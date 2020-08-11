SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

4 Comments on "NATIONAL FOCUS AUGUST 10, 2020"

  1. Sharon Shillingford | August 11, 2020 at 11:27 AM | Reply

    We must respect and obey the country’s laws

  2. Yvonne Lander | August 11, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    Send them back they need to respect the people laws in America they respect the law so we need to get respect in Dominica

  3. Matt vlogs | August 11, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    They should be taking lessons from Dominica about how to handle Covid 19, rather than telling people don’t go to Dominica. Stop your ignorance.

  4. Lucia Toussaint-Francis | August 11, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    They have to respect and obey the laws of Dominica. Send them back if they will not do as they are told.

