NDP’s Angus calls out PM Trudeau over WE document dump

NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus is continuing to call out the government over the WE charity scandal and wants more transparency.
#cdnpoli
Will Jagmeet be bold enough to stop supporting the libs
He is bold enough to wear his motorcycle helmet everywhere he goes.
Lol. No. The party is broke. He won’t do a darn thing he has enabled these liberal crooks
WJB Motown chill on the conspiracy theory talk
Not at all coz both love coorporation and immigration
@Art Bell Could that have anything to do with precautions taken to stop superspreaders???
CALL THE ELECTION THEN, OH WAIT THEYRE BROKE AND CORRUPT AND LATE TO IT, PIERRE WAS FIRST THE DAY AFTER
I probably agree with like 0% of Angus’ policies, yet admire him as someone with great integrity. I wish he was leading the NDP.
Agree can’t stand the ndp but this guy is stand up. But he is old school ndp, not the far left current ndp.
It’s pretty hard listening to the NDP complain and then not team up with the opposition parties against Liberal
corruption. When is the non-confidence motion coming Mr. Angus?
In terms of quality, Canadian politicians seem to be a lot more ‘either/or’ than are politicians in my country (Britain) you’ve got the likes of Trudeau and Morneau on the one hand and on the other, Poilievre and this Charlie Angus dude. How long do we reckon it’ll be before we see another situation like the 2011-2015 parliament?
NDP total joke just as bad as the liberals 🤣
Their policies put the integrity ahead of the interests of big money. Maybe, look at them again. Those policies just might be in your own interest.
First I have heard of the NDP pressuring Castreau on this. Must have finally clued into it being an election year.
Mike Emmons no kidding…NDP are complicit,Singh is a sell out.
Yup, don’t blame news guy for almost laughing, what’s happening in the PMO IS a joke
He is laughing at the request, he knows it is a waste of time. They need to go to a real courtroom and subpoena these documents!
To prorogue parliament over a week ago is an attempt to find out if Canadians have short memories. What else is going on behind the
scenes? Yes, of course Canadians will remember the WE Scandal.
JT crook
What a lame news intro. It never played out. It has been hidden and ignored. Trudeau is guilty, again.
Remember when liberals said cons were just overblowing this? Even the NDP cant stand the stench
Chagger is a terrible liar….Mr Poilievre found that out.
Obviously, exiled-loyalists are creating feuds with anything simply because they have nothing to offer.
Yep, Charlie is proving to be a standup politician, if there is such a thing, and is saying all the right things. I’m afraid the only thing his party WON’T do is to stop propping up the minority trudeau government. I think Singh is afraid his party will lose the tiny bit of power he now has, if he isn’t needed by the liberals.
Yet they will support the next thrown speech
Ok, you (the NDP) clearly recognize a very major scandal and corrupt situation here. All words right now! So what is your leader going to do about it?? What’s it going to be, take down a most corrupt government or sell out the country for a few more very unaffordable social programs. Remember the $1.2 trillion dollar debt.
So Canada should pay the debt off 100%?
Greedy politician like Trudeau needs to go, he is a shame for Canada.
I thought you were only allowed to redact documents in the case of national security
No One sounds like a true lib
Please come back Prime Minister Harper! 👍🏿
Please stop calling it a “controversy”. It’s really a scandal!
The NDP are now backed into a corner & are realising that Trudeau is toast & are trying to save their own skins by distancing themselves from the liberals
The NDP is propping up the liberals. Stop giving Mr Angus airtime until his party will do what is right.
Angus’ party is NDP…how can Angus be serious here when Jughead Singh is licking Trudy’s dirty,dirty boots?