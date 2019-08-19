National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki joins us to talk about the new NBC News/The Wall Street Journal poll that shows President Trump trailing a generic Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential race.
NBC/WSJ poll: Trump Trails Behind Generic Democratic candidate | Morning Joe | MSNBC
“Sesame Street word of the day—“Recession”. 😂😂😂
If, a recession happens it will be two years down the road. That’s the historical truth behind recessions. Which will be after the election.
Time to play guess who the Russian bot or troll
@Dennis Long Signs of a recession tend to happen up to 2 years before hand correct. However an inverted yield curve tends to mark the 8 month marker for a recession. A point of no return if you will. So at this point it would actually land just a bit before the elections, if historical data remain accurate.
@Alex .Wallace another thing that will hit right before the election is the fruit of the IG report.
@Dennis Long Yep, but I wonder if it will be what you hope.
Those numbers mean nothing. foreign country will hack the system like 2016
FaZit G35 Dumb & Dumber 🤣
Russia going have to work extra hard to F the election also this comment section
@Jeffrey Meade there is evidence that they hacked or attempted to hack the voter registration rolls, which would also affect election outcomes.
If you think election interference by foreign countries is a hoax, you also don’t believe the intelligence community which has strongly stated that they have and are continuing now.
@Jay Jay 👌
#ANYONEBEATStrumpism putinism, lol. righteous = #DYINGrepublicanismRUSSIAdjt
I didn’t realise how much I missed Mika!! Lol 😂
I was looking forward to having her back but this entire show is gradually becoming a lost cause for me even with the presence of my Morning Mika.
I think I may stick with Rising instead of Morning Joe going forward
Geriatric SpankyPants trails behind geriatric Ole Uncle Joe is good to see!
All of this is just meaningless talk: VOTE
PRAY LOVE
and get everyone who will vote this guy out to vote as well. Friends, family, co-workers, neighbors. Make sure you are registered to vote and that you are not purged from the voter roles.
Ely Pevets , Dems and their polls
VOTE BLUE!
DON’T, SMELL A RUMP 🐎🔚 , VOTE FOR TRUMP !! 👍
(Aren’t you little Russia-bots cute? Enjoying your nuclear contamination?)
smh pls delete your comment
You’re not all together are you son…
Toxic Grunt most likely a Russian troll bot and yes the comment sections are infested with them
Their tumors are growing right now. Snap, crackle, pop goes the uncontrolled cell division.
@Flavius Stilicho Well, it will actually take a while for that. So the will start having it once Trump is in jail. Karma is a strange beast.
Putin and his troll army are going work extra hard to F the election
You give Putin a lot of power. Me thinks thou doth protest too much… Hmmm…
@Toxic Grunt Me thinks one could be Russian troll who know at this point and yes Putin did a pretty good job of Fing with last election https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/69100129-the-mueller-report
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia-quotes-factbox/key-quotes-from-u-s-special-counsel-muellers-report-idUSKCN1RU20H
https://securingdemocracy.gmfus.org/a-view-from-the-digital-trenches-lessons-from-year-one-of-hamilton-68/
Just to add to your knowledge base.
@Alex .Wallace Yup this comment section is infested with Russian trolls and bots
This is great news, it means we don’t need to vote for Bernie and his good policies and can settle for some corporate hack like Cory Booker
Cue the circular firing squad.
So ‘a generic Democrat’ beats Trump? Let’s us Democrats run ‘a generic Democrat’ at the top of the ticket and worry about which one after the Dem landslide.
Geez, I was going to come over here and troll, but it appears that has been well taken care of already!
Most people hate Trump only the racist white people love him and the rich and people without hearts and souls
I will never get over the fact that some people say they will definitely vote for Trump. He is dividing our country, he lies daily, he is a racist , and he doesn’t have the integrity or intellect to be President.
I just don’t get it!
You just listed all the reasons why they will vote for Trump. To sum it up, so they can “stick it to the libs”.
I blame the deterioration of public education and the rise of homeschooling.
because you do not live in reality. Your opinion is not fact & only applies to you. I’m sure you’ve had plenty of Trump supporters tell you their reasons for supporting Trump, none of which had anything to do with racism, yet you insist it IS about racism.
America works as a great big melting pot because Americans recognize accepting diversity including accepting we are also diverse in thoughts, beliefs, political views, & morality. Equality means respecting each individual is free to be exactly who they want to be. People who refuse to respect equality, who insist on imposing their personal construct of morality onto the public, are intolerant of others. It is unjust, unfair, unequal treatment and it is exactly how dictators rule.
Land of the Free applies to every American, not just the ones you agree with.
These polls cant take into account the effect of the MOUNTAIN of dis-information that the Russian
government will deluge on the voters in this country. Moscow Mitch has been steadfast in burying any bill which would protect our democratic process, and the Fox News crowd doesnt care.
But, true…a recession would sink Trump to a degree that all the interference that the Russians can muster
wont save Trump.
Ever notice that once the GOP president leaves office, he leaves with a deficit, a recession, and a war?
Trump will leave with at least 2 of these..and he wont leave willingly. It’s not about service to our country,
it’s about “The Donald”. He will sue, and he will make up stories ” they are telling me that”. “I’m hearing”…etc
about some sort of nonexistent “voter fraud”, probably involving brown people, and he will have to be physically removed from the White House, dragged out feet-first just like Julian Assange was dragged out of that embassy, it will be UGLY. Then he will be dealt with by the Southern DIstrict of New York, and probably arrested and tried for tax fraud, racketeering, etc..and probably convicted, and then he will be a pariah for all of the extreme right conspiracy theorists. Hannity’s head will explode!
Doesn’t mean anything if folks don’t go out to vote. Polls don’t matter this far out. Get out and vote blue!
Don’t just vote for President, vote for progress. Vote out every Republican running in 2020 especially McConnell
and vote for the people who think I don’t have a right to my political beliefs, who incite violence against me for not being democrat, who are trying to disarm me?
Computer says NO
Another day of Fake News. What will they say when Trump wins 2020?
By choosing to devaluing their currency or by choosing not to do so, China determines Trump’s future.
Don’t worry about polls !
Go! Vote no matter what you hear !!! 2020 Blue 💙 !
Is this why Trump had 12,000 at his rally in NH last week (with 30,000 more wanting to get in) while Joe B. had 30 (not 300, not 3000….THIRTY) down the street on the same night?