Nancy Pelosi voted House Speaker by the 117th Congress | USA TODAY

The most diverse Congress in history is sworn in Sunday with control of the Senate undetermined.

With two Senate seats in Georgia still undetermined, the 117th Congress is sworn in Sunday and includes at least 121 women and 124 people of color.

