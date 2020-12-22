New Covid Strain Threat has Gov. Strategizing – December 21 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Closed the borders can’t make greed take the lives of your people.
It seems as if Tvj always use CNN for international news. What about the other international news outlet.
I noticed that too. Faked news.
@YW123 Wallace If CNN is fake, what is Fox and One American news.
Them nun care bout we them only care bout them self
Listen the PM need to jus lock down the place from everybody, we will jus grow what we eat n eat wat we grow at least when this plandemic past we will still be alive.All who want imported products and want to travel we jus put them on a ship and export them let them go and get it and stay there.
Well said
Many would be glad to be put on the boat rather than live in fear of being murdered, robbed and living behind bars.
Close the boarder.we can survive on what we produce.
How long before it runs out
👁
Senior strategist, what is Seiveright”s qualification?
He’s a labourite, that’s his qualification
When the people came to Jamaica and said they should stay at home and quarantine they are not doing it they are still out there on the street of Mandeville all around communities doing their normal business but God help us.
True
That is so true and well needed in balaclava the road is very much bad from Mandeville to get to balaclava and that slow down the process of the fire truck so I think they should do that as early as possible. Very difficult road to get to balaclava I went down that way over the weekend and some holes are in the road it bigger than my head!!
Travel restrictions all over the world a lot of jamaicans overseas wants to come home for the xmas but health is more important
How do they know that new strain is more contageous..its new! the uk has enforced more lock down than anywhere I know..social distancing and mask is a must, why are there more infections. How can I believe what I am hearing. Why should I believe some thing I am hearing and and not seeing. Who should I belive
They jus want everyone’ run to the vaccine for rescue!! The vaccine is way more dangerous than the virus. More vaccine gonna make, more fear, more stress, this is well planned.
@reel gena real yute I will not be in the front of the queue to take it but I will. What research have you done other than listening to what you want to hear and act like Covid and spread it.
Yes close the border, remember the first covid infection was brought to Jamaica by a visiting English person, all Europe has closed their borders to UK at present. Watch that jab.
Obviously world leaders dnt have a plan for this new strain, cause someone could travel from England or anywhere else in Europe via the states and come to Jamaica and nobody knows , so we just have to brace for this
There might soon be more mutations developing in other countries, so dont be bullied into keeping your border open, dead man cannot spend money, Jamaicans should grow their own food and eat it, its more healthier than imports.
Since there is a new strain weh di baxside dem opening schools fah next year
Same thing I am saying
Just when you think this year couldn’t get any worse, Corona mutates 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️😣😩
Oh dear
People need homes. NHT should build more affordable houses for citizens. The burnt unit is urgent & absolutely necessary. These 2 should take priorities over anything else.
Hi see this here for a long time people or stubborn
Better I take vaccine and try to live than get the covid-19 and die