Recent Post
- Zelensky on the ‘endgame’ for war in Ukraine
- See moment CNN reporter calls his mom to see if he can trick her
- New messages reveal how Fox News hosts really felt about Trump and 2020 election
- US Marine says they couldn’t get authority to engage suspected bomber before being hit
- Ukrainian MP is pushing for legalization of same-sex relationships. Here’s why
43 comments
*SERIOUS QUESTION:* If there was no insurrection on January 6th, then why did Ashli Babbitt and that angry mob break into the chamber floor?
@Sass Not even close. But you are entitled to your ridiculous opinion.
@biglongcadillac
Think about your statement next time a black man is shot by police for “opening his mouth” , the “attitude adjustment” and how “it’ll work every time”. “Just one appointment straightened him right out”.
Hypocrite.
“If you tell a lie big enough, and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it” – Joseph Goebbels
Well, the good news is that the GOP seems to be following the same strategy that has caused them to lose for the past 6 years and this dominion lawsuit is only making it worse for them.
This is CNNs mission statement
@Harry Farber lol.
@Ella Apodaca now you believe CNN bull
If this lawsuit does nothing seriously how many times will this be well it be the end?
exactly!!! this is ridiculous
Fix your comment
Why would y’all want a president that clearly doesn’t know Christmas from Easter?😂💀. If biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day, then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣💀
@HelloUneducatedSnowflakes0 yeah right believe what you want but the truth is out!!!!
Wait so you’re saying Fox News is fake news?
I know, gobsmacking…….
NO. FOX NEWS SAID
If it was all about the Green, let’s HIT Fox in the Green!
Where it hurts $$$😂🙏
Lies again? Horse Food Hospital Food
Isn’t it refreshing for Americans to learn that all those calls to “Hang Pence” were REALLY just everyday tourist singing out everyday harmless tourist stuff? I mean if Tucker says it, it must be 100% true. Right?
Yep, “HANG PENCE” screams are just another way to say, “We Love You” for the Grand Ole Party today.
That’s the best strawman you got?
“I love the poorly educated” -Donald Trump after winning Nevada 2016 primary.
Tell a Democrat a LIE and they get MAD!
Tell a Republican the TRUTH they get MAD!
@Kiss My AxeI guess your just eternally bent over. You know what that shows LOL
And that’s the party Tapper always defends!
This was a kangaroo court and those are political prisoners.
“ Trump is a demonic force “ – Tiny Tucker Carlson 😊
@Tim Kelly that’s his opinion doesn’t affect rltrump in anyway lol
@Tim Kelly TRUMP 2024
Hanity, Carlson and The Fox brand has been totally discredited.
WRONG
Oh for goodness sake. It’s had Zero international cachet for many years now, regarded as the nadir of Western broadcast media. Anyone shocked by Any of this stuff really, really, really wasn’t paying attention.
Dominion’s case is not dissociated into a vacuum Jake. As a journalist, you know that context matters for discerning the granular motivations of, in this case, these greedy, socially irresponsible traitors. Pose your question if you must, but ironically it sounds a bit “Tuckerish” at this point. Most of us out here would prefer straight talk please.
“THE BEST IS YET TO COME!!!”
I’ve got the popcorn and beer handy, and pizza is on order… I’m ready
TRUMP 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸
Lol
Costello: Well you know I’ve never met the guys. So you’ll have to tell me their names, and then I’ll know who’s playing on the team.
Abbott: Oh, I’ll tell you their names, but you know it seems to me they give these ball players now-a-days very peculiar names.
Costello: You mean funny names?
Abbott: Strange names, pet names…like Dizzy Dean…
Costello: His brother Daffy
Abbott: Daffy Dean…
Costello: And their French cousin.
Abbott: French?
Costello: Goofe’
Abbott: Goofe’ Dean. Well, let’s see, we have on the bags, Who’s on first, What’s on second, I Don’t Know is on third…
Costello: That’s what I want to find out.
Abbott: I say Who’s on first, What’s on second, I Don’t Know’s on third.
Costello: Are you the manager?
Abbott: Yes.
Costello: You gonna be the coach too?
Abbott: Yes.
Costello: And you don’t know the fellows’ names.
Abbott: Well I should.
Costello: Well then who’s on first?
Abbott: Yes.
Costello: I mean the fellow’s name.
Abbott: Who.
Costello: The guy on first.
Abbott: Who.
Costello: The first baseman.
Abbott: Who.
Costello: The guy playing…
Abbott: Who is on first!
Costello: I’m asking you who’s on first.
Abbott: That’s the man’s name.
Costello: That’s whose name?
Abbott: Yes.
Costello: Well go ahead and tell me.
Abbott: That’s it.
Costello: That’s who?
Abbott: Yes.
PAUSE
Costello: Look, you gotta first baseman?
Abbott: Certainly.
Costello: Who’s playing first?
Abbott: That’s right.
Costello: When you pay off the first baseman every month, who gets the money?
Abbott: Every dollar of it.
Costello: All I’m trying to find out is the fellow’s name on first base.
Abbott: Who.
Costello: The guy that gets…
Abbott: That’s it.
Costello: Who gets the money…
Abbott: He does, every dollar of it. Sometimes his wife comes down and collects it.
Costello: Who’s wife?
Abbott: Yes.
PAUSE
Abbott: Well Costello, I’m going to New York with you. The Yankees’ manager gave me a job as coach for as long as you’re on the team.
Costello: Look Abbott, if your the coach, you must know all the players.
Abbott: I certainly do.
Costello: Well you know I’ve never met the guys. So you’ll have to tell me their names, and then I’ll know who’s playing on the team.
Abbott: Oh, I’ll tell you their names, but you know it seems to me they give these ball players now-a-days very peculiar names.
Costello: You mean funny names?
Abbott: Strange names, pet names…like Dizzy Dean…
Costello: His brother Daffy
Abbott: Daffy Dean…
Costello: And their French cousin.
Abbott: French?
Costello: Goofe’
Abbott: Goofe’ Dean. Well, let’s see, we have on the bags, Who’s on first, What’s on second, I Don’t Know is on third…
Costello: That’s what I want to find out.
Abbott: I say Who’s on first, What’s on second, I Don’t Know’s on third.
Costello: Are you the manager?
Abbott: Yes.
Costello: You gonna be the coach too?
Abbott: Yes.
Costello: And you don’t know the fellows’ names.
Abbott: Well I should.
Costello: Well then who’s on first?
Abbott: Yes.
Costello: I mean the fellow’s name.
Abbott: Who.
Costello: The guy on first.
Abbott: Who.
Costello: The first baseman.
Abbott: Who.
Costello: The guy playing…
Abbott: Who is on first!
Costello: I’m asking you who’s on first.
Abbott: That’s the man’s name.
Costello: That’s whose name?
Abbott: Yes.
Costello: Well go ahead and tell me.
Abbott: That’s it.
Costello: That’s who?
Abbott: Yes.
PAUSE
Costello: Look, you gotta first baseman?
Abbott: Certainly.
Costello: Who’s playing first?
Abbott: That’s right.
Costello: When you pay off the first baseman every month, who gets the money?
Abbott: Every dollar of it.
Costello: All I’m trying to find out is the fellow’s name on first base.
Abbott: Who.
Costello: The guy that gets…
Abbott: That’s it.
Costello: Who gets the money…
Abbott: He does, every dollar of it. Sometimes his wife comes down and collects it.
Costello: Who’s wife?
Abbott: Yes.
PAUSE
Abbott: What’s wrong with that?
Costello: Look, all I wanna know is when you sign up the first baseman, how does he sign his name?
Abbott: Who.
Costello: The guy.
Abbott: Who.
Costello: How does he sign…
Abbott: That’s how he signs it.
Costello: Who?
Abbott: Yes.
PAUSE
Costello: All I’m trying to find out is what’s the guys name on first base.
Abbott: No. What is on second base.
Costello: I’m not asking you who’s on second.
Abbott: Who’s on first.
Costello: One base at a time!
Abbott: Well, don’t change the players around.
Costello: I’m not changing nobody!
Abbott: Take it easy, buddy.
Costello: I’m only asking you, who’s the guy on first base?
Abbott: That’s right.
Costello: Ok.
Abbott: Alright.
PAUSE
Costello: What’s the guy’s name on first base?
Abbott: No. What is on second.
Costello: I’m not asking you who’s on second.
Abbott: Who’s on first.
Costello: I don’t know.
Abbott: He’s on third, we’re not talking about him.
Costello: Now how did I get on third base?
Abbott: Why you mentioned his name.
Costello: If I mentioned the third baseman’s name, who did I say is playing third?
Abbott: No. Who’s playing first.
Costello: What’s on base?
Abbott: What’s on second.
Costello: I don’t know.
Abbott: He’s on third.
Costello: There I go, back on third again!
PAUSE
Costello: Would you just stay on third base and don’t go off it.
Abbott: Alright, what do you want to know?
Costello: Now who’s playing third base?
Abbott: Why do you insist on putting Who on third base?
Costello: What am I putting on third?
Abbott: No. What is on second.
Costello: You don’t want who on second?
Abbott: Who is on first.
Costello: I don’t know.
Together: Third base!
PAUSE
Costello: Look, you gotta outfield?
Abbott: Sure.
Costello: The left fielder’s name?
Abbott: Why.
Costello: I just thought I’d ask you.
Abbott: Well, I just thought I’d tell ya.
Costello: Then tell me who’s playing left field.
Abbott: Who’s playing first.
Costello: I’m not…stay out of the infield!!! I want to know what’s the guy’s name in left field?
Abbott: No, What is on second.
Costello: I’m not asking you who’s on second.
Abbott: Who’s on first!
Costello: I don’t know.
Together: Third base!
PAUSE
Costello: The left fielder’s name?
Abbott: Why.
Costello: Because!
Abbott: Oh, he’s center field.
PAUSE
Costello: Look, You gotta pitcher on this team?
Abbott: Sure.
Costello: The pitcher’s name?
Abbott: Tomorrow.
Costello: You don’t want to tell me today?
Abbott: I’m telling you now.
Costello: Then go ahead.
Abbott: Tomorrow!
Costello: What time?
Abbott: What time what?
Costello: What time tomorrow are you gonna tell me who’s pitching?
Abbott: Now listen. Who is not pitching.
Costello: I’ll break your arm if you say who’s on first!!! I want to know what’s the pitcher’s name?
Abbott: What’s on second.
Costello: I don’t know.
Together: Third base!
PAUSE
Costello: Gotta catcher?
Abbott: Certainly.
Costello: The catcher’s name?
Abbott: Today.
Costello: Today, and tomorrow’s pitching.
Abbott: Now you’ve got it.
Costello: All we got is a couple of days on the team.
PAUSE
Costello: You know I’m a catcher too.
Abbott: So they tell me.
Costello: I get behind the plate to do some fancy catching, Tomorrow’s pitching on my team and a heavy hitter gets up. Now the heavy hitter bunts the ball. When he bunts the ball, me, being a good catcher, I’m gonna throw the guy out at first. So I pick up the ball and throw it to who?
Abbott: Now that’s the first thing you’ve said right.
Costello: I don’t even know what I’m talking about!
PAUSE
Abbott: That’s all you have to do.
Costello: Is to throw the ball to first base.
Abbott: Yes!
Costello: Now who’s got it?
Abbott: Naturally.
PAUSE
Costello: Look, if I throw the ball to first base, somebody’s gotta get it. Now who has it?
Abbott: Naturally.
Costello: Who?
Abbott: Naturally.
Costello: Naturally?
Abbott: Naturally.
Costello: So I pick up the ball and I throw it to Naturally.
Abbott: No you don’t you throw the ball to Who.
Costello: Naturally.
Abbott: That’s different.
Costello: That’s what I said.
Abbott: Your not saying it…
Costello: I throw the ball to Naturally.
Abbott: You throw it to Who.
Costello: Naturally.
Abbott: That’s it.
Costello: That’s what I said!
Abbott: You ask me.
Costello: I throw the ball to who?
Abbott: Naturally.
Costello: Now you ask me.
Abbott: You throw the ball to Who?
Costello: Naturally.
Abbott: That’s it.
Costello: Same as you! Same as YOU!!! I throw the ball to who. Whoever it is drops the ball and the guy runs to second. Who picks up the ball and throws it to What. What throws it to I Don’t Know. I Don’t Know throws it back to Tomorrow, Triple play. Another guy gets up and hits a long fly ball to Because. Why? I don’t know! He’s on third and I don’t give a darn!
Abbott: What?
Costello: I said I don’t give a darn!
Abbott: Oh, that’s our shortstop.
“Sell their personal integrity so cheaply”.. so many have done that for Trump. Congratulations Dominion lawyers, great job building your case.
How did the voting machine corporation get the private text messages?
Geeesh, Mitt Romney is a profile in courage. Never thought I’d say this
I remember being in the great beautiful state of Alaska and meeting a republican, and we talked, and I sincerely tried to understand his point of view on that guy that occupied space in the White House and who played golf half the time, and …well…he didn’t convince me that trump would be a good choice for anyone! I terminated the discussion with one simple question. I asked “If trump,or a guy like him wanted to marry your beloved daughter…would you accept him?” End of discussion….