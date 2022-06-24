61 comments

  1. Pence needs to testify. I can see his timeline making sense. He has a lot to inform our nation on.

    2. @Pat Jager More false equivalency from a troll hiding behind an empty YouTube channel. Examples? Hell no.

  3. Did the right thing in the certification moment, but checked out on acting courageously at other times…..

  4. MIKE PENCE GOT THAT MESSAGE AND 😅 LAUGHED THINKIN’ HE WUZ GONNA BE THE NEXT PRESIDENT=SIKE, WE DIDN’T WANT TRUMP AND WE DAMN SURE DON’T WANT HIS “WIMP”😂🤣😅

  5. That was perhaps the funniest clip since the fine moment involving bleach and bright lights to kill covid. Those were the days.

    1. What pojnt are u trying to make? No matter what – I too would ask for a copy to read.. I like to read on internet and then in paper if important..

    4. Yes, wouldn’t he have seen & signed a response letter to Nancy & a copy would be in official records. No?

    1. Dude literally said nothing clueless. Are you just making up a person’s thought or just pushing your agenda?

    1. @Jeff S What will all of the blank YouTube channel nobody comment trolls do? There I finished your sentence. I hope your next one is longer, like 99 years.

  11. I dislike it when reporters make editorializations in a broadcast, but I think Jake Tapper made the correct call at the 1:37 mark.

    1. Seriously though, you think he needs to “print so i can read on the way home” his own letter?

    2. @killerjoke2945 it was a confirmation that his letter was sent. You really think he would say “excellent” to Pelosi’s demand and then not comply with it?

    4. I don’t think that mentioning corroborating evidence is “editorialization.” More like fact checking. As for his personal judgment that the Pence version makes more sense given this evidence, that’s debatable.

    5. @Kermit T. Frog ​ This is true. I think I’m just used to “fact-checking” being labeled as an ideological/editorial bias by the right.

  12. Is this the moment when God men do nothing… wait, what? Oh, correction that’s supposed to say when good men do nothing, my bad! 🤣

  13. Breaking News! To improve ratings, the next Democrat’s January 6th theatrical bs will feature a halftime show starring Janet Jackson and the wardrobe reveal part 2!

  15. Okay, but even if we accept former VP’ Pence staff’s comment, Pence still went along with Trump’s morally outrageous conduct for four years and never blinked an eye, much less said one word to question Trump. In that way, Pence did a terrible injustice to the American people and their right to know what in the (blank) was going on in the Oval Office!

    2. @rolback so you care more about gas prices than the rule of law and our democratic system? You talk like a real republican!!

  17. His reaction is consistent with the producers version of events. Pence was talking in a political way to defend his master.

  19. Seriously? At this point, the democrats ought to steer clear of any talk about the 25th amendment.

