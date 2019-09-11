NBC News projects Dan Bishop as the winner of North Carolina's ninth district special election.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
NBC News Projects Dan Bishop Wins North Carolina's Ninth District Election | The Last Word | MSNBC
That lady is insufferable
She’s an evil lying (((oven dodger))). Sje claims to be conservative but her lips spew hatred against anything traditional, white, and Christian.
No worries. School starts again soon and then you can go back to class, instead of watching TV all day.
@Tessmage Tessera School started a few weeks ago – but, they dropped out after the fifth grade. So, they have nothing else to do while mommy works at Walmart!
@Marvin Burkholder And none of that makes you a conservative just a dog and pony show voter .
You’re getting sued for fake news lol
Good job, MSLSD
Pup Pup Man MAGATS IN JAIL
keith parkhill THEY ? YOU MEAN RUSSIA ?
Max Geronimo YA THE HOUSE IS DEMOCRATS AND WINNING DID THAT … NAZIS ARE SCARED RUSSIANS EVEN MORE ..
This >> @dennis wolff<<< cum guzzling Leftist is unaware it is a fascist.
So they had the republicans down by 17% then they are talking about the small amount by which they won…too funny!! TRUMP 2020
What percentage of eligible voters participated in this special election? What percentage of people knew about it?
Are those questions supposed to mean something???…if there was a lack of awareness or a lack of interest that goes both way so it is a good indication of how things have changed since 2016.
Crwth Ghiikilzic RUSSIANS DONT GET DEMOCRACY .. SO THATS WHY YOU POST THIS IGNORANCE
Another Dem L, the blue wave faded . I smell Trump by landslide 2020, another 4 years of hissy fits by Dems LOL.
Losers
I was unaware the Dems lost majority lmao.
keith parkhill now you are aware
So the story shifts from winning the election to the margin of victory. These guys are so biased. Can they just report the news please?
So much win.. having difficulties grasping democracy yet?
@vertigoz Brett Kavanah bitc hes!!
Nah nah nah nah nah nah 😀
Operation Trump WET DIAPERS MAKE LIL YOU CRAZY … STUPID
Impossible. Who are you going believe? Common sense or Fake News?
Only Democrats can spin a LOSS into somehow a win…
What a joke
Fake News Maggots IF YOU CANT WHAT .. THEN OFF YOUR SELF NOW .. THAT WILL HELP
Operation Trump I LIKE BEER AND RUSSIANS
Like when Trump lost the Election by a landslide of 3 MILLION VOTERS (get that 3 MILLION) and declared he won the Election??? He was APPOINTED by the Constitution and the Russian Military led by Putin.
Elaine Johnson TRUMP THEN CLAIMED THE BEST TURN OUT OF HIS INAUGURATION … .. EMPTY SEATS .. BUT ALOT OF RUSSIAN ATTENDED
You’re so wrong
Did the MSNBC commentators start weeping and looking up at the sky and hysterically screaming , WHYYYYEEEE ?
I don’t think so.. They must have in your head though.
I thought he was down by 17%? Were the polls wrong again? Do polls mean anything anymore?
@Operation Trump another democracy hating Trumpster.
Trumpsters don’t want democracy or fair elections, they just want to win at any cost and force their sickness onto American citizens. No thanks!
William Scanlan PROVE IT ASSHAT
Operation Trump I HAVE A LIFE … WHAT A WASTE OF TIME … STUPID ..KEEP IT UP ..
Why are the polls always wrong? Seems dems are always way ahead and then they lose on election day.
What polls are you referring to?
William Scanlan YA LIKE WHEN WE TOOK OVER THE HOUSE LAST YEAR … YOU MUST LIVE ON THE MOON ..
You know you’re in trouble when the GOP only wins by 4,000 in *North Carolina!*
Operation Trump DEMOCRACY WON .. WE CAN DEAL WITH THAT .. WE GOT THE HOUSE
@Operation Trump How did 2018 go for you? Biggest loss of GOP seats in the House in *History!* It’s OK, we know if you don’t support your Dear Leader publicly you won’t get your pittance.
@Operation Trump Tell me, is the pittance paid in dollars or rubles now?
What MSNBC and your local Democrats are leaving is out is that this district was redrawn in 2017. This is NOT the same 9th district population that handed Trump a 12 point win.
Eli Williams TRUMP WON BY 12 LAST TIME HIS BOY .. THIS TIME WON BY LESS ITS .. PROGRESS … YOUR TOAST COMMIE
This tells you a lot about the average IQ levels of North Carolina’s ninth district.
Isn’t it all about Republican gerry-mandering? So, the Democrat had no chance?
Awww.. Jennifer Rubin cashes out in exchange for attention from PMSNBC. LMAO!!
ScottInVa1760 TY FOR WATCHING … I HATE FAUX NEWS NEVER CLICK ON … BUT YOU DO HERE THANKS
GEORGIA HAS A CRIMIAL GOVENOR. period
Thanks North Carolina for taking the side of freedom against socialism ” modern slavery ”
Thank you North Carolina for standing up for something better !!!!
Freeman Horton THANKS FOR BARELY WINNING IN A RACIST STATE .. YOUR A MINORITY OF HATE … SMALL MINDS YOU
It was a close race because the DNC candidate was a moderate.
You guys are delusional if you think this win for the gop is somehow a good thing for you.
MSNBC…. you guys are honestly lost. What happened to the polling in N.C.? The democrat spending advantage? The Trump fatigue?? You morons should have had this one in the bag… according to your own version of reality. You missed… again… by THOUSANDS more votes than you lost the same race in 2018 (go look!). I’m a Canadian – don’t have a horse in this race.. other than your news coverage here is an absolute embarrassment to the word itself. Wake up.
When liberals lose they win…firgure that one out haha