National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki joins us to talk about the new NBC News/The Wall Street Journal poll that shows President Trump trailing a generic Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential race.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

NBC/WSJ poll: Trump Trails Behind Generic Democratic candidate | Morning Joe | MSNBC