NBC/WSJ Poll: Biden Leads Trump Nationally By Nine Points On Eve Of Conventions | MSNBC
The only poll that matters is election day. 2016 polls were wrong so I’ll believe it when I see it.
@Gabriel Ortiz yeah, but only if you take into account all the illegals who were tacitly allowed to vote in 2016.
Without the illegals Trump won the popular vote as well.
@kurikuraconkuritas
NO, she lost it as well!
Illegals should not be counted as voters!!!!
Hillary was trounced by Trump both by popular and electoral vote
hillary lost by at LEAST 30,000 votes in every state to Trump, each vote for each email she illegally erased.
hillary could erase the 30,000 emails but she could not erase the black stain she left in American history as the most corrupt politician. Even her husband pales in comparison
Trump is actually polling better than he did in 2016. RealClearPolitics has an archive of the polls throughout 2016 if you want to compare for yourselves.
@ Gary R. Let’s take trump out of the bunker and put him to prison where he belongs
It’s like we’re having flashbacks… seems like lessons haven’t been learned
Fake news
This is what MSNBC endorses. The capture of Biden’s “activities” on CSPAN (during senate swearing-in ceremonies) recordings are available for public viewing here; https://www.c-span.org/video/?323601-1/senate-ceremonial-swearing-vice-president-biden This video is almost two hours long but can be summed up in just one swearing in ceremony. That of Senator Steve Daines and (what appears to be) his young niece. Forward to 1:20:35 when Biden “eyes” his victim. Biden repeats these “activities” in 2017; https://www.c-span.org/video/?420825-1/vice-president-biden-holds-ceremonial-swearing-senators-senate-chamber
So should we just cancel this election cause pollsters got it wrong last time?
*”The only thing that Men ever learn from history, Is that Men never learn from history”*
Please save the USA and the World from this narcissistic monster. With love from Australia.
Hello fellow citizen of planet Earth. We apologize for trump. We fully expect to have the problem resolved in November. Peace.
You guys need to be worried about China in Australia. Trump is the least of your problems.
L N Go eat a kangaroo and kiwi.
John Alsop So your voting for pro segregationist and racist Joe dementia Biden? His own VP candidate called him a racist. How does that work?
@rolback remember trump just re tweeted ” white power”. What was your point?
These polls are meaningless. Why even show them?
you mad baby
Better remember 2018 !
to make people feel insecure
@RelicHunter Honestly, I think you are right!
Remember when Hillary was stomping Trump in the polls? Pepperidge Farm remembers
@Andy Wood-Rich ok ok you might be 40 but you’ll get on the trump train soon enough. You have no choice anyways. You honestly think Joe B is not going to get absolutely SLAUGHTERED? LETS GET SERIOUS. 8 YEARS OF NEGATIVE behavior from you.
@Andy Wood-Rich you can’t try to win a contest knowing the rules. Then while the whole contest takes place, yell and scream like your winning the whole time, then find out the news lied to you. Then get so depressed that you try to change the way the USA voting system works when you never had a problem with it when you were yelling and screaming about how you were given false victory hope by Chris Frodo Cuomo. Now you cry like 👶 baby.
@Andy Wood-Rich dude you lost. You’ll win again dont worry. It just won’t be until 2024 minimal. Start telling the truth. You’ll win faster. People relate to truth better.
@Jum Broni … This feels kinda like you’re challenging to turn over my birth certificate… 🤔
Where have I seen this play before. One of us is up for a rude shock soon, but I think you’re a likely behind in your Trump playbook as the dictator in waiting had already suggested he deserves a third term. Good luck to you
@Andy Wood-Rich I’ll come back in November. Let’s see what your excuse it this time?
Lol!!😂😂~ Democrats and their “Polls”!
@Ron Lim Yes, Abraham Lincoln lead the Republicans to a valiant victory
Better remember what happened in 2018.
@John Alsop You had better remember what happened in 2016.
@Ron Lim Yes, if Biden wins, I will put my life on the line to make sure he is not allowed to take office. Civil war will be necessary
Tell the truth and shame the devil!
Polls are what don lemons rides! MAGA!!
stupid pervert
Still haven’t seen a Biden Hat, Lawn sign, number sticker, shirt or any excitement. Has anyone?
The Democrat’s theme song should be “The thrill is gone”
EVERYWHERE HERE!!💙💙💙
froochie123 I drove all the way from Oklahoma to the bottom of Texas. Haven’t seen a single Biden sign. But hundreds of Trump signs and flags.
Flygirl fly In burned out destroyed Portland, Seattle, Chicago or Minneapolis?
I have
Debate debate debate. Biden says he’s ready now let’s do it, let’s finally see if Trump has what it takes to debate a real politician.
actually, I believe the exact wording he used was “I’m forward-looking to sitting down with president trump or standing up with president trump for a debate”. this is the man who is going to debate Donald Trump?
@Reshma Kannan ummmm what did you want him to say?
Lmfao this goof joe dementia lmfao he can’t even wipe his azz
Ben Joe dementia Biden thinks he running for senate. Will that be a problem?
2016 polls said the same thing and look who’s the president.
@Richy One Dude, without the electoral college, it would only be california and new york be the ones deciding the election. Get educated
This isn’t 2016
all due respect but the polls didn’t say the same thing in 2016. by election day 2016 polls had clinton leading by 3 on average, she won by 2. if the current numbers hold biden would win by 7-8 nationwide if the results shift one point to the right of polls like they did in 2016. not saying trump can’t win, just pointing out 2016 numbers weren’t as wrong as most people think. ohio and wisconsin were the only two states to my knowledge that went to trump by margins outside the margin of error and ohio was expected to go to him anyway. wisconsin was the only surprise flip which is likely due to it being underpolled
@chase wing I was referring to Clinton leading over Trump.
Matthew Franco i am aware, however her lead was much narrower than these numbers are. i fully expect it to narrow down the closer we get to election day especially as trump continues to gain momentum and gets his 2016 mojo back, but these numbers are much larger than clintons lead ever was (not including her post convention bump, which biden has not had as of yet)
I remember 4 years ago…Hillary is ahead in the polls! Hillary will win in a landslide!!
Of course MSNBC will show polls will show Biden way ahead.
She was ahead and she did win by a landslide. The polls were right.
If they had Hillary winning by 90% imagine what Trump is really beating Biden by?! Lol
@Killa Beatz The polls said she was going to win and she did win. The national poll was right on the money. The polls that said she was going to win some swing states and she didnt were inside the MOE. The polls were right.
(2016 ). Hillary 52%. Trump 30 %. 😂
No thats wrong, it was Hillary 51% Trump 49% in 16.
alway jaja😂
😂
alwaysmylove we are not even at the debates yet
I have my slalom water ski ready for all the liberal tears ill be skiing on in November…
@Mark Cook :Without voter suppression and Russian interference,Trump would have lost the electoral college. He lost the popular vote by nearly 9 million.
Mastodon1976 If you would have been listening to the Dan Bongino show, like so many of us have You would’ve known two years before Mueller came up and released his findings that the Russian collusion story was a hoax, as far as voter suppression is concerned Trump had rallies that anybody was invited and they were setting records everywhere he went. I think Dorothy wants her slippers back but I’m sure you can still use them to click your heels
@Mark Cook :LOL.Everything you wrote is either a joke or absolutely false.
Mastodon1976 then why was the FBI lawyer charged
@ Mark Cook. Tears of joy
Who controls the media? Because all I see are LIES
Baldoxxx4000 The enemy/cabal/DS/illumidonkey/D Prty control our fake media. Only Hannity and Tucker on Fox are covering real news! They average over 3.5 million viewers per night for a reason, they speak truth. Follow X22Report political daily videos on here, Judicial Watch,Redpill78 , Joe M and his video “Plan To Save America”, Mark Dice, prayingmedic, Destroying the Illusion, Liz Crokin, and countless other channels covering the truth on YouTube. Weekend Warrior made some great videos on Pizzahell. Don’t drink the Kool AID is another good channel. The far left is coming for you guns if they win, fact! Both have talked about it already in the past. Do you want America to look like Seattle, Portland, California, Chicago, NY, and other far left Dem ideology controlled areas? Trump has brought peace and gotten us out of all wars, the left will work on behalf of the real enemy the DS/cabal and start wars with Iran/Russian possibly. North Korea even though the DS control NK already but they will use it to start a world war. Vote for Trump, he loves this nation and does what he says he is gonna do. The far left hate America and will destroy it if we allow them to steal this election with mail in voting. Truth. In God We Trust, vote Trump if you love your country and no war! We want peace and to prosper so we can help other nation. Trump gives us this hope. The stock market and economy will crash if Biden wins guaranteed. The stockbrokers know what the far left wants to do to America, they know we can trust Trump and that why our economy will rocket back up with a super strong economy if Trumo is reelected. If Dems win, that’s all over guaranteed. God Bless! #thinkforyourself #wwg1wga #Trump #Patriots
Who controls Trump, all I see are lies
Fox news is actual fake news.
just because the polls triggers you doesn’t mean it’s fake.
@Patriot Pritchard Think for your self , instead of watching a bunch of conspiracy channels . Real Patriots don’t want a swindler in the WH. https://rvat.org/
NBC is trying their best to convince the American people to vote for Joe Biden
64% of them are , must have worked .
@Big D : I disagree with that. Trump is going to be reelected
@Big D nonsense
Haven’t they learned yet. 80% of all polls are wrong 50% of the time.
It’s not a question of right or wrong. Polls are more, or less, accurate. Not ‘right” or “wrong”
Its been proven mail in voting is as honest as you get. As long as joy stays out of it.
They work 100% of the time 60% of the time also! 🤓
Don’t trust the poll. Go vote
For Trump
Trump 2020.
MAGA
Polite Rude Guy Yeah you got that right. Make Morons Govern Again.
@Jillian B You’re implying that Biden will make America great. Neither of these fools can. We’re only prolonging the suffering.
Sleepy Joe and Willie Browns ho
Perfect together
Lol
Heels up Harris.
Trumpsters and pornography yea! Time for sleese with that vote right?
“Ya it’s MSNBC. They always tell the truth. They never mislead anyone. I have no reason to doubt them”
I like how they wear masks when nobody is around…yeah that makes sense all right