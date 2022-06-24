Recent Post
- New documentary footage reveals Pence reacting to 25th Amendment resolution
- ‘Dishonorable act’: Rep. Adam Kinzinger condemns Trump in day 5 closing statement
- Watch one man’s attempt at breaking the marshmallow catching record
- Greatest ever female triathlete reflects on career after announcing retirement intentions
- ‘Quite jarring’: Jake Tapper on testimony from former Trump DOJ officials
61 comments
Pence needs to testify. I can see his timeline making sense. He has a lot to inform our nation on.
That’s not going to happen, and you know it
Ray Epps
BlueAnon?
You can`t reinforce the rule of law by allowing it to be broken without repercussion.
That goes both ways.
@Pat Jager More false equivalency from a troll hiding behind an empty YouTube channel. Examples? Hell no.
Who is Ray Epps?
@Seth Price
Sally’s husband?
Did the right thing in the certification moment, but checked out on acting courageously at other times…..
Literally every other moment of the previous 4 years.
@Mohamed Trevino go away bot
Let’s have a parade to honor Pence for washing his hands after he peed.
MIKE PENCE GOT THAT MESSAGE AND 😅 LAUGHED THINKIN’ HE WUZ GONNA BE THE NEXT PRESIDENT=SIKE, WE DIDN’T WANT TRUMP AND WE DAMN SURE DON’T WANT HIS “WIMP”😂🤣😅
Why such a new account ? Hiding something ? Cool Flex making new accounts .
Gas is expensive
That was perhaps the funniest clip since the fine moment involving bleach and bright lights to kill covid. Those were the days.
@ThE DuCk What??
@ThE DuCk
That was funny 😃👍
That was never suggested. I know what you *think* you’re referring to, but you’re wrong, lol
Mike Pence should be indicted as a co-conspirator.
Then WHY WOULD HE SAY “PRINT ME OFF A COPY SO I CAN READ IT ON MY WAY HOME”.
What pojnt are u trying to make? No matter what – I too would ask for a copy to read.. I like to read on internet and then in paper if important..
What was he reading ?
@Ld O Lol. Yeah! But more like Biden tho’
Yes, wouldn’t he have seen & signed a response letter to Nancy & a copy would be in official records. No?
Trump already has a note from his doctor to get out of the Senate Trial:
Phone Spurs.
The Orange Man has a note for everyone….sub $2 gas incoming 2024.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Pence, always the voice of clueless calm, and little else.
Dude literally said nothing clueless. Are you just making up a person’s thought or just pushing your agenda?
Libbies 🤭
“Americas best days are yet to come” acknowledges americas days so far are not the best
@Jeff S What will all of the blank YouTube channel nobody comment trolls do? There I finished your sentence. I hope your next one is longer, like 99 years.
@Jeff S Amen
@Jeff SRelying on something other than yourself for quality of life is the reason you are failing…
I dislike it when reporters make editorializations in a broadcast, but I think Jake Tapper made the correct call at the 1:37 mark.
Seriously though, you think he needs to “print so i can read on the way home” his own letter?
@killerjoke2945 it was a confirmation that his letter was sent. You really think he would say “excellent” to Pelosi’s demand and then not comply with it?
Who is Ray Epps?
I don’t think that mentioning corroborating evidence is “editorialization.” More like fact checking. As for his personal judgment that the Pence version makes more sense given this evidence, that’s debatable.
@Kermit T. Frog This is true. I think I’m just used to “fact-checking” being labeled as an ideological/editorial bias by the right.
Is this the moment when God men do nothing… wait, what? Oh, correction that’s supposed to say when good men do nothing, my bad! 🤣
1 The Speed of Life Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Breaking News! To improve ratings, the next Democrat’s January 6th theatrical bs will feature a halftime show starring Janet Jackson and the wardrobe reveal part 2!
1 Fred Gonzalez Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Yet here you are watching ,Fred. CNN thanks you for your support. 😂😂😂😂
Why would he want a hard copy, of a confirmation that his email was sent, to read in the car..?
1 fiacmar Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Kristy Campbell Say what now..?
Okay, but even if we accept former VP’ Pence staff’s comment, Pence still went along with Trump’s morally outrageous conduct for four years and never blinked an eye, much less said one word to question Trump. In that way, Pence did a terrible injustice to the American people and their right to know what in the (blank) was going on in the Oval Office!
You mean outrageous conduct of $2 per gallon gasoline and affordable food?
@rolback so you care more about gas prices than the rule of law and our democratic system? You talk like a real republican!!
” I’m not getting in that car ” – Former VP Mike Pence 1/ 6 / 21
Remember sub $2 gas – the Orange Man
His reaction is consistent with the producers version of events. Pence was talking in a political way to defend his master.
You taking about the Jews?
He was genuinely happy that Lord Cheeto was going to either get removed via the 25th or impeached
Are you a crazy Blueanon.
Seriously? At this point, the democrats ought to steer clear of any talk about the 25th amendment.
1 William Young Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer