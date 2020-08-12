Democrat Cal Cunningham is challenging N.C. GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, and current polling shows Cunningham in the lead. Cunningham joins Morning Joe to discuss his campaign and fighting for every vote. Aired on 8/12/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

N.C. Senate Candidate Says He Is Fighting For Every Vote | Morning Joe | MSNBC