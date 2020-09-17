New PNP Leader by End of 2020 – September 16 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Who’s is that lisa hanna
No
Everson Wilson you make me laugh so bad
Mr. Peter Phillips under pressure. What a way to end is career. A wonder if he is thinking back to when he use to pressure Portia…..
Mr PAWELL should be the President of the People National Party
@Hermine Barclay The party should be demolished, cancelled, just do away with.
Mixed up party, full of drama and demons, duppy!!
This PNP is not the PNP that Michael manley had, it was good and right then , now it is a load of shi- shaving cream..
@Mrswhite White It is called “Karma.”
I can’t understand why the young lady crystal want the most hun Doctor peter to go that way he has contributed so much to jamaica it’s because of power please don’t run the man thanks
Him fe stay and fix the problem wid power hungry self
Congratulations to the Clarendon police for showing some vision.
Building a next water dam would benefit all Jamaicans in the future to come , thts a good proposal Mr Holiness
🤔So you telling me the goat is actually the passenger of the bus
U all cant ignorè the opposition because Jamaica os a democratic nation. Regardless of how many seats the JLP won the opposition still got some seats so they can oppose
Julia robension
I think the PNP leader should leave when they find a replacement , why should the leader leave without a replacement make no sense, so the PNP yo need to relax that is thy they lost the election they need to organize the next election is in five years time what the hurry.
He’s such a good person
Dr Peter Phillip big me g
People there goes the Heprocrite Jackson
Crystal you have no shame no class you should be in hiding, remember.
For what come on man smh. Act like a man.
Hopefully jps and nwc can now put in place properly because they are not charging fairly
Thanks TVJ watching from Miami longing to come home wow
What goes around comes back around ; & when it does it not pleasant
Mr Phillips has to do what is best for the party now
The opposition can be very effective in the decision making in government if, and only if they work together as alternate government and not as critics
Lol😂 😂 goat thief
I don’t understand why Dr Phillips is holding the party back come on mr Phillips the party needs to rebuild
Let Good prevail