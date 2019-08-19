NBC/WSJ poll: Trump Trails Behind Generic Democratic candidate | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 19, 2019

 

National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki joins us to talk about the new NBC News/The Wall Street Journal poll that shows President Trump trailing a generic Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential race.
48 Comments on "NBC/WSJ poll: Trump Trails Behind Generic Democratic candidate | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. vrnc M | August 19, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    “Sesame Street word of the day—“Recession”. 😂😂😂

    • Dennis Long | August 19, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      If, a recession happens it will be two years down the road. That’s the historical truth behind recessions. Which will be after the election.

    • Doom2exe | August 19, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      Time to play guess who the Russian bot or troll

    • Alex .Wallace | August 19, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @Dennis Long Signs of a recession tend to happen up to 2 years before hand correct. However an inverted yield curve tends to mark the 8 month marker for a recession. A point of no return if you will. So at this point it would actually land just a bit before the elections, if historical data remain accurate.

    • Dennis Long | August 19, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Alex .Wallace another thing that will hit right before the election is the fruit of the IG report.

    • Alex .Wallace | August 19, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Dennis Long Yep, but I wonder if it will be what you hope.

  2. Jaydden Burgos | August 19, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Those numbers mean nothing. foreign country will hack the system like 2016

    • Jay Jay | August 19, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      FaZit G35 Dumb & Dumber 🤣

    • Doom2exe | August 19, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Russia going have to work extra hard to F the election also this comment section

    • Linda Scott | August 19, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Jeffrey Meade there is evidence that they hacked or attempted to hack the voter registration rolls, which would also affect election outcomes.

      If you think election interference by foreign countries is a hoax, you also don’t believe the intelligence community which has strongly stated that they have and are continuing now.

    • FaZit G35 | August 19, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Jay Jay 👌

  3. altitude illume | August 19, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    #ANYONEBEATStrumpism putinism, lol. righteous = #DYINGrepublicanismRUSSIAdjt

  4. Lollie da lush | August 19, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    I didn’t realise how much I missed Mika!! Lol 😂

    • TCt83067695 | August 19, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      I was looking forward to having her back but this entire show is gradually becoming a lost cause for me even with the presence of my Morning Mika.
      I think I may stick with Rising instead of Morning Joe going forward

  5. P J | August 19, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Geriatric SpankyPants trails behind geriatric Ole Uncle Joe is good to see!

  6. Ely Pevets | August 19, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    All of this is just meaningless talk: VOTE

  7. joeb ham | August 19, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    (Aren’t you little Russia-bots cute? Enjoying your nuclear contamination?)

  8. Doom2exe | August 19, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Putin and his troll army are going work extra hard to F the election

  9. Garden Organic | August 19, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    This is great news, it means we don’t need to vote for Bernie and his good policies and can settle for some corporate hack like Cory Booker

  10. george lastrapes | August 19, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    So ‘a generic Democrat’ beats Trump? Let’s us Democrats run ‘a generic Democrat’ at the top of the ticket and worry about which one after the Dem landslide.

  11. Monte Stu | August 19, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Geez, I was going to come over here and troll, but it appears that has been well taken care of already!

  12. toney ingram | August 19, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Most people hate Trump only the racist white people love him and the rich and people without hearts and souls

  13. The Happy Camper | August 19, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    I will never get over the fact that some people say they will definitely vote for Trump. He is dividing our country, he lies daily, he is a racist , and he doesn’t have the integrity or intellect to be President.
    I just don’t get it!

    • Linda Scott | August 19, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      You just listed all the reasons why they will vote for Trump. To sum it up, so they can “stick it to the libs”.

      I blame the deterioration of public education and the rise of homeschooling.

    • Camlin Richardson | August 19, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      because you do not live in reality. Your opinion is not fact & only applies to you. I’m sure you’ve had plenty of Trump supporters tell you their reasons for supporting Trump, none of which had anything to do with racism, yet you insist it IS about racism.

      America works as a great big melting pot because Americans recognize accepting diversity including accepting we are also diverse in thoughts, beliefs, political views, & morality. Equality means respecting each individual is free to be exactly who they want to be. People who refuse to respect equality, who insist on imposing their personal construct of morality onto the public, are intolerant of others. It is unjust, unfair, unequal treatment and it is exactly how dictators rule.

      Land of the Free applies to every American, not just the ones you agree with.

  14. mamachip | August 19, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    These polls cant take into account the effect of the MOUNTAIN of dis-information that the Russian
    government will deluge on the voters in this country. Moscow Mitch has been steadfast in burying any bill which would protect our democratic process, and the Fox News crowd doesnt care.
    But, true…a recession would sink Trump to a degree that all the interference that the Russians can muster
    wont save Trump.
    Ever notice that once the GOP president leaves office, he leaves with a deficit, a recession, and a war?
    Trump will leave with at least 2 of these..and he wont leave willingly. It’s not about service to our country,
    it’s about “The Donald”. He will sue, and he will make up stories ” they are telling me that”. “I’m hearing”…etc
    about some sort of nonexistent “voter fraud”, probably involving brown people, and he will have to be physically removed from the White House, dragged out feet-first just like Julian Assange was dragged out of that embassy, it will be UGLY. Then he will be dealt with by the Southern DIstrict of New York, and probably arrested and tried for tax fraud, racketeering, etc..and probably convicted, and then he will be a pariah for all of the extreme right conspiracy theorists. Hannity’s head will explode!

  15. Emre Veliu | August 19, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Doesn’t mean anything if folks don’t go out to vote. Polls don’t matter this far out. Get out and vote blue!

  16. kalbs89 | August 19, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Don’t just vote for President, vote for progress. Vote out every Republican running in 2020 especially McConnell

    • Camlin Richardson | August 19, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      and vote for the people who think I don’t have a right to my political beliefs, who incite violence against me for not being democrat, who are trying to disarm me?

      Computer says NO

  17. AGWRATH3 | August 19, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Another day of Fake News. What will they say when Trump wins 2020?

  18. Flavius Stilicho | August 19, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    By choosing to devaluing their currency or by choosing not to do so, China determines Trump’s future.

  19. Rachel Melendez | August 19, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Don’t worry about polls !
    Go! Vote no matter what you hear !!! 2020 Blue 💙 !

  20. Charles | August 19, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Is this why Trump had 12,000 at his rally in NH last week (with 30,000 more wanting to get in) while Joe B. had 30 (not 300, not 3000….THIRTY) down the street on the same night?

