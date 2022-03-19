94 comments

  1. In exchange for giving up its nuclear arsenal, Ukraine initially sought legally binding guarantees from the US that it would intervene should Ukraine’s sovereignty be breached. But when it became clear that the US was not willing to go that far, Ukraine agreed to somewhat weaker – but nevertheless significant – politically binding security assurances to respect its independence and sovereignty which guaranteed its existing borders. Those assurances were put to the test in 2014, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and backed a rebellion led by pro-Russia separatists in the eastern Donbas region.

    3. watch Oliver Stone’s documentary “Ukraine on Fire” and the sequel film “Struggle for Ukraine”. very informative.

    1. Thank you all for taking part in showing how brainwashed Americans are. You are all free to go, see you all next week.

    4. WHAT ABOUT TALK ABOUT THE WAR IN IRAQ DONE BY THE WEST THAT KILLED 1MILLION PEOPLE? WHY DO HYPOCRITE WESTERN COUNTRIES GET AWAY WITH ALL THEIR WAR CRIMES?

    4. @Terry Bridge I don’t care, Americans have to stop being the world’s hegemons. They have a seriously satanic evil government and make chaos all over the world.

    5. yeah I don’t think it’s Ethnic cleansing .
      Thier Are Russian Ukrainian people all in Russia jfyi ..and Ukraine …
      No I think this is more about some ODD
      Russian expansion attempt .
      That … should have stopped in the Russian
      Separatists Areas in the south … East of Ukraine.

  4. You can’t have it both ways Vlad. You go on and on saying Biden is weak and then you get your feelings hurt when he says you’re a war criminal??? If you get you’re feelings hurt by someone you think is weak, what does that make you?

    1. @Biljana Cvjetinovic putin and trump will be eliminated by this planet or else we will not evolve into our next evolutionary level.

    2. Besides, it’s true. Targeting civilians and using banned weapons are war crimes. Along with invading an innocent country because you don’t like NATO, but there aren’t any NATO bases in said country. Boo-hoo Putin.

    4. @bobrat some low effort thinking & pathetic attempt to silence any who challenge the dominant narrative. All this big brain energy from Pro UKR people is really making me glad I changed my previously neutral stance

  5. Putin should no longer be addressed as President any longer because what he has done. He does not deserve that respect. He should only be addressed as Putin.

  6. Just play the clip of Putin shakily scoring goals on hockey players who are letting him score, and then tripping over his own red carpet and falling on his face, over and over. It’s the most image-shattering thing I can think of.

    1. The LAPTOP FROM HELL says it all about the Biden Crime Family
      lead by the American Oligarch Joe Biden.who is a Security Risk for America and the World. 
      Hunter got $1.25 from China,..Today it is biting CNN in the butt for the cover up of the Hunter’s Laptop

    2. @Forrest Rous Who really knows how many Russians have a rethoric gun in their face. But a Russian recently told me online that you can compare a lot of Russians with deluted cult-like MAGA supporters believing anything Putin says unconditionally. I guess Putin is a pop star with a proverbial gun for those who “burn down cities + tear down historic monuments”

    5. @Thomas Robertson that is an understatement. The left supports a racist peedo with two brain removal surgeries for aneurysms that caused three humanity crisis and brought us to the verge of WW3 in 13 months. There is no hope for leftism. Its brain AIDs.

  9. I love how people/leaders say America is weak . If that was the case they would be talking Chinese 😅. Their needs to be world balance . Less interference, but a global moral standard in how any human being is treated .

    2. NEWS JUST IN. Every male in America woke up this morning speaking “Chinese” and their wife in bed with a russian cawminist.

    3. haha ridiculous, the Ukrainians lie with the Russian death figures. They only know how to lie, but it doesn’t matter Russia will soon annihilate Ukraine. and the United States never goes to war alone without the 30 countries of nato, and you ask why China wants to help Russia? LOL

    5. @Gustave DeLior exactly, thank you, everyone calls me a pro-Putin because I said that we have to change. 🤦🏻‍♀️
      If we want to stay on power we need to realize some countries don’t like us now. We are losing our influence in the world and China is taking this and using it for their advantage.
      Our economic sanctions are having a BIG impact on the worlds economy. And a lot of people were already poor before this, like the majority of the world 😆.
      China will never agree with us, they won’t say they are on Russia’s side because they want to “appear neutral” to the rest of the world!

  10. Putin fights like a mad man, he picks up anything he can find. So much respect to President Zelensky and the brave men & women of Ukraine for putting Putin in a place that he never thought he would be. Russia is losing more troops than they predicted and now they are crying for assistance from China. Putin will be put to shame.

    1. @ToBeOrNotToBe Dirt Apes die every day if a war for profit can be made the world MICs make trillions they don’t care how many Apes are killed

    5. Zelensky is leading the world’s least democratic country Ukraine’s interest is peace not the Putin vendetta and arms and escalating conflict

  11. It’s so refreshing to have a president call a war criminal a war criminal instead of a “savvy genius”.

    3. @Fo Co Sure wrong generation. Tell it to CNN and MSNBC. Or Fox since you seem to love watching them for some reason.

    4. @David And to be clear why they will slowly lose in Ukraine: his army is an army of death among other things.

  13. Massing troops on Ukraine’s borders therefore seemed to make some perverse sense as it was compelling Western nations to meet Putin at his (rather oversized) bargaining table and largely on his terms. But, in the end, Putin did not get what he wanted so the troops were sent in on a “special military operation”.
    We have heard all manner of speculation about what this means for Europe, for the West – but what of the East? From the onset of Western sanctions, China has been the obvious mechanism for Russia to survive economically and logistically.

    And China has a lot to gain as well, with bespoke agricultural operations in Russia already producing food for China and a ready market for Russian metals and minerals. While the gas and oil wealth of Russia always makes the headlines, Russia’s considerable raw materials, from nickel to diamonds, are also crucial exports – and all exports that are crucial can only be such if they are also key imports for someone else.
    China’s delicate position on Russia-Ukraine crisis and its opposition to Western sanctions
    Increasingly, that someone in the Russian equation is China and the calculus is that China is likely to be a winner from this conflict no matter what else transpires in the end.
    China will gain with a stronger Russia – a Russia able to conduct greater trade – if such is the case. But, if Russia is only further isolated by Western sanctions, then China has a captive audience in Russia – again, China is the “winner”. If Russia is ravaged by the economic costs of sanctions and wartime expenditures, then Moscow will be desperate to sell whatever it can at fire-sale prices to China.
    With the West unexpectedly forced to deal with new Russian threats to Europe, coupled with a refugee crisis, this will also lead European Union and US strategic eyes away from Asia. That can only be welcome for China.
    Hong Kong, meanwhile, could become a resurgent player by catering to Russia’s banking needs, even as some of the Western market has drifted towards Singapore and elsewhere.
    How sanctions on Russia could lead to increased demand for China’s yuan
    The fact Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was unexpected by most in policy circles and signifies some manner of change in Putin’s demeanour, though not his overarching goals, cannot be stressed enough: it was a seismic event and how it will end is still open to conjecture.
    However, it is an opportunity in many ways for China: a chance to take a lead in diplomacy as China holds the cards that the West does not, and counts Russia as a friend. It is also an opportunity for Beijing to shift international economic focus further towards its Belt and Road Initiative.
    The development of the Russian East can now be seen as primary and not secondary to that of European Russia. Ukraine has deeply changed the calculus of Russia’s economy – possibly for decades.

    1. China is not getting a stronger Russia. They’re getting a subordinate Russia that they can exploit economically. Either way, yes China is a winner in the end. With Russia isolated from the West, China has them by the balls, and they didn’t have to pay a dime for any of it.

    2. @Julia Richter nah. The longer it carries on the more Russia has to rely on China as the West tightens sanctions on Russia. It’s exactly what China wants. Russia is being turned into a vassal state for China before our eyes. It’s incredible.

  15. Thank God we have a leader that can call a spade a spade, that is a murderous dictator. We need more strength in leadership and strength in our sense of virtue

    1. So why was Biden buying oil from this “bad” guy and supporting his war machine, just like Europe, which Trump warned against

    2. @Robert Pruitt Well that’s special. Is ice slippery or dry when you touch it? But sure, fly off the cuff and say something just to be oppositional even if it makes us look dumb. I guess that’s what they call cutting off your nose to spite your face, huh?

    4. @Terry Bridge It’s the principle of the thing, standing up to aggressors and bullies who want to take things with force, learn about them and apply them in your life sometime

    5. @Forrest Rous Ah…principles, that’s what it’s about, you say. Keep telling yourself that. The Big Guy’s in over his head, still.

  16. Wow… a “leader” surrounding himself with cheering fans to make himself feel better? Where have we seen THAT before… 🤣

    3. Peace Monger so embarrassed for you and your ilk to always be so wrong.

      https://youtu.be/1JpwkeTBwgs

      But maybe you can waste another 3 years of constant misinformation about Russian collusion and illegally spy on a sitting president. Oh, that’s right. Only a tactic you pull on when Republicans are in power.

  17. I’ve been amazed at how well Ukraine’s military fights. They’ve killed 6 Russian generals and numerous top Russian commanders. The bravery of engaging multiple armored vehicles at effectively point blank range is impressive! Well done, Ukraine.

    2. Russian soldiers are good at one thing, fertilizing American sunflowers 🌻🌻🌻

      🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦

    4. You know how to invent fairy tales, I saw a real video where a Russian tank was surrounded and entered the battle, destroyed 3 Ukrainian tanks 2 BMP and was able to escape, the tank commander was killed, the gunner was wounded, what nonsense are you saying?

  18. Making few random thoughts about this event.

    Was that Putin speech made live from the arena or has it been made before because of safety reasons? Or was it made in the other way, where some other events audience was added to the background.

    It is hard to believe that there were so many Putin supporters in the arena without any protesters.

    With some manipulation you could assure that the event looks just like you want it to look.

