NATO estimates up to 15,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine

Recent Post
- Here’s what the LGBTQ2S+ national monument in Ottawa will look like
- One-on-one with Singh | Here’s why he supports the NDP-Liberal deal
- Ukrainian Navy says it destroyed Russian landing ship
- What you need to know about NATO’s combat deployments | New eastern border strategy
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg outlines defence plans, aid for Ukraine | FULL UPDATE
8 comments
I don’t believe you.
Russia is the richest country now that driving trunk of roubles to buy a 🍼
You , go there 🤡
@I’mDuDu Ja pardon?
Not bad for 4 weeks… while ww2 bad days were how many…
Unfortunately our intelligence of late has not been great.
It’s very weird reports. If those folks fight in the cities against civilians (there are no reports regarding Ukrainian army or soldiers), how they managed so many get killed? “Friendly” fire?
Unfortunately our intelligence of late has not been great.
I don’t believe you.