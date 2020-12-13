Neville Bell vs Simone Clarke-Cooper Christmas Carol Challenge – December 11 2020

TOPICS:
Neville Bell vs Simone Clarke-Cooper Christmas Carol Challenge - December 11 2020 1

December 13, 2020

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjsmilejamaica

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

16 Comments on "Neville Bell vs Simone Clarke-Cooper Christmas Carol Challenge – December 11 2020"

  1. Barbara Gunning | December 13, 2020 at 6:13 AM | Reply

    My two favourite tv Host

  2. Jefton Sharpe | December 13, 2020 at 6:20 AM | Reply

    Neville gets the hard ones .. Simone knows Christmas music doe😃

  3. Reuben BlackManUK | December 13, 2020 at 6:47 AM | Reply

    She is hot….

  4. Marjorie Marshall | December 13, 2020 at 7:28 AM | Reply

    I thoroughly enjoyed this clip. Neville is so funny. Cutie Simone is a good singer.

  5. Mardeen Melville | December 13, 2020 at 7:45 AM | Reply

    Kiss mi neck…😄😄Neville a d bes

  6. GLEN CAMPBELL | December 13, 2020 at 9:11 AM | Reply

    Jesus is supreme Jesus has the power to grant eternal life. Hallelujah to Christ Jesus Trinity : God (Yahweh) + His Word (Jesus) + His Spirit…. be bless.. peace…………

  7. azalia sharpe | December 13, 2020 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    Goooooooooo

  8. Veron Watkis | December 13, 2020 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    Christmas GREETINGS to everyone on the video and TVJ station, when are you going livestream…?

  9. Clive Hylton | December 13, 2020 at 1:10 PM | Reply

    Neville in a your party colours.

  10. Clive Hylton | December 13, 2020 at 1:11 PM | Reply

    Neville in a your party colours.

  11. Clive Hylton | December 13, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

    Neville in a your party colours.

  12. Deanie Harris | December 13, 2020 at 1:41 PM | Reply

    I love holiday music 😁😄

  13. AA Home Gardening | December 13, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    Nice banta as ever

  14. Zeneita Robinson | December 13, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    My two favorite TV Host

  15. Kristy kinkade.lovingStarch | December 13, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    New subscriber here 😎💥

  16. natrecia sewell | December 13, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    I love the fun and laughter with Neville and Simone😂♥

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.