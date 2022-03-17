Recent Post
The sooner Putin is removed from power, the sooner this is all over. Hundreds of people are dying every day that goes by and nothing is done. God bless President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people. They deserve all the help they ask for. The world needs to take action, not just send money and weapons.
@Peezie Forestem How can it be any worse than this now? Than Russia invading Syria? Russia invading Chechnya? Obliterating each of these countries?
@Amy Stone True
@MiCielo29 stop lying
@Iljen Shumilin GFUS
Yes…finally some common sense. Just put a stop to this fighting. Together we are stronger ,lets send in our troops! CLOSE THE SKIES…and chase them back over the border.
Who wouldn’t want an organisation that could instantly stop war?
Does NATO have a magic switch or something? NATO would bomb Ukraine to the ground engaging Russia’s army. NATO ends wars, it doesn’t stop them.
Yes. Nato should include every single nation in its rank. And if any country than wages war on some other country rest of the world will come to stop them. If only rules, laws and regulations had this all mighty power. Than Russia for example would respect the deals they had in recent years.
People who profit off war :/
NATO got Ukraine on the war!!
@Mandla S. probably why Trump regarded them as useless.
Judging based on the quote given by the host, I don’t think Zelenskyy referred to NATO, but rather to the UN. And he’s obviously right about the UN – it’s an organization that was meant to prevent such wars, and the way it is built makes it impossible for it to achieve its target.
NATO was never meant to “prevent wars”, it was meant to prevent wars against its member states (and, if prevention isn’t possible, to win those wars).
@DrumtotheBass Woop There will only be world peace if they add all nuclear countries to that. But more specifically the bigger ones like Russia, India, Pakistan, and China. Without those Nations in NATO any friction between those and NATO still pose a nuclear war.
Unfortunately when the USSR back then requested to join NATO they were declined. Imagine NATO with Russia as an ally.
@David Wand Welcome to life. Nothing is merit based and never was.
@oliver green yeah those nukes are only preventing other nuclear countries from using them on each other, like American couldn’t have stopped the war even if they mentioned nukes, I think
She is focusing on NATO when she should be talking about the deficiencies of the United Nations. Zelensky is asking for a better UN. NATO is a defense treaty he could not be a part of because of history and geopolitical reasons. This conflict is in the jurisdiction of the United Nations.
@Dean o’bannon You are master of the obvious.
@John Patrick The UN isnt ment to be a either a military force or police force. Its a forum for dialogue, support and investigation. People need to understand what the UN is therefore before they start criticising it.
@Stephen Well, they can call up peacekeeping forces from all of it’s members, but you’re right, they aren’t a true political or military institution.
Their resolutions only carry as much weight as each individual country puts on it.
Same goes for the ICC and the Hague; they hold no power over act country that isn’t a signatory. Neither Russia nor the U.S. is subject to them or their findings and sentences.
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
@O K Were you a Saddam fanboy? Do you miss Saddam?
its not just for Ukraine its for stopping aggression in the world. its for ending tyrants willingness to destroy any country that they may aim for.
Well done.
@edmundo oliver Shout up. When America and its NATO invaded Libya and killed the great African leader called Muammar Ghaddafi you didn’t see what was wrong. America also killed innocent civilians in Libya. Women and children were killed at the pleasure of NATO. Why? Because Muammar Ghaddafi was a threat to NATO.
@Jamil Khan fr
Slava ukraini !! Hello from switzerland. Ukrainians welcome !!
Apparently, Putin’s mistress and kids too. Conflict of interest much?
@FDS FDS Funny joke from a Russian Disinformation Troll Farm
@Avi Augustin shut the hole with the LIES Spambot!
@Paola Maria oh so it was their neighbors that closed the door to Syrians?!
@Rui Medeiros cry about it
Putin needs to pay heavily for this to prevent other countries doing the same.
@Moses Mokwena No, Putin is just being another Hitler.
@Brandon B Agreed
Did Clinton, Bush Snr and Bush Jr Obama paid for invasion of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and killing of thousands of civilians using drones? Surprised to see people have no insight into their Leaders who lie and baited by their populace
@yuri gagarin Same to russia child killers
Are you and your kids ready to die for it .. Price is to fawking high .
Don’t listen to the bias zmedia pushing false hopes .. This war in all intensive purposes is over. Russia has met their objectives ..
The man has a right to be mad at the situation. Everyone is helping as much as they can without further provocation which could lead to thousands of more deaths in Ukraine, Europe, and other parts of the world. It’s a complicated situation and hasty decisions could lead to catastrophic results. They are working behind the scenes. Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
Chamberlain all over again…
My thoughts exactly!
“Without provocation….” it might be the legal explanation for holding back..,but there has only one party been provoking here.And that party also started this,all by itself. So why play by the existing rules any longer? Putin doesnt follow any!! So first stop him,and then make some new rules.But first :stop this attack…in any way you can,asap.
Just imagine it was you getting bombed.in your house. And the World would give you weapons,but no real help fighting. And you would receive standing ovations,and everybody thinks you are really brave,and says you are heroes. But they dont even give you much needed airsupport..while your neighbours or family or little children are dying around you. ..it is just a shame. Send in NATO troops,let those professionals do the fighting,…not just Ukrainian civilians.But as far as i see,those civilians have way bigger balls than most military personnel..Clearly.
@Dark Horseman why would Putin EVER go nuclear?that is his ONLY bargaining chip!and it only is effective when its threatened with. Not if you really go do it.Then it is of no value whatsoever…So ,fat chance that will ever be his best option. Okay,he might want to go out with a big bang and commit suicide by pushing the nuclear missile button.But that is,and has ALWAYS been a real possibility,if he wanted to do that….doesnt matter what NATO does,and if its provoked or not. So …NATO,stop being reasonable,go bezerk and crush Putin,asap!
People are focused on NATO — an organization that promises defense for only NATO countries. However, President Zelensky is talking about promises made to Ukraine when the country left the Soviet Union. Ukraine offered to give up their nuclear weapons in exchange for acknowledgement of their sovereignty and protection against any aggression, especially nuclear threats. The Budapest Memorandum was signed in 1994 by President Leonid Kravchuk (Ukraine), President Clinton (USA), Prime Minister John Majors (Great Britain), and, ironically, President Boris Yeltsin (Russian Federation). It was a good faith document, but apparently not legally binding. Check it out.
The budapest memorandum only mentions nuclear attacks.
@Duke Craig No country in nor out if NATO has as large and powerful a notary as the US — not just out of NATO members. What’s your point?
Ukraine itself did not make any nuclear weapon. It was the Soviet Union effort that put nuclear weapons to Ukraine so once the Soviet Union failed the strongest country of the Soviet Union who is Russia took them back.
@Lester Buckman how did they give up on them, they have no treaty to be protected, and Russia literally invaded. How people spin this as anything other then Russias fault makes me laugh, Russia comes up with all kinds of bullshit excuses to do what it does, just like with Chechneya and Georgia, all different reasons yet all the same tactic meaning they would do it anyway
@David Stevenson Russia never had any right to say a sovereign country, regardless of where they are located can or cannot join. Gorbachev said there was never such agreement.
I understand the need for a treaty organization to extend its resources to those who are members. Doesn’t this also make a target of those nations who are not members? There must be a failsafe method of collectively assisting those nations, when attacked such as Ukraine has been attacked.
I hope that the free world’s unified reaction, and the resulting effects on Russia will show the next evil leader just where that will take them. If this does not happen, we can all begin to REALLY worry.
That is the UN role, they should have sent peace keepers and be in charge of the humanitarian corridors etc… but it’s not working, exactly as Zelenskiy said
@irishkazolotse If Russia had ever honored any of the cease-fires they had agreed to so far – and halted the shelling of humanitarian corridors – maybe that could have happened. UN peacekeepers do not engage in others’ warfare.
Well done.
I don’t understand why a journalist would ask somebody to divulge private information about strategy on air after they already said they wouldn’t. wtf.
She said she knew he couldn’t confirm. That seems like she knew he was going to say no but wanted him to admit it. She led the question.
@ALICE GOLDENVALLEY nice try maggat, but no. Watch it again.
@Dark Horseman I mean they can’t hold a candle to the dumpster fire that is Fox News, but for the most part, yeah.
It’s because journalist are the biggest media whxxes ever
For ratings
The reporter is insisting on asking for security information – this is not a caring or respectful stance in my view. Support security don’t sabotage it.
Well done.
Because these journalist thinks that journalism is about good information. Unfortunately, this are sensitive information that needs to be protected. These are our defense systems,
I totally agree. The reporter was aggressive and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg was as clear as he needed to be. Her provocative tone was inappropriate.
@Michele Harvey May I remark that Jens Stoltenberg is far better trained and suited for his job than the reporter?
Asking the wrong questions to the wrong person, doesn’t do CNN any good.
Russia has to firmly control and censure its media. The US do not have to, that tells a lot, doesn’t it?
You wouldn’t let Ukraine in Nato years ago, sir. They gave up their nuclear weapons with the promise of protection and more advanced protection is necessary immediately !!
Like a lot of the nuclear arsenal of the former USSR, the weapons were merely SITED in Ukraine (Kazakhstan and other puppet countries too) but they were actually controlled from Moscow. Ukraine has never been an independent nuclear state as such, they were probably glad to see the back of ’em.
Should have jumped in the moment indiscriminate fire was used against Kharkiv. Honestly should have taken a stand in Syria. A confrontation with nuclear armed despot is inevitable, why not do it now at the peak of power
They need protection from US interference
finally someone who understands that you shouldn’t broadcast every detail ( the NATO chief that is ), and this reporter is not the brightest because she keeps asking about all the specific defensive weapon details… like ugh.. yes broadcast our entire defence details… Of course not, Jesus!! Reporters have to stop treating this war as entertainment like it’s some action movie. Thankfully not all reporters re like this.
This woman needs to get long term smack down. SHUT UP WOMAN!!!!!!!!!
You are missing the point. There is no plan. NATO is making things up as they go. Zelensky is right to call BS.
i know … it’s been really reckless disclosing everything that’s being done etc
i actually sent a message to cnn telling them to stop that
No “sensitive” information is being revealed. Russian intelligence agencies are aware of much more than these fluffy interviews could ever reveal. Maybe America could strip even more civil liberties away from her citizens, and restrict what commercial news/entertainment businesses can say. Works for Putin!
American “news” media is a for-profit entertainment business. Not an objective public information charity. Don’t be naive.
Give the man what he’s asking for
Zelensky is right, but it has to start with removing veto rights of the permanent five at the UN security council
The guy just needs to say that he doesn’t give a hoot about Ukraine and that whether they die or not isn’t his responsibility… That’s exactly what he means, right?
Exactly. All politics while Ukrainians are dying. 🙏🇺🇦
Stoltenberg is intimidated by Zelensky’s speech because Zelensky spoke the Truth from his heart!
The guy probably feels awful about not being able to do more but he is doing his best to keep as many people alive as possible. The fact is if NATO went in all guns blazing millions of people would probably die
No because zelensky is returned being a commedian
She asked the right questions
Perhaps Ukraine should not have been encouraged to fight if they aren’t getting the support that would help stop this war. Taking half measures may result in worse war later on.