Nadler On Impeachment Resolution: ‘Investigation Will Go Well Beyond’ Mueller Report | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Nadler On Impeachment Resolution: ‘Investigation Will Go Well Beyond’ Mueller Report | MSNBC 1

September 12, 2019

 

The House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines, 24-17, to adopt a resolution that sets guidelines for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Nadler On Impeachment Resolution: ‘Investigation Will Go Well Beyond’ Mueller Report | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

43 Comments on "Nadler On Impeachment Resolution: ‘Investigation Will Go Well Beyond’ Mueller Report | MSNBC"

  1. David Sänger | September 12, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    next week ? guess trump needs to step up his game and distract us with more trouble.

  2. Zex Maxwell | September 12, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    this is what oversight looks like!

  3. Gary Davidson | September 12, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Trump is stealing our military tax dollars at his overseas golfcourses

    • Christian Townsend | September 12, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Mickey Andres you are supporting a man that doesn’t even know the three branches of government and he doesn’t even know how our constitution works talking about anybody that doesn’t stand up and clap them is considered unamerican anti American and treasonous all because they don’t like him

    • Christian Townsend | September 12, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Mickey Andres that man is a joke because if a person doesn’t like Donald Trump that’s their right to dislike him he cannot make somebody like him

    • midnighfairy | September 12, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Gary Davidson that is a stupid assumption

    • Larry Victory | September 12, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      really you be4lieve that?

    • Christian Townsend | September 12, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @midnighfairy my auntie is a military veteran followed by my grandfather’s in my uncle’s that are military veterans and they don’t like it that Trump is taking money from them to build a wall they don’t like it and they hate it

  4. Irene Nabizadeh | September 12, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    FOR GOD’S SAKE DO IT ALREADY!

    • Larry Victory | September 12, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Do what??? There is nothing to impeach. Lets America move on. You are paying these poltician to representative you and this is the crap they have been doing??? Nothing. This is a joke. Let’s move on. NExt year vote for whomever you wish. America is wasiting time on this crap. Nadler, Pelosi and Schumer are a joke.

  5. alfababy | September 12, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    god only knows what the orang-utan is going to do to distract!!!!! buckle up.

  6. randomnickify | September 12, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    … grabs popcorn

  7. Dana Herron | September 12, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    impeachment won’t remove him but it will shine a light on the republican party and their complicity in treason.
    get it on the record and vote like our lives depend on it because they do.
    Sander/Gabbard2020 or this will happen again.

  8. KymTv | September 12, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Thank you about time

  9. Patrick | September 12, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Excellent!! Finally.

  10. Mary Rodger | September 12, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    And if Lewendowski is a no show or refuses to answer then that very afternoon the committee should have the paperwork ready and FILE it with the court before the sun goes down that day.

  11. Danny Boyd | September 12, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    its going to be more of, how many people will not show up ~and then after subpoenaed, they still wont show up.

  12. Joe Cabrera | September 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    What are you guys waiting for? For him to press the red button

  13. Joe Cabrera | September 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Do it now before is to late

  14. David J | September 12, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    If Traitor Trump is not impeachable, then no president will ever be impeachable, no matter what they do.
    If Trump’s presidency isn’t wrong, then nothing is wrong.

  15. Cheryl R Leigh | September 12, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Okay, let me break this down…since the House needs a 2/3 majority Senate vote to impeach we know that this will not happen. But since the point of this investigation is to assist the Manhattan DA in taking Trump down…all will not be done in vain.

  16. Brave Heart | September 12, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Best President EVER!
    Trump has done far more good for this country than the last four president put together!

  17. Brave Heart | September 12, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Where is the $ 16 Billion that was for Baltimore ???

  18. Brave Heart | September 12, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Nadler protecting Cummings ???

  19. Larry Victory | September 12, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Trump 2020 move on. Rachel Maddows in prison yet?

  20. Professor Bhaer | September 12, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Spy-gate, Russia-gate , Coup,
    MSM complicit
    We want full Disclosure and Transparency

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.