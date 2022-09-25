Recent Post
58 comments
Tyson is a national treasure. Thanks for sharing your knowledge and enthusiasm for space science! Excellent.
I truly figured that space force was a joke. Guess it’s a thing now. Just what we need . . . to militarize space. Sounds like a great plan ‘merica.
do we have satelites in space to other countys damage our satellites purposefully yes therfore we need to protect them hence spaceforce
Turn off the circus 🤡 or at least know your watching a circus 🎪
Maybe I’m wrong, but I thought we had treaties with other countries about weaponizing space.
@common sense what? Conspiracy theories your thing?
@CorePathway love it 🤣
All military songs has a world war era type of melody.
Well that’s impressive since they were written before that.
Everything that has happened in the last 20 months is a joke. The “woke” military is under manned now so maybe we’ll get the draft back. It would be great to see some of the liberal wokies serve their country!!!! LOL
I guess before that they just winged it?
Neil is brilliant while not talking down to you, ‘Merica ☄👀
Yep….had to throw the arrogant slur Murica….we’re all just turds to these people
He does the opposite I think. Read his books that are written for kids, maybe you won’t intimidate you as much.
@Monta Middleton nothing in the post replies indicate intimidation…..insulted perhaps but not intimidated
I think Neil deGrasse Tyson was being serious about the asteroid deflection scheme (because it is in fact a proposed solution to a real problem of catastrophic proportions) but it’s hard to be sure since he seemed to find it hilarious at the same time—probably because of the references to the films Armageddon and Don’t Look Up by Jim Acosta.
The Space Force song “Semper Supra” (Always Above) does have like a 1950s SF tv show flavor to it. Catchy tune.
The asteroid deflection test absolutely is real. And it’s also kind of funny.
@Jay Fredrickson
It’s actually serious.
It’s better to deflect than “blow up” any object coming at us. Let’s see….do you want it to miss us or just come raining down in big chunks????
This man is my Messenger of Happiness 😄
Thank u, Sir 💯👍
What happens when a rocket scientist allows his nine-year-old to write the theme song.
😂
What happens when the Easter Bunny pulls biden away from talking to reporters and the American people?
@M Hall what happens when trump is pulled into the shower with Anthony Perkins?
@Monta Middleton 👈 no that would be biden taking inappropriate showers with his daughter per her diary. But you guys don’t care about that because democrats motto is, do as we say not as we do.
Last VOO https://youtu.be/tqy1HnDQ-wU
A close runner-up was Black Sabbath’s “Into The Void” off their Masters of Reality album.
DAMM WHAT A GREAT TUNE > BLACK SABBATH >
“We should all get our mind’s blown at least once a day”…Bravo🤣
👏👏
The man speaks facts.
Hunter gets his mind blown everyday and uses daddy’s free federally funded crack pipes you are paying for. 🤔
Last VOO https://youtu.be/tqy1HnDQ-wU
@M Hall Sounds like he also blows your mind at the same time but nature hasn’t figured out yet how to allow yours to reconstruct the many pieces back into anything that functions.
Let’s get Hans Zimmer to compose the theme it will be epic!
Neil is burning up my YouTube and I love it!! 😂❤
Glad to hear Space Force is testing a global defense system… Wait, NASA is doing that.
The Space Force song sounds like something Robert Heinlein might have written in the late 1940s.
That song sounds like it’s straight out of a 1950’s cartoon. All it was missing was the bouncing ball to help you sing along.
I thought it sounded 1950s Radio Moscow patriotic. Kept waiting for Joe Adamov to break in and tell me why there are no gays in Russia.
It sounded like a bad copy for the Air Force Song (Off we go into the wild blue yonder) as sung by a high school cheer team…
I love how educated this man is yet still knows how to make complex stuff digestible for common minds.
Except for the host. Kinda went over his head.
Yeah, that’s one of the things he’s really good at.
❤👏🏼👏🏼👊🏼
Neil is brilliant nothing more I can say.
Don’t you wish he was your teacher? I love him.
Neil is such a good guy, and always ready for a bit of fun in his favorite subject … long live N.D.T. !
I love Neil! His passion for knowledge inspires me 🚀
Neil never disappoints. Who else can make you chuckle while discussing astrophysics … 🤣
Never disappoints at being a tool