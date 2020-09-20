New Parliamentarian Rhoda Crawford Takes Over – September 18 2020

New Parliamentarian Rhoda Crawford Takes Over - September 18 2020

September 20, 2020

 

22 Comments on "New Parliamentarian Rhoda Crawford Takes Over – September 18 2020"

  1. Ernest Pommels | September 20, 2020 at 6:38 AM | Reply

    Rhoda…proud of you girl!!!!

  2. must rich | September 20, 2020 at 6:46 AM | Reply

    Big up Mis Rhoda✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼

  3. Lorna Charles | September 20, 2020 at 7:01 AM | Reply

    RHODA CONGRATULATIONS!!

  4. Steago 876 | September 20, 2020 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    Hope them give u the 💰 so u can do the work

  5. Kemar Lindsay | September 20, 2020 at 7:25 AM | Reply

    Love here energy

  6. Dj Tapps | September 20, 2020 at 7:39 AM | Reply

    Beautiful! Such a motivation

  7. Laral Housen | September 20, 2020 at 7:55 AM | Reply

    I am a pnp but I love you my lady keep up. The good work god go with u

  8. Nashiboo 21 | September 20, 2020 at 8:24 AM | Reply

    Congrats Ms Crawford!! Great n high expectations from you

  9. SN SN | September 20, 2020 at 8:31 AM | Reply

    Let’s see. Just do the work. I will reserve judgement .

  10. Chaz Brogad | September 20, 2020 at 9:02 AM | Reply

    She has great energy.. I like her

  11. Marcia Thomas | September 20, 2020 at 9:15 AM | Reply

    dont tell out your plan

  12. Marcia Thomas | September 20, 2020 at 9:17 AM | Reply

    Congrats girl

  13. Fitzroy Gayle | September 20, 2020 at 9:18 AM | Reply

    I can’t wait to say doctor Rhoda she is telened beautiful and amazing

  14. Phacetious Plebbe | September 20, 2020 at 9:29 AM | Reply

    Let us hope she is as effective as she is pretty.

  15. Faith Williams | September 20, 2020 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    My sister rhoda crawford is faith alexia annette
    good Job you are the best sister

  16. Princess Loney | September 20, 2020 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    I love that Rhoda 🌹🌷🌼🌸🌻

  17. Patrick. Chamberlain | September 20, 2020 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    She is well out spoken, I see excellent future in this wonderful lady…

  18. Jammix | September 20, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    99% of jamaican including this girl have never read the constitution

  19. Jauna Gunter | September 20, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    Hearing her story and how she has come thru the levels, you shouldn’t be surprised

  20. Jennifer Chance | September 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    Whatever you are doing, Please don’t leave the people out,
    Keep them inform please.

