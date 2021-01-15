New Covid Immunity – Study | Gov’t Extends Island wide Curfew – January 14 2021

January 15, 2021

 

Trusted News
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

45 Comments on "New Covid Immunity – Study | Gov’t Extends Island wide Curfew – January 14 2021"

  1. Patricia Dacosta | January 14, 2021 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    So how school in st Ann is going to open

  2. Andrea Campbell | January 14, 2021 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    Poor people always have it hard

  3. Triple R | January 14, 2021 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    Didn’t mo salah get covid twice?

  4. Angella Cohen | January 14, 2021 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    No body in Jamaica can’t do any study! We have to depend on !

  5. Velma SlueSkervin | January 14, 2021 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    We a State of Emergency the Curfew not cutting it at all

  6. Winston Watson | January 14, 2021 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    The tourism sector cannot exist on local patrons alone and the Jamaican economy cannot exist on tourism alone. I like Mr Bartlett’s optimism but this is writing in the wall that we must learn how to better diversify our economy and significant root out corruption and address the crime problems

  7. Steve Burke | January 14, 2021 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    Why TVJ only carry CNN news? Why the prime minister only established global covid policies in Jamaica ?

    • Azen Over | January 14, 2021 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      CNN is fake news

    • Pyonair Press 24 | January 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM | Reply

      I have being asking that question myself also.

    • Steve Burke | January 14, 2021 at 5:04 PM | Reply

      @Pyonair Press 24 our immunity is better than their vaccine why choose their overnight vaccine , the vaccine that the prime minister said that he would take; how can the poor people know that it will be the same vaccine, these people are working for Satan and his dupes.

    • Horrian Mcintosh | January 14, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      Why is because all is apart of the same agenda, CNN TVJ PRIME MINISTER, ONE WORLD, NEW WORLD ORDER. THE LOVE OF MONEY IS THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL, GREAT DECEPTION, don’t trust them

    • Elfreda Carty | January 14, 2021 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      CNN is international, that means world wide.

  8. Mackada Myers | January 14, 2021 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    Poor people fed up

  9. Kerissa Holness | January 14, 2021 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    We need to trun from our evil ways ..come together as one at the end of the day we r all Jamaica’s 🙏🙏

  10. vacuumunit | January 14, 2021 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Curfew is good. Especially since Covid only comes out at night

  11. vacuumunit | January 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM | Reply

    99% recovery rate . But we still need the vaccine 🧐🧐

    • Andrew Blake | January 14, 2021 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      My thoughts exactly, why is there such a force behind this vaccine when there is a 99% recovery? It’s sad to say but like Europe and other countries the laws in jamaica will only get more draconian and liberty restricting.

    • Cathy Bennett | January 14, 2021 at 7:38 PM | Reply

      @Andrew Blake even if you never had covid before they want you to get the vaccine…. the more they vaccine people the more money they make. The bible says “the love of money is root of all evil.”

    • Andrew Blake | January 14, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      Cathy: point taken, and just like the no mask no service barberianism system that they have going on, it will b tho same , no vaccine no service.

    • Cathy Bennett | January 14, 2021 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      @Andrew Blake exactly.

    • Abbigail Brown | January 14, 2021 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      Dem nah talk bout the death rate for the people them getting the vaccines tho. Kmt.

  12. Tina Gay Gordon | January 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    Why are there so many ads daily.
    We are unable to watch the news in peace because of the ads

  13. Sardine and Msick | January 14, 2021 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    Yu people only pray when ur in trouble 🤣🤣

  14. Dawn Palmer | January 14, 2021 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    I can’t wait for this virus to go away. Be safe people. Thanks for bringing us the news, Giovani.

    • Peter Neil | January 14, 2021 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      Wat virus u talking about. It’s 1 year now since the fraud going on and u are still in the dark. Please do some research things will never gets back to normal. Satanic vaccine coming

    • Dawn Palmer | January 14, 2021 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      @Peter Neil since it’s a fraud, why don’t you go outside without a mask and with no social distancing?

    • Peter Neil | January 14, 2021 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      @Dawn Palmer am not scared Covid is not among the people. People forcing me to wear mask the testing is the biggest fraud am one of the person in the street without mask am god fearing. They looking help to carry out the evil agenda the government with him criminal protocols him fi wear satanic mask

    • Dawn Palmer | January 15, 2021 at 1:56 AM | Reply

      @Peter Neil first of all God fearing people are smart/wise. You’re not being truthful. Continue down that path and you will get the virus.

  15. juliet gardiner | January 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    Hate hear the word pandemic. This is a plandemic

    • Horrian Mcintosh | January 14, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

      It is so sad to see so many Jamaicans still in the dark, so blind to what is really happening, sadly many are going to take the vaccine and then we will experience Hell on Earth, The Elites plans are working,

    • juliet gardiner | January 14, 2021 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      Really sad trust mi

  16. Andrew Blake | January 14, 2021 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    All these extension of the covid curfews are in alignment with other countries in Europe and the Caribbean, they will not end until the jamaican ppl comply with vaccine .

  17. April -m | January 14, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    Too many ads TVJ. Not even half way through and more than 5 ads already.

  18. Patsy Bennett | January 14, 2021 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    I need to go there to get mine done once I land in Jamaica

  19. Tony Clarke | January 14, 2021 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    I feel your pain Geovanie, all they allow you to talk about is Covid and the Evil bwoy Gates Vaccines.

  20. BigLife AhTellYuh | January 14, 2021 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    Curfew can’t stop the spread of corona!!!!

