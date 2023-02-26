Recent Post
57 comments
Very first question,he said, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it 😡😠😡😠😡😠😡😠😡😠😡😡😠😡😡😡😠😠😠😡😡😡😡
Really, and how you will accomplish that? when you are un stoppably supplying Ucrania with everything they are using on this war.
Why will china comply?
The US needs to expand defense contractors to encourage competition and productivity. Not 3 or 4.
The party of diversity only let’s white owned companies profit from their wars
They are private businesses. You can’t expect a private company to maintain manufacturing lines for years while nobody is placing significant orders. If you want to see how that turns out, I’ll show you USSR in 1982ish. They spent a huge amount of money, paying factories to remain open that were producing unneeded things that just crushed their economy.
Supplying Russia with weapons would be *”like buying a ticket on the Titanic after you saw the movie”* – Republican Senator Lindsey Graham
@AJolie009 YOU MAY NOT BE WHITE ON THE OUTSIDE BUT YOU CERTAINLY ARE THE CIS WHITE MAN’S MOUTHPIECE
@Stan Wilson That makes no sense whatsoever. Like seriously, utter nonsense 😂
@Felipe Guedes Oh my God, you’re 🥴umb.
@AJolie009 IT MEANS WHITE BOYS IN AMERICA LIKE THIS WHITE ROBOT ON CNN DON’T GET TO TELL PEOPLE OF COLOR IN CHINA OR ANYWHERE ELSE HOW TO RUN THEIR COUNTRY AND WHO TO ALLY WITH – WHITE SUPREMACY HAS COME TO AN END
@Stan Wilson what makes you think that I, of all the people on this thread, don’t agree with you on this?
I’m pretty sure, regardless of what is said, Ukrainians are learning how to fly the F-16 right now.
@Abyss Anglosaxon Russians are in the soil of Ukraine. That was the main reason US and many countries sent weapons to Ukraine. Please understand Russia is invading an independent country. Putin has been wrong and wrong and wrong; Why will you help a bully ?
yup. its so good we arent showing our hand. you dont send a bunch of high tech equipment to untrained operators, it would be wasted, and the enemy could claim a victory. once they are trained tho, it will be time to unleash hell
@Abyss Anglosaxon if you are bullied and got hit by Russ, will you like help from Sam and you both knock down Russ and beat Russ header or you will like Sam to join Russ to beat you to death? USA is exactly right to provide weapons to Ukraine so Ukraine can defend its sovereignty and territory. Putin’s war is unacceptable and is against humanity. He will no doubt lose his ash!
@Philip Hapeshis tough talk keyboard worrier.🤣😂🤣😂🤣👉🤡 get of Youtube, it’s American😂 fake account.
@Abyss Anglosaxon get educated. Has to go through UN.
I will miss the inexpensive and good Chinese products at the local stores. Maybe I will have to buy American products instead.
Good brainwashing going on of american people. America has not lifted embargo on Cuba for 60 years despite UN resolutions 188-2 every year. Why Russia will get out of Ukraine. I tell you one thing if China gets really involved it will be the start of WW3. Nothing will be spared.
@Marcello Genesi Is everything OK with you…?
@D K China will simply join Russia in economic, cultural and technological oblivion.
Good Chinese products…..WHAAAT????😮…….JUNK!!! They are good at making fakes though. Gucci products Hella cheap.🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Colin Ash quality over quantity any day. Keep your cheap crap wumao.
Why would they say how they’d respond on national television? Sometimes these journalists ask the dumbest questions
@RiteMo LawBks And the US/Uk and any other democracy should increase their presence otherwise, we have bunch of criminals like the Putin’s and the Ayatollahs of the world telling us how we should live our lives….Wake up….unless you are one of them.
@James Bond DONT BE ASHAMED TO BE AMERICAN. BE ANGRY AT WASHINGTON. THE AMERICAN SPIRIT IS STILL ALIVE. ITS JUST BEING MANIPULATED BY TREASONOUS SNAKES IN WASHINGTON. THEIR HEAVY HANDED ATTEMPT AT SEIZING POWER HAS BANKRUPT OUR ECONOMY, OUR MILITARY, AND OUR MORALITY. I just noticed my caps lock was on, and I’m too lazy to retype it. My bad.
No question is dumb but the answer is.
Epitome of clout-chasing.
At the risk of our nation’s security.
@TJ Popsit LISTEN, WHO DOES THIS RACIST CISGENDERED WHITE MAN THINK HE IS THREATENING & TELLING THE ASIAN PEOPLE COLOR OF CHINA WHO THEY CAN AND CAN’T AID….
The more I think about this setup for 2024, the more I am loving this and how wrong I was arguing against the foreign war amidst high inflation and economic recession !! It’s like god wants Trump back . I have to thank all you warmongers honestly !! From bottom of my heart! Keeping go deeper into this war!!
Sullivan is so good at not falling for simplifications that he cannot reasonably stand behind. As he said, no-one knows exactly if the war will continue for another year, but what we can do is make decisions depending on the specific developments of the situation.
We have a four star General telling the U.S.Milltary to prepare for war with China in 2025.This is opportunity for China to use Ukraine for the battle field.The last two world wars were fought in Europe.ww3 could also be fought in Europe.The Chinese knows the U.S. will be ready in two years to go to war in South China Sea.China could change the battle field to Ukraine.The People of Tawain are starting to reject the U.S.They see U.S.as trouble makers since visit of Nancy Pelosi to Tawain as some one who is beating the drums of war.NATO and U.S.may not have Tawain on there side in 2025 when U.S.and NATO goes to war with Russia and China.
@mile_high_topher THAT’S RIGHT WHYTE BOI – TAKE A WALK WITH YOUR HEAD DOWN – YOU’RE TIME IS UP
@Stan Wilson Considering you don’t know the difference between “you’re” and “your,” I think I’ll be alright.
@mile_high_topher YEAH WHATEVER YOU SAY, INCEL – WHEN YOU LOSE POINT OUT TYPO’S – ANYHOW, SOVEREIGN ASIANS OF COLOR CHINA WILL NOT DO WHAT WHITE BOYS IN AMERICA TELL THEM TO DO
@Stan Wilson Also, you’re softer than 10 ply toilet paper.
A potential candidate for the President of the United States in the future.
Yes …. the presidential elections are getting crazier and crazier
How does this work? NATO is showering Ukraine with bombs tanks missiles to fuel the war! But no one should supply Russia ? 😂
If he shows up to the poker table just hand over your money. You have no chance at winning if he’s playing.
What if he is just bluffing?
❤️ China is a beloved society of hardworking individuals and well-balanced! Trying to destabilise this well-balanced nation is a totally loser proposition for the minorities of the world in the West 😂!
This guy is ideal for the position from a PR perspective as seemingly having no emotion to taint the message with subjectivity.
Sullivan is a congenital Liar. He does not blink like Blinken. Hitler would have chosen them for Propagandist!!!
So far there has only been huge looming question marks over this entire situation involving the U.S., Ukraine, Russia and China ever since Biden returned from his Poland/Ukraine trip. At this point all we know for certain is that there are a whole lot of people who know very little information or facts about who, why or want may or may not happen.
But what I do believe we can all agree on with some fair amount of certainty is that the United States Congress needs to approve at least twice the amount of money that we have already given away to Ukraine & allocate those funds to our military budget & without any hesitation immediately begin mass producing & stockpiling a shitload of weapons & artillery ASAP until our military warehouses are overflowing. Stockpile until our military is more than prepared during this time of wavering threats by 2 countries who have just recently pledged a committed alliance with each other & each which have the largest nuclear arsenal stockpiles in the world & also with the uncertainty of war looming closer and closer to our front door. Thanks to the lack of appropriate military funding from the Biden administration those warehouses are now pretty bare compared to what they once were just 2 short years ago, especially in light of what IS being produced right now IS going to Ukraine. We need to start producing and stockpiling for our own countries military use right now rather than for another country.
It’s always better to be prepared and not need it than it is to be unprepared and in this dangerous Doomsday scenario pretty much just that doomed without having it.
She actually askes herd questions! Good on her
Lol no she doesn’t
@Bitchslapper316 then why can’t he answer them?
China has been providing aid since the beginning.
I don’t believe I have ever heard such a equally balanced rhetoric from two such strategically informed, knowledgeable and cooperative proponents.
This dude is stone cold and cannot be lured into click bait headlines or leading questions, lol.