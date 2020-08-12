Democrat Cal Cunningham is challenging N.C. GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, and current polling shows Cunningham in the lead. Cunningham joins Morning Joe to discuss his campaign and fighting for every vote. Aired on 8/12/2020.
N.C. Senate Candidate Says He Is Fighting For Every Vote | Morning Joe | MSNBC
To all you North Carolinians out there let me be the first to call it we’re taking our state back from the Republicans.
It’s not the Democrats that are going to change this country… It’s the independent Voters that are going to get rid of the Republicans and the president.
I’m calling it right now! we’re going to get rid of Trump… We’re going to get rid of Tillis & Burr…. we’re taking back both the House and the Senate!
Bad news is… It’s going to take over 10 years to undo the damage these Republicans have done to this country!
Vogel: Republicans aren’t the one’s tearing down statues. Vast majority of trouble are in blue states.
@Pius X You must enjoy the false sense of white superiority that those statues give you. No other country has permitted the statues and symbols of traitors to remain after their defeat
Good luck
Pius X Statues doesn’t not betray our country. It doesn’t put policies on the desk nor is it a Putin stooge. Be useful to yourself and get knowledge. Stop 🛑 watching Fox 🦊 moron🙄
@Pius X 150,000 dead (at the time, it is now over 160,000)
Your dear orange leader: “It is what it is”
There is nuuuuuuuuuthing that you can say is worse than the damage and the actions of this republican ‘administration’.
He actually looks happy… not that fake politician happy that we tend to see.
Vote Blue in november!! The whole rotten gop must go
He also looks clear-eyed and fresh-faced, also a rarity in American media.
VOTE BLUE in every election (municipal, state, national) esp in November.
Biden/Harris 🇺🇸 2020 🇺🇸
Only Blue can save the red white and blue.
More than vote, CONTRIBUTE to his Senate campaign, no matter where in the country you live. Democrats MUST flip the Senate in order to root out all of Trump’s enablers and their complicit corruption that permitted him to commit his atrocities on our country.
@MySecretMessages gave again last night.
Tom Tillis is all Corporate, not for the people. Over $1Million from the NRA to Thom Tillis, so what has he received from other Corporations. Tillis has got to GO ! Senator Richard Burr has got to GO too but his term isn’t up yet !
Vote out the Repugnics and Trump’s swamp November 3rd.
Lol… Kamala Harris for president!
Go to this link: opensecrets.org and you’ll find out WHO and HOW MUCH he’s received from corporations.
Vote blue
red=russian
I’m an independent and will never vote red the rest of my life. I’ve been voting for over 40 years and have NEVER seen such incompetence, corruption and lying as this. The GOP has really shown their colors and it’s not red, it’s all Green..in their pockets. The fact that Trump and the GOP favor Putin and the Russians is so Anti-American, when I remember JFK and how he threatened Russia we’d go to war if they continued with their plan to install missile silos on Cuba. Trump would let them install them in America and the GOP would fund it!! Biden/Harris is a good ticket, and hopefully Harris in 2024, so that we can remove other GOP who’s terms come up.
brilliantly said, ty everyone.
America has light at the end of the tunnel with the end of Trump’s dictatorship & corruption coming in November , his reign of misery and death will be over and Jail is waiting
We can dream, can’t we!?😷🤞🤞👍👌👍
Vote for human beings not republikkkans.
arussellhart Not Reptilians spineless weak do nothing REPUKELIANS
Cal Cunningham 2020..North Carolina is with you
He seems so genuine! I like him! Too bad I’m in Indiana!
Vote blue in November
Doesn’t matter! Contribute to his campaign! I did, and I’m not from N.C. We MUST flip the Senate and flush out the Republican’s who allowed Trump to destroy our democracy, disgrace our country, and trample our Constitution. Even just $5. Money well spent to save our country. https://www.calfornc.com/
Good job, Cunningham, we need great Politicians now who are for the people, and upholding the law and order, NOT spineless, nasty, cheating Republicans.
took the words right outta my mouth!
Biden/Harris = Team of Rivals, Spirit of Lincoln; Trump/Pence = New Confederacy, Party of Lies
Big problem with your statement Obama Biden and the FBI spied on the Trump campaign.
@Amanda Laschola Where is the proof?
@Amanda Laschola Fake news Amanda. Now crawl back inside your cult bubble. We deal in facts over here.
@Amanda Laschola lol, Trumps team were caught on wiretaps that were set on Russians.
We have got to vote the Republicans out of the Senate. VOTE!
Good, another republican gonna lose. BIDEN/HARRIS 2020.
Great going Cal! Get that reTHUG OUT, so Americans can UNIFY!
As one other viewer commented: he has a great, warm, not fake smile. And he speaks frankly and with confidence based on facts. WOW!
Isn’t refreshing to see younger people get into politics? This guy is genuine, lively and has character, it’s obvious. This is the type of man we need to make things better. The democratic governor stood up to Republicans for their convention in order to protect the population of NC. Not a Republican would have done what he did. History proved that he was 100% right. Americans have to realize that Republican party has gangrene right now. McConnell, Graham, Cruze, Tillis, Rubio and all the old boys club have made this party a shame of corruption. Their souls have totally vanished many years ago. They all need to be voted out. For senators, it should be like for the president. It should be limited to 2 mandates.
I’m not American but I really like this man. He doesn’t dodge questions and speaks from the heart.
Agree 100%
A vote for Blue is a vote for HUMANITY.
After the election the blue is going to be Bluer, as in sad.
Come on NC u deserve so much better than Tillis. Why wouldn’t you want someone with morals. You can do it Cunningham.
Blue House, Blue Senate, Blue White House. America will survive the Trump disaster!!!!
Thom Tillis knows he is losing the race in NC, because all he has are FAKE ads about an ex-military man. Tillis stole money from the military to fund his master’s wall.