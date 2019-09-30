NDP Jagmeet Singh responds to Trudeau’s Liberal platform

TOPICS:
NDP Jagmeet Singh responds to Trudeau's Liberal platform 1

September 30, 2019

 

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh responds to the Liberal Party's platform that they released on Sunday.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

40 Comments on "NDP Jagmeet Singh responds to Trudeau’s Liberal platform"

  1. BlackstOrm Epicmode | September 29, 2019 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    NDP = billions in promises = double your taxes

    • the nforcer | September 29, 2019 at 8:54 PM | Reply

      And then they want to end the oil industry, Canada’s #1 money maker. The NDP are living in a fantasy world.

    • Wayne Polk | September 29, 2019 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      Yes tax 1% over $20 million, yes!
      all
      Income inequality is an extreme concentration of wealth or income in the hands of a small percentage of a population. It has been described as the gap between the richest and the rest.Apr 23, 2019!
      I really hope you have over 20 million dollars I surely do!

    • Over Taxed | September 29, 2019 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      @Wayne Polk Get a job and generate your own wealth.

    • Wayne Polk | September 29, 2019 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Over Taxed no picture no name no content, you don’t even have the guts to put your real name up there! what kind of credibility do you think have, if you won’t put your real name and your picture up there! You’re a coward!

    • Over Taxed | September 29, 2019 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      @Wayne Polk Go back to your safe space in the basement.

  2. Dan Basler | September 29, 2019 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    Still poor living in poverty since 2016. only promised more pain. Blizzard in Alberta already 2.5 feet in my yard odd for Sep.

  3. Wone Motie | September 29, 2019 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    PPC 2019 keep Canadian tax dollars in Canada for Canadians.

  4. Kevin Longan | September 29, 2019 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    Scheer or Bernier are Canada’s only choices if you EVER want to even start getting out of the mess the Liberals have thrown you into; careful not to split the vote, choose wisely…

  5. gerrydee | September 29, 2019 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    Who will end up paying for the student loan interest? Oh..the taxpayers again 🙄

    • Su | September 29, 2019 at 11:12 PM | Reply

      At least this goes towards something that is beneficial towards the students. They are the citizens of Canada. Post secondary education should be free for an undergraduate degree at least, or be paid 80-90% by the government.

    • George Simon | September 29, 2019 at 11:19 PM | Reply

      @Su You did not answer the question, how will YOU be paying.

    • gerrydee | September 30, 2019 at 2:23 AM | Reply

      @Su I am a Canadian taxpayer and did not get a tax-free loan for my post-secondary education so why should I be obligated to pay for somebody else’s debt? The government won’t pay for it, the taxpayers will have to pay for that cost.
      In Canada nobody has to pay for anyone else’s debt period!
      Let’s keep it that way.

  6. Michael Chew | September 29, 2019 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    NDP provincial governments have run so many provinces into the ground fiscally just imagine what they would do federally.

  7. Donna McDonald | September 29, 2019 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    Huge NDP promises ……………. Huge voter mistake.

  8. Susanne McCaughey | September 29, 2019 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Who will pay for this?

  9. Rob Larkin | September 29, 2019 at 11:05 PM | Reply

    Picked the pockets of students? LOL you’ll pick the pockets of ALL CANADIANS

  10. PROUD TO BE CANADIAN! | September 29, 2019 at 11:37 PM | Reply

    I think Jagmeet Singh is just mesSINGH around lol

  11. Sanjay Bakshi | September 29, 2019 at 11:45 PM | Reply

    Jagmeet is helping Justin polls score . Nobody is gonna vote ndp and their votes are going to liberals. If mulcair was in liberals were sunk.

  12. SkyAFluidInMotion | September 30, 2019 at 12:33 AM | Reply

    Trudeau’s platform is irrelevant. Trudeau liberals didn’t keep their promises from the last election and have no accountability and credibility.

  13. Mike Guo | September 30, 2019 at 12:34 AM | Reply

    lol memorize much?

  14. Zaberrocky | September 30, 2019 at 3:12 AM | Reply

    Love his story but NDP …MEH …Now if Andy got 50% of that….Landslide victory

  15. Bruce Aitken | September 30, 2019 at 3:31 AM | Reply

    Went to Jenny Kwan’s office because the Province of BC was denying me my medical rights, slandering my name, and possibly defrauding the federal government. Despite having paper documentation, Kwan’s staff told me that they had no interest and happily laughed in my face. Whatever you do, do NOT vote NDP.

  16. Paul Balice | September 30, 2019 at 4:42 AM | Reply

    Vote Max Bernier he is the only way to go.

  17. Patriot | September 30, 2019 at 5:36 AM | Reply

    NO NEW TAXES! Taxes hurt families!

  18. Jeff Warner | September 30, 2019 at 7:51 AM | Reply

    PPC for me 💯, bye bye jagmeet, go back to your day job !!! No one cares

  19. Gregg Oliver | September 30, 2019 at 9:42 AM | Reply

    Ya,o.k, this guy isnt going to do a dam thing canadians want either.Nope

  20. DrPsychedelic | September 30, 2019 at 10:02 AM | Reply

    NDP has done great helping the west… VOTE PPC

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.