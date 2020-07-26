In a new NBC News / Marist poll, Joe Biden holds a five point lead over Donald Trump in Arizona. This poll comes just a day after the state reported the second largest daily COVID-19 death toll to date.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

NBC News / Marist Poll: Biden Expands Lead In Arizona As Virus Becomes Political Focal Point | MSNBC