablers and their complicit corruption that permitted him to commit his atrocities on our country.

    • Change Center | August 12, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      @MySecretMessages gave again last night.

  4. elaine goad | August 12, 2020 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Tom Tillis is all Corporate, not for the people. Over $1Million from the NRA to Thom Tillis, so what has he received from other Corporations. Tillis has got to GO ! Senator Richard Burr has got to GO too but his term isn’t up yet !

    • Senor Dockman | August 12, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Vote out the Repugnics and Trump’s swamp November 3rd.

    • Amanda Laschola | August 12, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

      Lol… Kamala Harris for president!

    • Mary Rodger | August 12, 2020 at 1:14 PM | Reply

      Go to this link: opensecrets.org and you’ll find out WHO and HOW MUCH he’s received from corporations.

    • vincent james | August 12, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

      Vote blue
      red=russian

    • hankakah | August 12, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

      I’m an independent and will never vote red the rest of my life. I’ve been voting for over 40 years and have NEVER seen such incompetence, corruption and lying as this. The GOP has really shown their colors and it’s not red, it’s all Green..in their pockets. The fact that Trump and the GOP favor Putin and the Russians is so Anti-American, when I remember JFK and how he threatened Russia we’d go to war if they continued with their plan to install missile silos on Cuba. Trump would let them install them in America and the GOP would fund it!! Biden/Harris is a good ticket, and hopefully Harris in 2024, so that we can remove other GOP who’s terms come up.

  5. mary jones | August 12, 2020 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    brilliantly said, ty everyone.

  6. v dub | August 12, 2020 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    America has light at the end of the tunnel with the end of Trump’s dictatorship & corruption coming in November , his reign of misery and death will be over and Jail is waiting

  7. arussellhart | August 12, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Vote for human beings not republikkkans.

  8. RVG | August 12, 2020 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Cal Cunningham 2020..North Carolina is with you

  9. Michelle Godoy | August 12, 2020 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    He seems so genuine! I like him! Too bad I’m in Indiana!

  10. birdlynn hubbard | August 12, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Good job, Cunningham, we need great Politicians now who are for the people, and upholding the law and order, NOT spineless, nasty, cheating Republicans.

  11. Allan Burns | August 12, 2020 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Biden/Harris = Team of Rivals, Spirit of Lincoln; Trump/Pence = New Confederacy, Party of Lies

  12. Carl Craft | August 12, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    We have got to vote the Republicans out of the Senate. VOTE!

  13. Vee Ay | August 12, 2020 at 12:57 PM | Reply

    Great going Cal! Get that reTHUG OUT, so Americans can UNIFY!

  14. Mikel Kirby | August 12, 2020 at 1:06 PM | Reply

    As one other viewer commented: he has a great, warm, not fake smile. And he speaks frankly and with confidence based on facts. WOW!

  15. Jean Bergeron | August 12, 2020 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    Isn’t refreshing to see younger people get into politics? This guy is genuine, lively and has character, it’s obvious. This is the type of man we need to make things better. The democratic governor stood up to Republicans for their convention in order to protect the population of NC. Not a Republican would have done what he did. History proved that he was 100% right. Americans have to realize that Republican party has gangrene right now. McConnell, Graham, Cruze, Tillis, Rubio and all the old boys club have made this party a shame of corruption. Their souls have totally vanished many years ago. They all need to be voted out. For senators, it should be like for the president. It should be limited to 2 mandates.

  16. Eliza Grogan | August 12, 2020 at 1:16 PM | Reply

    I’m not American but I really like this man. He doesn’t dodge questions and speaks from the heart.

  17. OBoo Strauss | August 12, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    A vote for Blue is a vote for HUMANITY.

  18. Nanabear And Flowers | August 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    Come on NC u deserve so much better than Tillis. Why wouldn’t you want someone with morals. You can do it Cunningham.

  19. timber_beast | August 12, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    Blue House, Blue Senate, Blue White House. America will survive the Trump disaster!!!!

  20. kaylw80 k | August 12, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    Thom Tillis knows he is losing the race in NC, because all he has are FAKE ads about an ex-military man. Tillis stole money from the military to fund his master’s wall.

