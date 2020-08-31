News Ticker

NBC/WSJ Poll: Biden Leads Trump Nationally By Nine Points On Eve Of Conventions | MSNBC

August 31, 2020 The Top News Today 94

NBC/WSJ Poll: Biden Leads Trump Nationally By Nine Points On Eve Of Conventions | MSNBC 1

 

A new NBC/WSJ poll shows Joe Biden leading President Trump by nine points among registered voters on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

NBC/WSJ Poll: Biden Leads Trump Nationally By Nine Points On Eve Of Conventions | MSNBC

Related Articles

94 Comments on NBC/WSJ Poll: Biden Leads Trump Nationally By Nine Points On Eve Of Conventions | MSNBC

    • @Gabriel Ortiz yeah, but only if you take into account all the illegals who were tacitly allowed to vote in 2016.
      Without the illegals Trump won the popular vote as well.

      Reply

    • @kurikuraconkuritas
      NO, she lost it as well!
      Illegals should not be counted as voters!!!!

      Hillary was trounced by Trump both by popular and electoral vote

      Reply

    • hillary lost by at LEAST 30,000 votes in every state to Trump, each vote for each email she illegally erased.
      hillary could erase the 30,000 emails but she could not erase the black stain she left in American history as the most corrupt politician. Even her husband pales in comparison

      Reply

    • Trump is actually polling better than he did in 2016. RealClearPolitics has an archive of the polls throughout 2016 if you want to compare for yourselves.

      Reply

    • @Andy Wood-Rich ok ok you might be 40 but you’ll get on the trump train soon enough. You have no choice anyways. You honestly think Joe B is not going to get absolutely SLAUGHTERED? LETS GET SERIOUS. 8 YEARS OF NEGATIVE behavior from you.

      Reply

    • @Andy Wood-Rich you can’t try to win a contest knowing the rules. Then while the whole contest takes place, yell and scream like your winning the whole time, then find out the news lied to you. Then get so depressed that you try to change the way the USA voting system works when you never had a problem with it when you were yelling and screaming about how you were given false victory hope by Chris Frodo Cuomo. Now you cry like 👶 baby.

      Reply

    • @Andy Wood-Rich dude you lost. You’ll win again dont worry. It just won’t be until 2024 minimal. Start telling the truth. You’ll win faster. People relate to truth better.

      Reply

    • @Jum Broni … This feels kinda like you’re challenging to turn over my birth certificate… 🤔
      Where have I seen this play before. One of us is up for a rude shock soon, but I think you’re a likely behind in your Trump playbook as the dictator in waiting had already suggested he deserves a third term. Good luck to you

      Reply

  9. Debate debate debate. Biden says he’s ready now let’s do it, let’s finally see if Trump has what it takes to debate a real politician.

    Reply

    • @Richy One Dude, without the electoral college, it would only be california and new york be the ones deciding the election. Get educated

      Reply

    • all due respect but the polls didn’t say the same thing in 2016. by election day 2016 polls had clinton leading by 3 on average, she won by 2. if the current numbers hold biden would win by 7-8 nationwide if the results shift one point to the right of polls like they did in 2016. not saying trump can’t win, just pointing out 2016 numbers weren’t as wrong as most people think. ohio and wisconsin were the only two states to my knowledge that went to trump by margins outside the margin of error and ohio was expected to go to him anyway. wisconsin was the only surprise flip which is likely due to it being underpolled

      Reply

    • Matthew Franco i am aware, however her lead was much narrower than these numbers are. i fully expect it to narrow down the closer we get to election day especially as trump continues to gain momentum and gets his 2016 mojo back, but these numbers are much larger than clintons lead ever was (not including her post convention bump, which biden has not had as of yet)

      Reply

  11. I remember 4 years ago…Hillary is ahead in the polls! Hillary will win in a landslide!!
    Of course MSNBC will show polls will show Biden way ahead.

    Reply

    • ​@Killa Beatz The polls said she was going to win and she did win. The national poll was right on the money. The polls that said she was going to win some swing states and she didnt were inside the MOE. The polls were right.

      Reply

    • @Mark Cook :Without voter suppression and Russian interference,Trump would have lost the electoral college. He lost the popular vote by nearly 9 million.

      Reply

    • Mastodon1976 If you would have been listening to the Dan Bongino show, like so many of us have You would’ve known two years before Mueller came up and released his findings that the Russian collusion story was a hoax, as far as voter suppression is concerned Trump had rallies that anybody was invited and they were setting records everywhere he went. I think Dorothy wants her slippers back but I’m sure you can still use them to click your heels

      Reply

    • Baldoxxx4000 The enemy/cabal/DS/illumidonkey/D Prty control our fake media. Only Hannity and Tucker on Fox are covering real news! They average over 3.5 million viewers per night for a reason, they speak truth. Follow X22Report political daily videos on here, Judicial Watch,Redpill78 , Joe M and his video “Plan To Save America”, Mark Dice, prayingmedic, Destroying the Illusion, Liz Crokin, and countless other channels covering the truth on YouTube. Weekend Warrior made some great videos on Pizzahell. Don’t drink the Kool AID is another good channel. The far left is coming for you guns if they win, fact! Both have talked about it already in the past. Do you want America to look like Seattle, Portland, California, Chicago, NY, and other far left Dem ideology controlled areas? Trump has brought peace and gotten us out of all wars, the left will work on behalf of the real enemy the DS/cabal and start wars with Iran/Russian possibly. North Korea even though the DS control NK already but they will use it to start a world war. Vote for Trump, he loves this nation and does what he says he is gonna do. The far left hate America and will destroy it if we allow them to steal this election with mail in voting. Truth. In God We Trust, vote Trump if you love your country and no war! We want peace and to prosper so we can help other nation. Trump gives us this hope. The stock market and economy will crash if Biden wins guaranteed. The stockbrokers know what the far left wants to do to America, they know we can trust Trump and that why our economy will rocket back up with a super strong economy if Trumo is reelected. If Dems win, that’s all over guaranteed. God Bless! #thinkforyourself #wwg1wga #Trump #Patriots

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAKAFETEINC 1996-2020 | https://www.fredwhite.ca