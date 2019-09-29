NCT 127 Performs ‘Highway to Heaven’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:
NCT 127 Performs 'Highway to Heaven' | MSNBC 1

September 29, 2019

 

NCT 127 perform 'Highway to Heaven' at the Global Citizen Festival 2019 at the Great Lawn in Central Park, N.Y.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

NCT 127 Performs 'Highway to Heaven' | MSNBC

18 Comments on "NCT 127 Performs ‘Highway to Heaven’ | MSNBC"

  1. Libtard Hunter | September 28, 2019 at 9:23 PM | Reply

    Maga

  2. Musical Neptunian | September 28, 2019 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    Old Timer like me thinking Michael Landon…

  3. Saebyul Kim | September 28, 2019 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    youtube is literally drunk

    YT:230 views, 20 likes and 3 dislikes

    Me: WTF AM I ACTUALLY EARLY-

  4. DaddyLongLegs • | September 28, 2019 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Wtf where’s the rest of the performance?

  5. She's my President | September 28, 2019 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    I hope you all are connecting the dots about HIP HOP glorifying Drug War Gang culture in the inner city starting in the 90’s *MSNBC.I.A* was behind it.. It’s all about controlling the sheeple and you’re sheeple if you never saw thru it

  6. Redpill christopher | September 28, 2019 at 11:04 PM | Reply

    Global government concert

  7. zcatcracker | September 28, 2019 at 11:05 PM | Reply

    This is only partial. Global Citizen has the full performance: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJmReVPSnLE

  8. You Mee | September 28, 2019 at 11:35 PM | Reply

    Haechan ʕ•ﻌ•ʔＯ(≧▽≦)Ｏ

  9. SM stan enjoys quality content | September 29, 2019 at 12:10 AM | Reply

    💚💚💚

  10. Moomin Grass | September 29, 2019 at 1:35 AM | Reply

    NCT!!!

  11. Andreana Tan | September 29, 2019 at 2:02 AM | Reply

    Jungwoo i miss you

  12. Zahir Khidhir | September 29, 2019 at 8:54 AM | Reply

    TAEYONG 💚❤💚💜💚

  13. Nunik Rahmasari | September 29, 2019 at 9:13 AM | Reply

    HEY FULL VIDEO PLEASEEE

