Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association, joins Morning Joe to discuss Covid safety measures in schools.
NEA president: The Way To Keep Schools Open Now Is To Keep Them Safe
37 comments
More kids are dying from other stuff than the virus
@Billy Pardew SHow me proof..
We know the proof of when the trump as in…
You talk talk talk, quoat polls that never existed…
SHow me proof… facts and only facts matter… prove your statement, as I can prove mine.
I can prove ine, with numbers that came from the trump dmin itself…
You keep lying, hoping something will stick…
The whole world, the entire world, are against you…
They know you are a liar, they all laugh at you…
You lost.
You are being replaced.
There is nothing you can do about it.
Lay, in your wet bed.
@Tommy r Westbrook Try writing in English next time.
@Do Wa Might wanna put an ‘r’ between the ‘a’ and ‘e’.
@Billy Pardew They show us every day, we know what is going on there.
You say trump was better, I am telling you I know as fact you are wrong.
They hide nothing from us, nothing… go look fool.
You can not lie to us anymore, we see it, we know you are lying…
@Luke Skyywalker That happens sometimes.
THE NEA IS A DISGRACE
I identify as Covid immune so I’ll be fine.
Are you serious? This is sarcastic, eh, a joke, like your spoonerized handle? I never had chicken pox as a kid. Other kids in my class had chicken pox, but I never did. I only had rubella and that was a very mild case. There was no chicken pox vaccine at the trime, so my parents and later I assumed that somehow I was immune to chicken pox. Surprise! When I was 32 I got chicken pox. The doctors were amazed that I had zero antibodies to chicken pox in my blood but had made it to 32 without ever catching the disease. I wish I could show you a photo of what I looked like. Monstrous. On top of the eruptions all over, unbelievable itching. I couldn’t sleep more than 15 minutes at a time before it woke me up again until the doctors were able to control it with drugs. Seventeen days out of work. 102-degree temperature. Nine 30-minute outpatient treatments. With chicken pox! The doctors did biopsies to make sure it wasn’t anything else because they had never seen a case like mine, you know, the guy who identified as immune and then came down with the worst case they had ever seen. They took pictures of the eruptions to use in medical school classes. That’s what you get for thinking you’re immune just because you haven’t caught the disease _yet_ . We know you are not immune to COVID, because your body can’t have encountered this virus before October, 2019, even if you lived in Wuhan. If you catch the virus and have mild symptoms, that means that your immune system is able to react in a measured manner, like it would after you get the vaccine. But there’s no way for you to know that’s going to happen ahead of time. Your immune system could go berserk and create a cytokine storm which will destroy your vital organs. Sound like a risk you want to take? Oh, and as for me, I have had the shingles vaccine, seeing as how shingles is caused by the same virus as chicken pox, which can lie dormant for 50, 60 years after you had chicken pox, clinging to nerve endings until something triggers it to revive. I’ve also had two COVID vaccinations. So, I hope you’re joking. We don’t want to be referring to you as Mr. “Bold but Glum” in the future.
i’d rather not be a part of this. My daughter start school next year for her very first year. Me and my wife also many family members decided to start homeschooling together. Simply because schools are no longer caring about educational values. Only useless social justice ones.
@Sammi Twenty twenty Yes when you have a bunch of dimwitted anti-vaxers/maskers running around spreading death, that will happen…
Issac, I suggest you learn English before you consider schooling anyone, much less an innocent child.
Don’t even attend virtual classes, it sucks too. Homeschool is the only way.
Wow! I’m sadly appalled by the comments on this segment. Thank you, teachers, for doing what you do to keep the kids safe and to bring everyone up to grade level. Safely vaccinate to protect each other.
@Mike Honcho keyboard clown trolling.
I googled Joe Biden’s successes.
Google said.
” Did you mean Joe Biden’s failures ?
Showing results for Joe Biden’s failures “
Hey, Joe: By now you should realize this is kind of a serious subject. 650,000 dead and all. It was in all the papers. In fact, it has been mentioned on your show hundreds of time as the toll rose. So why the lame sarcastic jokes? Why? You’re not Paul Lynde. I almost stopped watching after thirty seconds.
Halloween costumes are you kidding me aren’t you offended by the Halloween costumes
What exactly were you doing during English grammar lessons, besides learning nothing.
You have to operate in the environment that you are in, and not the one that it should or could be. All else is wishful thinking.
We don’t need schools for social development….
Stay home, Stay Safe
Becky Rocks.! DeSantis should resign. He is wearing his mini skirts way too high. Message from the PTA
The ONLY accommodation there should be for an unvaccinated teacher is to let them continue remote education for those students down with COVID, quarantine, and the severely immune compromised. No unvaccinated teacher should ever be allowed inside a school building.
Unvaccinated students 12 and older should be continued in remote education.
Not just teachers, full vaccination should be required, for all staff and volunteers, in order to be in the building.
Why aren’t THEY wearing masks?
The way to keep kids save right now is to close the schools.. America has proven already that the educational system is a joke. They won’t miss anything..
The state teachers’ unions already see this problem.
When schools care more about cashflow than educating children
Homeschool is the only way to be safe. Keep your kids at home AND offline, don’t even bother with virtual classes either.
Ya, safe from the truth.