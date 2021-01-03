Nancy Pelosi voted House Speaker by the 117th Congress | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
Nancy Pelosi voted House Speaker by the 117th Congress | USA TODAY 1

January 3, 2021

 

The most diverse Congress in history is sworn in Sunday with control of the Senate undetermined. 
RELATED: Who is Mitch McConnell? What you need to know about the Republican Senate leader 
With two Senate seats in Georgia still undetermined, the 117th Congress is sworn in Sunday and includes at least 121 women and 124 people of color. 

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:  » USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#Pelosi #Congress #USHouse

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

76 Comments on "Nancy Pelosi voted House Speaker by the 117th Congress | USA TODAY"

  1. Gary Morris | January 3, 2021 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    This is a damn disgrace.

    • A Google User | January 3, 2021 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      @Catherine Mushaw you’re probably a secret trumper stop trolling Catherine. And quit shilling for these fake progressive neo libs who pretend to be liberals to get liberal votes

    • Catherine Mushaw | January 3, 2021 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @A Google User OMFGLOL …. I am Not a troll but speak the truth

    • Anita Gordon | January 3, 2021 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      She played people off to stay Secretary of the State … She wants to be president and we are going to see it happen .. Nancy keeps saying January 20th and I’m betting she will use the 25th amendment to become president….something big is going down…

    • Jacob w | January 3, 2021 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @Mattel M Except that we do not. You are taking from the left hand to pay the right. You are still nearly $30 trillion in debt, with not way or means of ever paying it back… even if you taxed the rich at 100%!

    • Kel0390 | January 3, 2021 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Mattel M Why so cynical? Just ask people why they have a problem with her instead of assuming. I’m sure they’d have no problem telling you.

  2. Pamela Hernandez | January 3, 2021 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    Evil evil doers evil evil lies evil evil

  3. Striker7575 | January 3, 2021 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    Change doesn’t mean putting back the same people.

    • J J J J | January 3, 2021 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      No, no, no. Here me out. We give the votes to this horrible woman, and then we HOPE REALLY HARD that she changes and starts working for the interest of the people.

    • meanmememachine | January 3, 2021 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      @Striker7575 do you think trump is different??

    • Striker7575 | January 3, 2021 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      Also new people doesn’t mean corrupt people putting their own people, such as Trump. New people being voted on that people send…AOC is new, but the old people refuse to even listen to what she says. She researches her points before she presents them. But because of optics and they think she is young and should shut up and learn from them and do as the elders do. Well that’s what we don’t want and AOC doesn’t do that or take money. So they present her as too liberal. Well if liberal means not taking money and standing for the people that placed you and voted you in office, then that’s a good thing. When Burnie started saying people first and politicians last and speaking about progressive ideas, the same people in power tried to distance themselves until they realized the people were following so to be relevant jumped on the band wagon. Then when they won, did the same thing and chose the same people to lead the party and now forget who put them there once again.

    • Alejandro Rivas | January 3, 2021 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @Striker7575 I agree, but I think we may disagree in the means friend. I believe that to affect change in the House especially, its best to challenge locally. Pelosi typically runs unapposed, and could easily be primaried by fresher blood. If not to push her out, to force concessions.

    • Striker7575 | January 3, 2021 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      OMG meanmememachine, TRUMP is the worst example of different. Doesnt read, doesn’t pay attention, all for himself, a con man, Trump is not change. Trump is an example of putting corporate in charge, Trump is an example of what the constitution and the founders protected us from, they saw that too much power in the wrong hands brings chaos! And Trump is the perfect example of how Hitler came into power and fooled people and scared people and killed people. God bless our constitution because that’s what saved us from trump!.

  4. Tricky Dick | January 3, 2021 at 5:11 PM | Reply

    The politicans want you to believe that there are two parties when there is only one. The get rich parties in office.

    • Ahmed-Nur Ahmed | January 3, 2021 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      Yeb that’s known since 100 years ago
      Nancy shouldn’t be promoted or remain legislators at the age of 80 yrs
      The people must demand out of all the aging, extremely wealthy, corporate puppets who are the blood suckers of the people

    • WaitingOnTheLord | January 3, 2021 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      All working together to take everyone’s money and souls!

    • Chris Parker | January 3, 2021 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      Both wings connected to the same demon

    • Susan Lombardi | January 3, 2021 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @Madame Mikey The “new” president has been in the corrupt system for 47 years. Yup! He’s gonna change things……yup😂😂

    • Susan Lombardi | January 3, 2021 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      @Josh Lee He’s gonna do what he’s been doing for 47 years …….nothing but get richer off our backs!

  5. FireBug 1 | January 3, 2021 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    What a sad state of affairs we’re in

    • Joan Underwood | January 3, 2021 at 7:39 PM | Reply

      They just need to remember they wanted and voted for what is coming very soon. Sad!

    • Michael Adams | January 3, 2021 at 8:18 PM | Reply

      It’s sad because Americans don’t understand that their own system of government was create by the oligarchy to protect the oligarchy. The other part of our plight is that we have no power unless we stand together in unity. But how can that happen when we have been brainwashed to hate social…….ism! as another way to keep us divided.

    • Poppy Kneegrow | January 3, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      @Joan Underwood what’s coming soon karen?

    • Poppy Kneegrow | January 3, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      @Michael Adams yet you voted for trump

  6. Natalia Rouselle | January 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    Look everyone this is face of our future transparency’s and honesty of Congress!

  7. Mr. Brown | January 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    I’m tired of these old geezers running the country!! TERM LIMITS AND FORCED AGE TO RESIGN

  8. Moses Supposes | January 3, 2021 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    Using the term “honorable” with those people’s names is unbelievable.

    • Gary Morris | January 3, 2021 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      Yes, you are correct.

    • Armine Aksay | January 3, 2021 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      They don’t want to leave. They belong to an elite group want to be immortal so they continue suck the blood of innocent. Baal worshippers, Slave keepers, creators of all the empires. They were the Nazis in Germany, communists in Russia, Sultans of Ottoman, Azeris of Persian….All the same greedy people that they have to Repent. The virtual dream that they have will fail. One world religion, government, currency will not happen. Because God has another plan.

    • Thomas Lightningbolt | January 3, 2021 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      Ha ha ha ha ha ha! So are the people who vote this trash into office year after year after year!

    • Hartley Shawcross | January 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      @Angie BlackIn the sense of how the word (remember, words have more than one meaning and are connoted differently from their common meaning) then yes

    • Hartley Shawcross | January 3, 2021 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      @Skippity Doodah Well, one is the legislative branch and the president is the executive branch, in a sense they are different governing bodies, any issues the are in congress can only be voted for by congress…

  9. HarleysJoker YT | January 3, 2021 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    this is BS and just shows they all belong in prison

  10. 1 1 | January 3, 2021 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    This country has lost its credibility when we continue to elect useless old politicians into power. They give our wealth away to countries that hate us and we get nothing.

  11. Chris Keck | January 3, 2021 at 5:51 PM | Reply

    Seriously? Why? Who in this world actually likes her? Smh

  12. Austin | January 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    Amend Constitution: US Congressman / Senate Representative Term Limits. This is insanity.

    • Roland Deschain | January 3, 2021 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      @Austin This is the same problem Socrates saw in democracy. WHICH IS WHAT THEY HAVE FORCED US * as a REPUBLIC * to be.

    • jkforever10 | January 3, 2021 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      @Rebecca R the house speaker , just in case you’ve been asleep the last 4 years

    • 007kingifrit | January 3, 2021 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @potatochobit the people are too stupid to be allowed to pick the same person over and over again, term limited are needed to prevent stupidity

    • Nancy Peterson | January 3, 2021 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      Demand your reps vote for term limits! And get it passed!

    • mainstream media Censor everything | January 3, 2021 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      @Rebecca R reminds me of Brady bunch. Russia Russia Russia lmfao. Tbh tho y’all so brainwashed by msm that you are malnourished of actual information

  13. Cheryl Brundige | January 3, 2021 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    Seriously!! What the hell is wrong with these politicians. Supposedly representing the people…absolutely outrageous!! 😡

  14. cbi1991 | January 3, 2021 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    As a token of their appreciation, the House Republicans bought Nancy a table-top paper shredder.

  15. Darksilverjesse | January 3, 2021 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    the next world war won’t be nation versus nation, it shall be the people versus the governments of the world. This has reached it’s boiling point and the world is ready to fight back.

  16. Cobalt King | January 3, 2021 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    Well that’s a depressing way to start off 2021.

  17. Bouncer Slab & REAL NATURE | January 3, 2021 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    The fake votes just keep coming. 🤔🤔These are Socialist Agenda votes and don’t care what we the people want or need. 🤔

  18. Anthony Giambona | January 3, 2021 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Doesn’t anyone understand this is the sheer definition of insanity…repeating the same thing over and over and over again and expecting a different outcome 🤦🏻

  19. gilbert gonzalez | January 3, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    Sounds like the Democrat mafia told the Democrats to vote her back in.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.