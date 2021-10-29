NAJ Questions Vaccine Mandate | TVJ Midday News - Oct 29 2021 1

NAJ Questions Vaccine Mandate | TVJ Midday News – Oct 29 2021

24 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

Tags

24 comments

  1. I can’t believe Mr mahfood is making decisions based on old information… We have access to new information every day

    Reply

  2. The govt is being strategic by sneaking in the v mandates here and there but God is the one who changes times and seasons and rules over everything.

    Reply

    1. John brown a dat mi seh to..test di vaccine pon di politicians dem first ..if dem survive the vaccine safe.if di whole a dem kick di bucket den di country safe

      Reply

  13. Bullying nurses. Stop bullying people. Most who have taken it took it only to go out not because they believe in it.

    Reply

  19. Only God has every man’s date when he calls us home to glory. Let us make salvation mandatory because God desires all men to be saved and come to the knowledge of truth. God help us

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.