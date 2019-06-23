N.L. high school grad hasn’t missed a day of school since kindergarten

TOPICS:
N.L. high school grad hasn't missed a day of school since kindergarten

June 23, 2019

 

Trent O'Brien graduated high school with a perfect attendance and celebrated with a motorcade on his last day.

13 Comments on "N.L. high school grad hasn’t missed a day of school since kindergarten"

  1. J Briggs | June 22, 2019 at 11:26 PM | Reply

    that’s just sad

  2. Matt Irish | June 22, 2019 at 11:28 PM | Reply

    do-gooder

  3. vito chimienti | June 22, 2019 at 11:53 PM | Reply

    Nurd!

  4. ScarCrazy A.C. | June 22, 2019 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    Dry day in the news huh…

  5. Alexander Wesner | June 23, 2019 at 12:06 AM | Reply

    Has to compete somehow with Chinese kids sooo go man go…excel !! don’t give up..

  6. The Daily Life Of Jay | June 23, 2019 at 12:29 AM | Reply

    Nerrrrrd

    • Alex Gong | June 23, 2019 at 1:43 AM | Reply

      I’m pretty sure you are working for a nerd and the reason why you make less money is because you are not a nerd and what you cared about in high school is where to drink and who to sleep.

    • yoan yergeau | June 23, 2019 at 9:16 AM | Reply

      STFU….PERIOD

  7. The Daily Life Of Jay | June 23, 2019 at 12:29 AM | Reply

    Jesus he sounds like a true newfie

  8. Delilah Christian | June 23, 2019 at 2:58 AM | Reply

    👏 🏆

  9. GtheMVP | June 23, 2019 at 6:35 AM | Reply

    “I got lucky” when talking about getting sick on the weekend. Who the hell thinks like this? His home/bedroom must be a boring place 😀

  10. Roger Stubbs | June 23, 2019 at 7:15 AM | Reply

    He must have no friends and is still a virgin.

  11. char m | June 23, 2019 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    How is this news 😂

