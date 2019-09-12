The House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines, 24-17, to adopt a resolution that sets guidelines for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Nadler On Impeachment Resolution: ‘Investigation Will Go Well Beyond’ Mueller Report | MSNBC
next week ? guess trump needs to step up his game and distract us with more trouble.
Distractions coming soon….
He certainly will
Distract from what??? There is nothing to impeach.
this is what oversight looks like!
HAHAHAHAHA😁🤣😁🤣😁🤣💦
Trump is stealing our military tax dollars at his overseas golfcourses
@Mickey Andres you are supporting a man that doesn’t even know the three branches of government and he doesn’t even know how our constitution works talking about anybody that doesn’t stand up and clap them is considered unamerican anti American and treasonous all because they don’t like him
@Mickey Andres that man is a joke because if a person doesn’t like Donald Trump that’s their right to dislike him he cannot make somebody like him
Gary Davidson that is a stupid assumption
really you be4lieve that?
@midnighfairy my auntie is a military veteran followed by my grandfather’s in my uncle’s that are military veterans and they don’t like it that Trump is taking money from them to build a wall they don’t like it and they hate it
FOR GOD’S SAKE DO IT ALREADY!
Do what??? There is nothing to impeach. Lets America move on. You are paying these poltician to representative you and this is the crap they have been doing??? Nothing. This is a joke. Let’s move on. NExt year vote for whomever you wish. America is wasiting time on this crap. Nadler, Pelosi and Schumer are a joke.
god only knows what the orang-utan is going to do to distract!!!!! buckle up.
Really though! We just gotta be ready for anything.
I feel so bad for the orangutans to be compared to the orange ugly monster.
DONT USE GOD FOR YOUR COMMENTS OF IGNORANCE.
@G L oh you’re such a sissy hahaha.
I don’t think even god knows!
… grabs popcorn
impeachment won’t remove him but it will shine a light on the republican party and their complicity in treason.
get it on the record and vote like our lives depend on it because they do.
Sander/Gabbard2020 or this will happen again.
You’re such a cry baby waaaaaaah
But I don’t want to work a job the government picks out for me so Yang 2020
Thank you about time
Yep
You know Trump will when in 2020. Get over it. Nada impeachment. It is a joke.
Just get a job and get off of welfare and selling crack.
You will see Trump really opened jobs.
You plantation NEGROES are such a pain.
@Larry Victory
What happens if he doesn’t?
Excellent!! Finally.
And if Lewendowski is a no show or refuses to answer then that very afternoon the committee should have the paperwork ready and FILE it with the court before the sun goes down that day.
its going to be more of, how many people will not show up ~and then after subpoenaed, they still wont show up.
What are you guys waiting for? For him to press the red button
Do it now before is to late
If Traitor Trump is not impeachable, then no president will ever be impeachable, no matter what they do.
If Trump’s presidency isn’t wrong, then nothing is wrong.
Amen
David J just because you don’t like him means trump is wrong
Okay, let me break this down…since the House needs a 2/3 majority Senate vote to impeach we know that this will not happen. But since the point of this investigation is to assist the Manhattan DA in taking Trump down…all will not be done in vain.
Best President EVER!
Trump has done far more good for this country than the last four president put together!
Where is the $ 16 Billion that was for Baltimore ???
Nadler protecting Cummings ???
Trump 2020 move on. Rachel Maddows in prison yet?
Spy-gate, Russia-gate , Coup,
MSM complicit
We want full Disclosure and Transparency