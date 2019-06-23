N.L. high school grad hasn’t missed a day of school since kindergarten

Trent O'Brien graduated high school with a perfect attendance and celebrated with a motorcade on his last day.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
that’s just sad
do-gooder
Nurd!
Dry day in the news huh…
Has to compete somehow with Chinese kids sooo go man go…excel !! don’t give up..
Nerrrrrd
I’m pretty sure you are working for a nerd and the reason why you make less money is because you are not a nerd and what you cared about in high school is where to drink and who to sleep.
STFU….PERIOD
Jesus he sounds like a true newfie
👏 🏆
“I got lucky” when talking about getting sick on the weekend. Who the hell thinks like this? His home/bedroom must be a boring place 😀
He must have no friends and is still a virgin.
How is this news 😂