  2. This is an extraordinary achievement. I was hoping to get some more detail on the possibilities from the expert, but maybe he felt he had to keep it simple.
    Anyway, it’s already done something more amazing than Hubble. Now, I hope they’ll point it in one direction for two weeks and take it to the extreme.

    1. @Jock Young being closed minded about belief in a higher power is closed minded. Broaden your horizons by accepting religious beliefs of others. Jesus can only enter you with consent, so there’s threat to your chastity.

    4. @MrGriff305 because all the capabilities are found online , so if you’re looking for somebody to explain them to you…..well that’s being simple minded

  4. Thanks for this….it was very exciting when this was sent up and successfully went operational
    1. @Ganiscol On the flip side, if we find “any life”, the chance of other intelligent life existing somewhere out there goes to 100%

    3. @Charles Dayon that is what we’re trying to evolve from. That primitive mythological religious part of human brain development.

  7. This is the third time in a row that NASA has perfectly executed an impossibly complicated and risky mission. I am in absolute awe of everyone at NASA and ESA who worked tirelessly to achieve this.

    2. @molly because light moves at a certain speed. By looking a certain distance away you can calculate how long it would have taken for that light to reach the telescope

  10. JWST is a marvel of engineering. My hope is for the generation who missed the first moon missionse will be as excited when Artemis nears moon orbit and takes first pictures.

  11. Whole world and humanity are highly grateful for JWST’s work of NASA, ESA and Canada as the reflection of the highest values and honor of all the scientists and engineers. What incredible heroes they are for the human race who worked tirelessly to achieve these incredible goals. World citizens salute you from the bottom of their hearts. You make the human race proud. Thank you.

  12. Utterly amazing ! The program the results…my only wish ? That I was younger to see what they find in 20yrs. ✌🏽❤

    2. Oh yes, 50 years hence the information will be astounding, but alas you and I will not live to know it. That’s just how it is. So glad I was here to see first moon landing and the JW telescope deployment and it’s first pics. Always stay curious.

  13. One thing I think people might want to know is – as an international mission, how and who divides up the time to be looking what they want to look at? An inside story of the normal workdays, and how people utilize the data. From what I’m gathering, they put data on a website, the scientists can grab the data and examine it, but how do they figure out what they want to look at. He mentioned it took 12 hours to get that one image, so that’s 2 images a day, is that right?

    Reply

    1. As with Hubble the investigators submit a proposal which get review and if approved gets in line to wait… One of my Profs was waiting to hear back for approval…

    3. @Weltraum Affe You would have to ask my old Prof, my impression scope time was based on merit and importance…

    Mr. Dunn – respect to you.

  17. This is an amazing accomplishment the images are truly breathtaking thank you to all the heroes that have made it possible.

    2. None of this would be possible if not for the US Space Force. Thank you President Donald J Trump! 🇺🇸

  18. Of all the wonderful things I’ve seen from the telescope so far, this interview said absolutely nothing. The most wonderful things were extremely early galaxies and structures, in what appears to be mature form. This is very astounding, and was also achieved by Hubble, but less decisively.

    1. Nothing here was news to those of us who have been keeping up even a little. I kept skipping forward, and when it got to the sun shield part, I realized this wasn’t about some new data release with amazing new images, and stopped it. I’m not disliking or even complaining, but if you already know the subject a bit, you can afford to skip this one.

  19. It’s strange times we live in. We can see billions of light years into the past yet there are so many right here on Earth who can’t (or won’t) see past 2 feet in front of or more than 2 minutes behind themselves.

  20. This is the amazing discovery on space that has never happend before. It shows what humanity can do for a very good and splendid job. Thanks for making this video

