In a new NBC News / Marist poll, Joe Biden holds a five point lead over Donald Trump in Arizona. This poll comes just a day after the state reported the second largest daily COVID-19 death toll to date.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
NBC News / Marist Poll: Biden Expands Lead In Arizona As Virus Becomes Political Focal Point | MSNBC
America is
23 in education.
37 in healthcare.
52 in gender equality.
No high speed train.
Highest number of homeless people.
Highest number of incarcerated people.
78% of people live paycheck to paycheck.
Stock market is not economy of Americans, where 90% of money belongs to top 10% of population, it’s wallet of the rich!
Let’s talk like adults, instead of name calling!
I have left ample of proof on my playlist, if you would like to check.
Let’s make our country better together.
The US Makes up 4% of the worlds population, yet we have 25% of all COVID deaths.
We have 9 times as many Americans dying from COVID each day, as we do every other state combined.
Florida alone, has more Americans dying each day from COVID, than every other country on the planet, combined.
@Kilgore Trout 145k in covid, that’s winning.
How do you like Trump’s America so far?
https://youtu.be/JRM7zQk8xJg
Where did you get your numbers from? I’m pretty sure America is not that high up the scale.
One of the interesting aspects of education is that many/most academics are imported since America cant produce enough of their own.
No one cares.
We need to restore honor and dignity to the office of the president.
@Eskil Tester I respect your opinion but I highly doubt it will. History tends to repeat itself. It’s not going to change when you’ve got someone who can’t even do an interview efficiently. He will be a total puppet to the powers that be (Biden that is). Trump stands up to these people hence why he gets slated by them all as they own the majority of the news. He does a lot of good your mind won’t even allow you to see. I hope one day it does. Joe Biden is a joke of a candidate.
@Josh D nonsense. Trump is a traitor plain and simple
@Eskil Tester Biden is definitely no better, he is not fit for the job and that’s a fact. At least vote against Trump when you have a decent opposition. Biden is going to be useless. I mean just look at him.
@Josh D But Voting PLUTOCRACY WILL Right ?
Fighting for The Billionaire Health Insurance CEO will help everyone ???
I support Sanders , Warren , Porter , AOC & all progresive Wing VOICES .
That’s why I’m proud to Support Joe Biden & my Party .
What do you Support ?
Billionaires Tax giveaways ?
Or burning down the whole thing 😂 ???
Grow up & get Real already !
@Josh D I realise that a simple choice between a Garbage Plutocracy Party & one fighting for Decency , Democracy & the rule of Law is to simple for you , & you think complicated arguments are somehow a reason to VOTE FOR OLIGARCS.
But it’s not .
It’s just illinformed CHILDLIKE THINKING !
Oval Office it;s worthless without Senate majority
it didn’t used to be.
now, if gop controls either senate of house, governing is basically impossible. (and w/ “freedom caucus” – or teaparty senators – that includes even w/ an R potus)
True enough. It is alot harder to do anything without the Senate.
I’ll be happy to get one of the two, and arguably with a Democrat controlled house and senate, the executive branch should not be able to get away with very much.
It only matters if you vote. Don’t get left out! Make sure you are registered. Find out when early voting begins in your state. Don’t get caught by those republican suppression tactics of long lines, faulty machines and intimidation! Vote!
Biden clearly has this thing all wrapped up. No way he can lose!
@Peter Bills
Nice try. Don’t worry, nobody is going to stay home. Too many did last time, and they certainly won’t make THAT mistake again.
Thank you!!! We (blue) have to win in the biggest landslide victory this country has ever known. Please vote!!! Never has every single vote counted like for this election.
@Peter Bills That does not mean anything, we all still need to get out to vote. Too many might think that and get complacent. Vote, vote blue to get this red stain off of our country. then we can start again and vote our conscious…but right now the blue wave needs to wash the government clean and send a message to those who value party over country. that message is FU WE OWN THIS COUNTRY, and WE PAY YOU!!! YOU ARE PUBLIC SERVANTS!!! NOTHING MORE!!!!…..DO YOUR JOB OR GO HOME.
I am an independent, but I will vote blue up and down the board. I back the second amendment, i believe in women’s rights to there bodies, I believe in separation of church and state, I do NOT accept what trump is doing to peaceful protesters, I think the government is there to help the people and protect the people. It should lead by example, the police should lead by example. All lives matter and thus by logic BLACK LIVES MATTER. the Police system needs a reboot seriously. IE I a pretty liberal, but I am pretty conservative as well, I vote both ways and really neither party is my party, but I CANNOT stand trump. he is a criminal, he is unconstitutional, he is disgusting in his actions, he is unethical, and he is just plain bad for the country. I find every one of those who supports him is brainwashed by his con and those who support his con for the money they are making out of it. this is a money game people, and when the law really comes back to town I hope to all that is holy they come down on this whole scheme of his and his cronies.
bah I started ranting….have a good one and get out and vote…please vote blue this election….I am going to because it is the right and good thing to do in my opinion
@Peter Bills LOL, LOL, LOL
McSalley didn’t get the people’s vote before…she won’t get it now…she’s a hack.
@NDFOOTBALL You’re a pathetically deluded troll. Get some help.
@TONY really, was that during the lapse in federal leadership, and after the lapse in closing the border with Europe leading to New York being the epicenter of the virus which lead to those deaths regardless of location? Nursing homes have been hot spots the whole time and the elderly have been the hardest hit the whole time. Probably one of the reasons Trump is losing Florida right now…the older voters see that he doesn’t care about them and let the virus spread uncontrolled. He just cares about the economy….like in 1918 they wanted the businesses open and lost more people then the first wave by opening back up!
I was amazed at how much this resembled 1918…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adzFIpYCXfQ
TONY now talk about why he wouldn’t rent to African Americans, and called for the deaths of innocent black and Latino children, and hasn’t apologized yet.
@Dale HartleySo Gov. Cuomo ordering infected into nursing homes, murdering 1000’s, is Trumps fault.
@TONY You fail to see that trump failed to act in the first place leading to those decisions. your failure to see is deliberate. That is YOUR fault buddy.
Trump failed several times before that happened and even when it did happen, what did he do…nothing. so try to blame Cuomo all you want, you score zero points.
And those of us without trump cultist blinders on know that.
Doctor Donny Dolittle The “Don” of Death 147,000 and Counting
💓💗
He’s no Don but a puppet for more nefarious people who are pulling his strings.
Media lies people are sheeple https://youtu.be/xFJ4b3u_Ca8
Man I can’t wait to see the look on that orange clowns face when he inevitably loses.
Is that a face? I thought it was from another part of his body. He has a really small and strange mouth
@I Buy Digital So I said, and noboddy shez it like me, per, uh, persh, whatever, wimin, mans, camera, wait, wait, don’t tell me . . . covfefe?
@NDFOOTBALL What’s a bumb? A bleb on your football? Or, (no, it can’t be) it’s bum with a silent b? You shame a great university.
Just watch as the Dems tear apart this whole country. And that’s intelligence???!!!
I a debate with joe and President Trump
Laugh laugh
Joe can’t even remember who he is talking to or what he is talking about
I actually feel the Democrats are using this senior and it’s disgraceful
Abuse of a senior and his wife should be ashamed for allowing the Dems to abuse her husband
He need to be accountable tdump jail2020
I’m tired of having a sadistic, man-child making us the laughing stock of the world…I’m voting for Biden and every other democrat on the ticket. : )
@Truth Seeker Trump can’t remember people who he previously spent lots of time with.
@Dear Boss I don’t see how you read my joke and conclude that “I need to relax”…I also, don’t think you know what a euphemism is…Have a great day princess.
: )
@Hecubus I can sense that you are needy so I’ll leave this exchange by giving you the last word if you are hungry for it.
If Biden becomes president, then America will truly become the laughing stock of the world. The man is not fit for the job simples
@Josh D Sleepy Joe is suffering from the latter stages of dementia…..he shouldn’t even be allowed to run for office of any kind.
Is half of America that stupid, they still like tRump
Get some popping corn and have fun boys & girls>>>>>>>>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZIKrPXltrA&t=8422s
You are stupid
@What-da Heck ! Learned bigotry and ignorance . That’s what I see in Trump supporters . I know a few
Half AmeriKKKa? No, just 40.2 percent.
AmeriKKKa = DumbAsFukistan.
Not Half anymore Trump has only 39-40% and falling VOTE BLUE
The fact that he actually gets 45% against…..anything, is terrifying. He should get less than 5% running against a cucumber. Cucumber for president.
@NDFOOTBALL
if you only hang out with Trump supporters, I’m sure none of them will be Biden supporters. Your neighborhood is not electing the President.
What strip club are getting your information form
@NDFOOTBALL Not sure what part of that rant has to do with poll numbers. Trump might carry 6% of the black vote, if he is lucky. No ranting will change that.
@Patricia Queen You Support Billionaires Tax giveaway Packages & PLUTOCRACY Instead of the fight for Democracy & you are proud of this fact ???
I know FOX has trained you to fight the Libs , but what are you really fighting ?
A : Working American People.
“Scared” -@Mark walker
AmeriKKKa is done as a nation. Destroyed by 50 years of Republicanism.
And every year AmeriKKKans elect more treason.
So long… Suckers…..
Please vote Trumps enablers out. They had a chance to stop him and didn’t. They prefer to be silent while the pandemic rages, and the whole world knows that this is due to Trumps incompetence. They are not better than him. History will remember them all.
Stop your crying snowflake
Just imagine if Drumpf failed to win any of the normally “republican” states.
Would it then be clear to him, that he was a complete failure and not welcome?
Or would he blame it on Obama?
I’m hopping that Trumps goes 0 for 50
He will blame fake news.
#2 or Hillary or the Chinese or the Democrats or Hunter Biden or Joe Biden or the constitution or Nancy Pelosi or BLm or protesters or Corona Virus or Deep State…….on and on
Trump/GOP deserves nothing less than a total FAILURE!
Trump would blame it on obama of course, What else would he do.
How many Trump supporters does it take to change a light bulb?
None, “Bunker Baby” just says it’s fixed and the rest of them sit in the dark and applaud.
😂🤣🤣😂🤣
ROTFLMAO!!
Especially in rural Kentucky, where those idiots will be happy to help reelect Trump and Mitch McConnell.
One more Trump lie is not going to distract voters from the one who mishandles the Trumpandemic in America.
Don’t trust the polls! Vote like your life depends on it!
Yes Trump 2020
NOTHING IS IN THE BAG!
🇺🇸🇺🇸BIDEN 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸
we have to vote like we are the deciding vote. As if this country is at stake, well because it is at stake
According to the S&P 500, they claim to have predicted correctly who was going to win with an 87% success rate and they say Trump will win the 2020 election. Make the S&P 500 eat crow. Vote blue all the way!
When trump gets obliterated on November 3rd immediately remove him from the office on November 4th.
Can’t do that. It wouldn’t give him enough time to pardon himself and his family.
Never, ever, under-estimate the stupidity of the US electorate.
Especially the Republican electorate!
Sure thing, the electorate ain’t special at all. They can easily be dumber than the popular voters.
AmeriKKKa = DumbAsFukistan.
They always side with whomever wins. Always been that way. Don’t expect it to change. But then?
Government of Trump,
by Trump,
for Trump,
shall perish from the Earth.
A 9 year old girl dies from Covid 19 an he still wants to send the kids back to school
Of course. If he were to change his mind, that would be a sign of error.
But not his kid and grandkids just lay Americans for fodder