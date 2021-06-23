New Covid Measures for Jamaica's Entertainment Sector | TVJ News - June 22 2021 1

New protocols for the reopening of the entertainment sector in Jamaica will take effect in the coming days Prime Minister Andrew Holness outlined the protocols when he addressed the House of Representatives this afternoon. Now Mr. Holness also outlined the easing of other covid 19 restrictions come July 1.

