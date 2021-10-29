NAJ Questions Vaccine Mandate | TVJ Midday News – Oct 29 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
I can’t believe Mr mahfood is making decisions based on old information… We have access to new information every day
The govt is being strategic by sneaking in the v mandates here and there but God is the one who changes times and seasons and rules over everything.
Well said whole heap a prayer went up
This man is a turn off I never liked him
Wonder wg
Mr. Mahfood….you are not God.
And that’s why I said I do not trust the government
Omg
Fire pon dem inoculation. Dem could a chaw iron.
Vaccine salesmen Andrew holness and Christopher tufftan working hard for their handlers
Boom point blank and period
WHY NOT PASS A LAW MAKING THE VACCINE MANDATORY FOR ALL POLITICIANS?????????
John brown a dat mi seh to..test di vaccine pon di politicians dem first ..if dem survive the vaccine safe.if di whole a dem kick di bucket den di country safe
A private dancer, a dance for money
Bullying nurses. Stop bullying people. Most who have taken it took it only to go out not because they believe in it.
Me Mahfood must think a him backyard him a talk about.
With all the money missing from the parish council they could not have fixed the yam place?
Task force a foolishness They don’t serve any purpose
The COVID-19 active cases number is totally incorrect!
Please leave the nurses alone, when you pressure anyone u know what happened?
Only God has every man’s date when he calls us home to glory. Let us make salvation mandatory because God desires all men to be saved and come to the knowledge of truth. God help us
Ivermectin should be offered in JA. Natural immunity needs to be recognized