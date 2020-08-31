A new NBC/WSJ poll shows Joe Biden leading President Trump by nine points among registered voters on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

NBC/WSJ Poll: Biden Leads Trump Nationally By Nine Points On Eve Of Conventions | MSNBC