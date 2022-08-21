Recent Post
60 comments
So beautiful. What an impressive accomplishment
Hubby and I can go to get your new 😽🤲🤝🤝
This is an extraordinary achievement. I was hoping to get some more detail on the possibilities from the expert, but maybe he felt he had to keep it simple.
Anyway, it’s already done something more amazing than Hubble. Now, I hope they’ll point it in one direction for two weeks and take it to the extreme.
@Jock Young being closed minded about belief in a higher power is closed minded. Broaden your horizons by accepting religious beliefs of others. Jesus can only enter you with consent, so there’s threat to your chastity.
Simple minded
@IGotUFOInformation Explain how my wanting more information is simple-minded
@MrGriff305 because all the capabilities are found online , so if you’re looking for somebody to explain them to you…..well that’s being simple minded
Please make this a regular weekly segment on James Webb and Hubble. Thanks.
Thanks for this….it was very exciting when this was sent up and successfully went operational
👍
Thank you Fox News .
Looking for intelligent life in the universe, Im still waiting to see intelligent life on earth.
@Ganiscol On the flip side, if we find “any life”, the chance of other intelligent life existing somewhere out there goes to 100%
Beam me up Scotty, there’s no intelligent life down here!
@Charles Dayon that is what we’re trying to evolve from. That primitive mythological religious part of human brain development.
Mike, you and your colleagues are all SCIENCE ROCK STARS!!!
This is the third time in a row that NASA has perfectly executed an impossibly complicated and risky mission. I am in absolute awe of everyone at NASA and ESA who worked tirelessly to achieve this.
Really? Than why aren’t you saying anything on how space exploration is being privatized?
@molly because light moves at a certain speed. By looking a certain distance away you can calculate how long it would have taken for that light to reach the telescope
@tecums3h Mars likes all the “planets” are spiritual beings, the wandering stars.
@Matt Bybee ay like my comment on here about Nasa budget
Totally geeking out over here. This is so creatively and technologically impressive!
I’m glad to see science in action everyday.
JWST is a marvel of engineering. My hope is for the generation who missed the first moon missionse will be as excited when Artemis nears moon orbit and takes first pictures.
Whole world and humanity are highly grateful for JWST’s work of NASA, ESA and Canada as the reflection of the highest values and honor of all the scientists and engineers. What incredible heroes they are for the human race who worked tirelessly to achieve these incredible goals. World citizens salute you from the bottom of their hearts. You make the human race proud. Thank you.
Utterly amazing ! The program the results…my only wish ? That I was younger to see what they find in 20yrs. ✌🏽❤
I wish you good health. ❤️
Oh yes, 50 years hence the information will be astounding, but alas you and I will not live to know it. That’s just how it is. So glad I was here to see first moon landing and the JW telescope deployment and it’s first pics. Always stay curious.
After death, all will be revealed.
One thing I think people might want to know is – as an international mission, how and who divides up the time to be looking what they want to look at? An inside story of the normal workdays, and how people utilize the data. From what I’m gathering, they put data on a website, the scientists can grab the data and examine it, but how do they figure out what they want to look at. He mentioned it took 12 hours to get that one image, so that’s 2 images a day, is that right?
As with Hubble the investigators submit a proposal which get review and if approved gets in line to wait… One of my Profs was waiting to hear back for approval…
So what you’re fishing for here “how and who” is politics, right?
@Weltraum Affe You would have to ask my old Prof, my impression scope time was based on merit and importance…
EXCELLENT Job! Thank you to ALL the people who made this possible.
Thank them by telling your rep. To increase their budget
Gives me shivers down my back imagining the discoveries.
Mr. Dunn – respect to you.
Don’t waste your time clicking the link. “not for kids” my azz
Spam
Bot.
@Andrew Phillips 🦅 Bots would be my guess (many, many fake youtube accounts set up to like certain posts).
This is an amazing accomplishment the images are truly breathtaking thank you to all the heroes that have made it possible.
Of all the wonderful things I’ve seen from the telescope so far, this interview said absolutely nothing. The most wonderful things were extremely early galaxies and structures, in what appears to be mature form. This is very astounding, and was also achieved by Hubble, but less decisively.
Nothing here was news to those of us who have been keeping up even a little. I kept skipping forward, and when it got to the sun shield part, I realized this wasn’t about some new data release with amazing new images, and stopped it. I’m not disliking or even complaining, but if you already know the subject a bit, you can afford to skip this one.
@Mal-2 KSC yeah “okay” buddy
Not even close 😑
It’s strange times we live in. We can see billions of light years into the past yet there are so many right here on Earth who can’t (or won’t) see past 2 feet in front of or more than 2 minutes behind themselves.
EXACTLY
@Mohamed Trevino Stop trolling me with this nonsense.
We are seeing stars that where around before the Earth even exited !
They coud if they would put down their palm-sucking mobile devices.
🤣😂😂
This is the amazing discovery on space that has never happend before. It shows what humanity can do for a very good and splendid job. Thanks for making this video
Probably has