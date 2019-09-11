NBC News Projects Dan Bishop Wins North Carolina’s Ninth District Election | The Last Word | MSNBC

September 11, 2019

 

NBC News projects Dan Bishop as the winner of North Carolina's ninth district special election.
54 Comments on "NBC News Projects Dan Bishop Wins North Carolina’s Ninth District Election | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. J Brown W. | September 11, 2019 at 7:43 AM | Reply

    That lady is insufferable

    • Marvin Burkholder | September 11, 2019 at 8:35 AM | Reply

      She’s an evil lying (((oven dodger))). Sje claims to be conservative but her lips spew hatred against anything traditional, white, and Christian.

    • Tessmage Tessera | September 11, 2019 at 8:41 AM | Reply

      No worries. School starts again soon and then you can go back to class, instead of watching TV all day.

    • Richard Owens | September 11, 2019 at 8:51 AM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera School started a few weeks ago – but, they dropped out after the fifth grade. So, they have nothing else to do while mommy works at Walmart!

    • keith parkhill | September 11, 2019 at 8:52 AM | Reply

      @Marvin Burkholder And none of that makes you a conservative just a dog and pony show voter .

  2. Willie Robinson | September 11, 2019 at 8:02 AM | Reply

    You’re getting sued for fake news lol

    Good job, MSLSD

  3. Midnightrambler3760 | September 11, 2019 at 8:12 AM | Reply

    So they had the republicans down by 17% then they are talking about the small amount by which they won…too funny!! TRUMP 2020

  4. Andreja Calibri | September 11, 2019 at 8:21 AM | Reply

    What percentage of eligible voters participated in this special election? What percentage of people knew about it?

    • Crwth Ghiikilzic | September 11, 2019 at 10:04 AM | Reply

      Are those questions supposed to mean something???…if there was a lack of awareness or a lack of interest that goes both way so it is a good indication of how things have changed since 2016.

    • dennis wolff | September 11, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      Crwth Ghiikilzic RUSSIANS DONT GET DEMOCRACY .. SO THATS WHY YOU POST THIS IGNORANCE

  5. Bou Boy Reviews | September 11, 2019 at 8:29 AM | Reply

    Another Dem L, the blue wave faded . I smell Trump by landslide 2020, another 4 years of hissy fits by Dems LOL.
    Losers

  6. LostAndFoundVideo | September 11, 2019 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    So the story shifts from winning the election to the margin of victory. These guys are so biased. Can they just report the news please?

  7. Jacob Schneider | September 11, 2019 at 8:58 AM | Reply

    Only Democrats can spin a LOSS into somehow a win…
    What a joke

  8. Gary Pirrung | September 11, 2019 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    You’re so wrong

  9. Thomas Fletcher | September 11, 2019 at 9:29 AM | Reply

    Did the MSNBC commentators start weeping and looking up at the sky and hysterically screaming , WHYYYYEEEE ?

  10. William Scanlan | September 11, 2019 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    I thought he was down by 17%? Were the polls wrong again? Do polls mean anything anymore?

  11. William Scanlan | September 11, 2019 at 9:50 AM | Reply

    Why are the polls always wrong? Seems dems are always way ahead and then they lose on election day.

  12. snowbaordguru | September 11, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    You know you’re in trouble when the GOP only wins by 4,000 in *North Carolina!*

  13. Eli Williams | September 11, 2019 at 10:16 AM | Reply

    What MSNBC and your local Democrats are leaving is out is that this district was redrawn in 2017. This is NOT the same 9th district population that handed Trump a 12 point win.

  14. El Loco | September 11, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    This tells you a lot about the average IQ levels of North Carolina’s ninth district.

  15. ScottInVa1760 | September 11, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    Awww.. Jennifer Rubin cashes out in exchange for attention from PMSNBC. LMAO!!

  16. kozmic zian | September 11, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    GEORGIA HAS A CRIMIAL GOVENOR. period

  17. Freeman Horton | September 11, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    Thanks North Carolina for taking the side of freedom against socialism ” modern slavery ”
    Thank you North Carolina for standing up for something better !!!!

  18. Kevin Sheridan | September 11, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    It was a close race because the DNC candidate was a moderate.
    You guys are delusional if you think this win for the gop is somehow a good thing for you.

  19. T R | September 11, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    MSNBC…. you guys are honestly lost. What happened to the polling in N.C.? The democrat spending advantage? The Trump fatigue?? You morons should have had this one in the bag… according to your own version of reality. You missed… again… by THOUSANDS more votes than you lost the same race in 2018 (go look!). I’m a Canadian – don’t have a horse in this race.. other than your news coverage here is an absolute embarrassment to the word itself. Wake up.

  20. hdw | September 11, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    When liberals lose they win…firgure that one out haha

