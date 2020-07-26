NBC News / Marist Poll: Biden Expands Lead In Arizona As Virus Becomes Political Focal Point | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 26, 2020

 

In a new NBC News / Marist poll, Joe Biden holds a five point lead over Donald Trump in Arizona. This poll comes just a day after the state reported the second largest daily COVID-19 death toll to date.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

84 Comments on "NBC News / Marist Poll: Biden Expands Lead In Arizona As Virus Becomes Political Focal Point | MSNBC"

  1. This Time | July 26, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    America is

    23 in education.
    37 in healthcare.
    52 in gender equality.
    No high speed train.
    Highest number of homeless people.
    Highest number of incarcerated people.
    78% of people live paycheck to paycheck.

    Stock market is not economy of Americans, where 90% of money belongs to top 10% of population, it’s wallet of the rich!

    Let’s talk like adults, instead of name calling!

    I have left ample of proof on my playlist, if you would like to check.

    Let’s make our country better together.

    • Jeremy Backup | July 26, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      The US Makes up 4% of the worlds population, yet we have 25% of all COVID deaths.

      We have 9 times as many Americans dying from COVID each day, as we do every other state combined.

      Florida alone, has more Americans dying each day from COVID, than every other country on the planet, combined.

    • Tommy Summer | July 26, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      @Kilgore Trout 145k in covid, that’s winning.

      How do you like Trump’s America so far?

    • newmove | July 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

      Where did you get your numbers from? I’m pretty sure America is not that high up the scale.
      One of the interesting aspects of education is that many/most academics are imported since America cant produce enough of their own.

    • Vendicar Kahn | July 26, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      No one cares.

  2. M Safrons | July 26, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    We need to restore honor and dignity to the office of the president.

    • Josh D | July 26, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @Eskil Tester I respect your opinion but I highly doubt it will. History tends to repeat itself. It’s not going to change when you’ve got someone who can’t even do an interview efficiently. He will be a total puppet to the powers that be (Biden that is). Trump stands up to these people hence why he gets slated by them all as they own the majority of the news. He does a lot of good your mind won’t even allow you to see. I hope one day it does. Joe Biden is a joke of a candidate.

    • Eskil Tester | July 26, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @Josh D nonsense. Trump is a traitor plain and simple

    • Josh D | July 26, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      @Eskil Tester Biden is definitely no better, he is not fit for the job and that’s a fact. At least vote against Trump when you have a decent opposition. Biden is going to be useless. I mean just look at him.

    • Leo | July 26, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      @Josh D But Voting PLUTOCRACY WILL Right ?
      Fighting for The Billionaire Health Insurance CEO will help everyone ???
      I support Sanders , Warren , Porter , AOC & all progresive Wing VOICES .
      That’s why I’m proud to Support Joe Biden & my Party .
      What do you Support ?
      Billionaires Tax giveaways ?
      Or burning down the whole thing 😂 ???
      Grow up & get Real already !

    • Leo | July 26, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @Josh D I realise that a simple choice between a Garbage Plutocracy Party & one fighting for Decency , Democracy & the rule of Law is to simple for you , & you think complicated arguments are somehow a reason to VOTE FOR OLIGARCS.
      But it’s not .
      It’s just illinformed CHILDLIKE THINKING !

  3. Out Smoked | July 26, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Oval Office it;s worthless without Senate majority

    • efs 1066 | July 26, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

      it didn’t used to be.
      now, if gop controls either senate of house, governing is basically impossible. (and w/ “freedom caucus” – or teaparty senators – that includes even w/ an R potus)

    • Sean D | July 26, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

      True enough. It is alot harder to do anything without the Senate.

    • Don Johnson | July 26, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

      I’ll be happy to get one of the two, and arguably with a Democrat controlled house and senate, the executive branch should not be able to get away with very much.

  4. James Persinger | July 26, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    It only matters if you vote. Don’t get left out! Make sure you are registered. Find out when early voting begins in your state. Don’t get caught by those republican suppression tactics of long lines, faulty machines and intimidation! Vote!

    • Peter Bills | July 26, 2020 at 4:44 PM | Reply

      Biden clearly has this thing all wrapped up. No way he can lose!

    • Jock Young | July 26, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

      @Peter Bills
      Nice try. Don’t worry, nobody is going to stay home. Too many did last time, and they certainly won’t make THAT mistake again.

    • Curlieq55 | July 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      Thank you!!! We (blue) have to win in the biggest landslide victory this country has ever known. Please vote!!! Never has every single vote counted like for this election.

    • Dale Hartley | July 26, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      @Peter Bills That does not mean anything, we all still need to get out to vote. Too many might think that and get complacent. Vote, vote blue to get this red stain off of our country. then we can start again and vote our conscious…but right now the blue wave needs to wash the government clean and send a message to those who value party over country. that message is FU WE OWN THIS COUNTRY, and WE PAY YOU!!! YOU ARE PUBLIC SERVANTS!!! NOTHING MORE!!!!…..DO YOUR JOB OR GO HOME.
      I am an independent, but I will vote blue up and down the board. I back the second amendment, i believe in women’s rights to there bodies, I believe in separation of church and state, I do NOT accept what trump is doing to peaceful protesters, I think the government is there to help the people and protect the people. It should lead by example, the police should lead by example. All lives matter and thus by logic BLACK LIVES MATTER. the Police system needs a reboot seriously. IE I a pretty liberal, but I am pretty conservative as well, I vote both ways and really neither party is my party, but I CANNOT stand trump. he is a criminal, he is unconstitutional, he is disgusting in his actions, he is unethical, and he is just plain bad for the country. I find every one of those who supports him is brainwashed by his con and those who support his con for the money they are making out of it. this is a money game people, and when the law really comes back to town I hope to all that is holy they come down on this whole scheme of his and his cronies.
      bah I started ranting….have a good one and get out and vote…please vote blue this election….I am going to because it is the right and good thing to do in my opinion

    • serrano46571 | July 26, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

      @Peter Bills LOL, LOL, LOL

  5. Laura Zaboraski | July 26, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    McSalley didn’t get the people’s vote before…she won’t get it now…she’s a hack.

    • Seablack66 | July 26, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      @NDFOOTBALL You’re a pathetically deluded troll. Get some help.

    • Dale Hartley | July 26, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      @TONY really, was that during the lapse in federal leadership, and after the lapse in closing the border with Europe leading to New York being the epicenter of the virus which lead to those deaths regardless of location? Nursing homes have been hot spots the whole time and the elderly have been the hardest hit the whole time. Probably one of the reasons Trump is losing Florida right now…the older voters see that he doesn’t care about them and let the virus spread uncontrolled. He just cares about the economy….like in 1918 they wanted the businesses open and lost more people then the first wave by opening back up!
      I was amazed at how much this resembled 1918…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adzFIpYCXfQ

    • Amier Solomon | July 26, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      TONY now talk about why he wouldn’t rent to African Americans, and called for the deaths of innocent black and Latino children, and hasn’t apologized yet.

    • TONY | July 26, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      @Dale HartleySo Gov. Cuomo ordering infected into nursing homes, murdering 1000’s, is Trumps fault.

    • Dale Hartley | July 26, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @TONY You fail to see that trump failed to act in the first place leading to those decisions. your failure to see is deliberate. That is YOUR fault buddy.
      Trump failed several times before that happened and even when it did happen, what did he do…nothing. so try to blame Cuomo all you want, you score zero points.
      And those of us without trump cultist blinders on know that.

  6. Soren Ingram | July 26, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    Doctor Donny Dolittle The “Don” of Death 147,000 and Counting

  7. I Buy Digital | July 26, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Man I can’t wait to see the look on that orange clowns face when he inevitably loses.

    • Lars Jones | July 26, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

      Is that a face? I thought it was from another part of his body. He has a really small and strange mouth

    • waqaa | July 26, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      @I Buy Digital So I said, and noboddy shez it like me, per, uh, persh, whatever, wimin, mans, camera, wait, wait, don’t tell me . . . covfefe?

    • waqaa | July 26, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      @NDFOOTBALL What’s a bumb? A bleb on your football? Or, (no, it can’t be) it’s bum with a silent b? You shame a great university.

    • maxine pohl | July 26, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      Just watch as the Dems tear apart this whole country. And that’s intelligence???!!!
      I a debate with joe and President Trump
      Laugh laugh
      Joe can’t even remember who he is talking to or what he is talking about
      I actually feel the Democrats are using this senior and it’s disgraceful
      Abuse of a senior and his wife should be ashamed for allowing the Dems to abuse her husband

    • Eric Lee | July 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      He need to be accountable tdump jail2020

  8. Hecubus | July 26, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    I’m tired of having a sadistic, man-child making us the laughing stock of the world…I’m voting for Biden and every other democrat on the ticket. : )

    • R McElhaney | July 26, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      @Truth Seeker Trump can’t remember people who he previously spent lots of time with.

    • Hecubus | July 26, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      @Dear Boss I don’t see how you read my joke and conclude that “I need to relax”…I also, don’t think you know what a euphemism is…Have a great day princess.
      : )

    • Dear Boss | July 26, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

      @Hecubus I can sense that you are needy so I’ll leave this exchange by giving you the last word if you are hungry for it.

    • Josh D | July 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      If Biden becomes president, then America will truly become the laughing stock of the world. The man is not fit for the job simples

    • Dear Boss | July 26, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      @Josh D Sleepy Joe is suffering from the latter stages of dementia…..he shouldn’t even be allowed to run for office of any kind.

  9. John Mepham | July 26, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    Is half of America that stupid, they still like tRump

  10. Googlegnome | July 26, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    The fact that he actually gets 45% against…..anything, is terrifying. He should get less than 5% running against a cucumber. Cucumber for president.

    • Jock Young | July 26, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      @NDFOOTBALL
      if you only hang out with Trump supporters, I’m sure none of them will be Biden supporters. Your neighborhood is not electing the President.

    • Tommy Westbrook | July 26, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      What strip club are getting your information form

    • Magical Frijoles | July 26, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      @NDFOOTBALL Not sure what part of that rant has to do with poll numbers. Trump might carry 6% of the black vote, if he is lucky. No ranting will change that.

    • Leo | July 26, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      @Patricia Queen You Support Billionaires Tax giveaway Packages & PLUTOCRACY Instead of the fight for Democracy & you are proud of this fact ???
      I know FOX has trained you to fight the Libs , but what are you really fighting ?
      A : Working American People.

    • Vendicar Kahn | July 26, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      “Scared” -@Mark walker

      AmeriKKKa is done as a nation. Destroyed by 50 years of Republicanism.

      And every year AmeriKKKans elect more treason.

      So long… Suckers…..

  11. Sebastian Miller | July 26, 2020 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    Please vote Trumps enablers out. They had a chance to stop him and didn’t. They prefer to be silent while the pandemic rages, and the whole world knows that this is due to Trumps incompetence. They are not better than him. History will remember them all.

  12. didjeridu100 | July 26, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    Just imagine if Drumpf failed to win any of the normally “republican” states.
    Would it then be clear to him, that he was a complete failure and not welcome?
    Or would he blame it on Obama?

  13. Lightflows | July 26, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    How many Trump supporters does it take to change a light bulb?
    None, “Bunker Baby” just says it’s fixed and the rest of them sit in the dark and applaud.

  14. ruth depew | July 26, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    One more Trump lie is not going to distract voters from the one who mishandles the Trumpandemic in America.

  15. The Haitian Drip | July 26, 2020 at 4:18 PM | Reply

    Don’t trust the polls! Vote like your life depends on it!

  16. Daniel Ramirez | July 26, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    NOTHING IS IN THE BAG!
    🇺🇸🇺🇸BIDEN 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • Madness To Creation | July 26, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

      we have to vote like we are the deciding vote. As if this country is at stake, well because it is at stake

    • S S | July 26, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      According to the S&P 500, they claim to have predicted correctly who was going to win with an 87% success rate and they say Trump will win the 2020 election. Make the S&P 500 eat crow. Vote blue all the way!

  17. P.J. McLaughlin | July 26, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    When trump gets obliterated on November 3rd immediately remove him from the office on November 4th.

  18. El Loco | July 26, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    Never, ever, under-estimate the stupidity of the US electorate.

  19. H. M. | July 26, 2020 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    Government of Trump,
    by Trump,
    for Trump,
    shall perish from the Earth.

  20. Carl Cassidy | July 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    A 9 year old girl dies from Covid 19 an he still wants to send the kids back to school

