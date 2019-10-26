Rachel Maddow looks at the reporting that went into the Harvey Weinstein story and other stories that formed the basis of the MeToo movement, and the conflicting accounts of Ronan Farrow and NBC News about what kept Farrow's reporting from being published by NBC News. Aired on 10/25/19.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

NBCUniversal Offers NDA Releases Over Harassment Claim Concerns | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC