August 15, 2019

 

NBC News' Morgan Radford joins Morning Joe with an exclusive report on more than 8,000 migrants detained in MIssissippi and Louisiana.
New Border Facilities Holding More Than 8,000 Migrants | Morning Joe | MSNBC

37 Comments on "New Border Facilities Holding More Than 8,000 Migrants | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Noiseless Sounds | August 15, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    THEY ARE PRIVATE PRISONS for brown people. They are racial profiling now as well.

  2. Noiseless Sounds | August 15, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Obama 72 hour hold trump stay in prison for months!

  3. Grim Reefer | August 15, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    1930’s with a twist of technology

  4. shlisa shell | August 15, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Cage Trump like that and see how he feels. (But keep him on suicide watch).

    • Ernie Willis | August 15, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      How about legal immigration. How about laws to discern who is the good guy and who’s the bad guy. How about a budget that gives us an idea how many immigrants we can support.

    • shlisa shell | August 15, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      2:46 @Ernie Willis how about you educate yourself. Those laws exist. 👍
      While you’re at it educate yourself on civil rights and boundaries. Oh, and go back to history class. 👍👍🇺🇸

    • Raven Stark | August 15, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Ernie Willis
      How about rules being attached to legal immigration that make it unattainable for the poor? How about finding out who is making money off of the “detainment facilities” and who is paying for them.

  5. Dittzx | August 15, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    The Only Subpoena that Stephen Miller should be very concerned be a repeat of the Nuremberg Trials! 🙄

  6. Jan fromOz | August 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    ICE is the new Nazi and what is happening now is a war crime. ☹

    • Buck Ocean | August 15, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @LAST CALL *Did you not watch the video? These people presented themselves legally for asylum. They broke no laws. Yet they are being locked up in private – for profit – prisons. Ice is following illegal orders. Your political agenda is obvious.*

    • Mrunay Shet | August 15, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @LAST CALL

      “Are we a nation that tolerates the hypocrisy of a system where workers who pick our fruit and make our beds never have a chance to get right with the law? Or are we a nation that gives them a chance to make amends, take responsibility, and give their kids a better future?

      Are we a nation that accepts the cruelty of ripping children from their parents’ arms? Or are we a nation that values families, and works together to keep them together?”

      Barrack Hussein Obama

      That’s from the same speech …you quoted out of context … Moron!!

    • LAST CALL | August 15, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Mrunay Shet

      *Laws are made for the betterment of the citizens of this country, these people are not citizens, they are illegal aliens.*

  7. Exodus 4:22 | August 15, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Jeremiah 16
    19 the Gentiles shall come unto thee from the ends of the earth, and shall say, Surely our fathers have inherited lies, vanity, and things wherein there is no profit.

    20 Shall a man make gods unto himself, and they are no gods?

    21 Therefore, behold, I will this once cause them to know, I will cause them to know Mine Hand and My Might; and they shall know that My Name is YHWH.

    Dan.2:40-44
    2 Esdras 6:9

  8. mister_love | August 15, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Jun 20, 2018 · According to ICE’s FY 2018 budget, on average it costs $133.99 a day to maintain one adult detention bed. But immigration groups have pegged the number closer to $200 a day…..……. 200 x 8000 = 1,600,000 ……. 1.6 million per day

  9. mister_love | August 15, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    tony montana was cuban

  10. casey massey | August 15, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    So this man is a Doctor and reported legally for asylum and by most barometers would be a “person of merit” and still trump’s ice locked him up. If ICE was a moral organization it would refuse to put all these people in these “Black Holes”. What does that say about the vetting process for these positions…they hire people who have broken moral compasses. Private prisons making money by the shovel full. Too many people in America willing to prostitute themselves for a dollar.

  11. M. Garrette | August 15, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    There is one facility in Oakdale, La.

  12. mister_love | August 15, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    wonder whose fault it is that they are there…… not the brown people’s fault …. because they are brown and it is never their fault  …….. ergo must be whitey’s fault

  13. TCt83067695 | August 15, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    That man’s story is just sad. They say do it the right way and yet this is what happens to you?
    Time to abolish the Gestapo-wannabe federal agency.
    #AbolishICE

  15. Orgone En | August 15, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Come here Legally !
    Swamp only pushing illegals … for illegal votes !

  16. IM PEACH | August 15, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Auschwitz, Ravensbruck, gulag archipelago, Mississippi, Louisiana…….While we’re at it look up slave labor in rehab chicken farms.

  17. ShawwwHa | August 15, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    I thought occupant #45 wanted educated people.

  18. Blue Sky | August 15, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Illegals go back to your home country .. …

  19. Radwulf Eboraci | August 15, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Exactly what Hitler did stash his worst camps away from prying eyes in Poland. BTW … doctor? Thought Trumpty Dumpty wanted skilled immigrants … oh yah, we forgot … Norwegian doctors. What were we thinking?

  20. Raven Stark | August 15, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Who is paying for all of this new “detainment”? Even more importantly, who is making money off of this.

