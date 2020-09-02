News Ticker

NDP’s Angus calls out PM Trudeau over WE document dump

September 2, 2020 The Top News Today 35

NDP's Angus calls out PM Trudeau over WE document dump 1

 

NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus is continuing to call out the government over the WE charity scandal and wants more transparency.

#cdnpoli

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Related Articles

35 Comments on NDP’s Angus calls out PM Trudeau over WE document dump

    • It’s pretty hard listening to the NDP complain and then not team up with the opposition parties against Liberal
      corruption. When is the non-confidence motion coming Mr. Angus?

      Reply

    • In terms of quality, Canadian politicians seem to be a lot more ‘either/or’ than are politicians in my country (Britain) you’ve got the likes of Trudeau and Morneau on the one hand and on the other, Poilievre and this Charlie Angus dude. How long do we reckon it’ll be before we see another situation like the 2011-2015 parliament?

      Reply

    • Their policies put the integrity ahead of the interests of big money. Maybe, look at them again. Those policies just might be in your own interest.

      Reply

  6. To prorogue parliament over a week ago is an attempt to find out if Canadians have short memories. What else is going on behind the
    scenes? Yes, of course Canadians will remember the WE Scandal.

    Reply

  11. Yep, Charlie is proving to be a standup politician, if there is such a thing, and is saying all the right things. I’m afraid the only thing his party WON’T do is to stop propping up the minority trudeau government. I think Singh is afraid his party will lose the tiny bit of power he now has, if he isn’t needed by the liberals.

    Reply

  13. Ok, you (the NDP) clearly recognize a very major scandal and corrupt situation here. All words right now! So what is your leader going to do about it?? What’s it going to be, take down a most corrupt government or sell out the country for a few more very unaffordable social programs. Remember the $1.2 trillion dollar debt.

    Reply

  18. The NDP are now backed into a corner & are realising that Trudeau is toast & are trying to save their own skins by distancing themselves from the liberals

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAKAFETEINC 1996-2020 | https://www.fredwhite.ca