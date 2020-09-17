New PNP Leader by End of 2020 – September 16 2020

September 17, 2020

 

28 Comments on "New PNP Leader by End of 2020 – September 16 2020"

  1. hennessy hennessy | September 16, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    Who’s is that lisa hanna

  2. *Boy Bless* | September 16, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    Mr. Peter Phillips under pressure. What a way to end is career. A wonder if he is thinking back to when he use to pressure Portia…..

  3. Fitzroy Gayle | September 16, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    I can’t understand why the young lady crystal want the most hun Doctor peter to go that way he has contributed so much to jamaica it’s because of power please don’t run the man thanks

  4. Robert Trought | September 16, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    Him fe stay and fix the problem wid power hungry self

  5. everdon wilson | September 16, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    Congratulations to the Clarendon police for showing some vision.

  6. Jassette Walter | September 16, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    Building a next water dam would benefit all Jamaicans in the future to come , thts a good proposal Mr Holiness

  7. Vendetta advocates | September 16, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    🤔So you telling me the goat is actually the passenger of the bus

  8. juliet gardiner | September 16, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    U all cant ignorè the opposition because Jamaica os a democratic nation. Regardless of how many seats the JLP won the opposition still got some seats so they can oppose

  9. Genard Blair | September 16, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

    Julia robension

  10. Winston Johnson | September 16, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    I think the PNP leader should leave when they find a replacement , why should the leader leave without a replacement make no sense, so the PNP yo need to relax that is thy they lost the election they need to organize the next election is in five years time what the hurry.

  11. Marlon Dover | September 16, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    He’s such a good person
    Dr Peter Phillip big me g

  12. Eric Page | September 16, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    People there goes the Heprocrite Jackson

  13. Eric Page | September 16, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    Crystal you have no shame no class you should be in hiding, remember.

  14. Rackel Dunkley | September 16, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    Hopefully jps and nwc can now put in place properly because they are not charging fairly

  15. Precious Memories | September 16, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    Thanks TVJ watching from Miami longing to come home wow

  16. Nicola Robinson | September 16, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    What goes around comes back around ; & when it does it not pleasant
    Mr Phillips has to do what is best for the party now

  17. Donovan Blackwood | September 16, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    The opposition can be very effective in the decision making in government if, and only if they work together as alternate government and not as critics

  18. Omar Myers | September 16, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    Lol😂 😂 goat thief

  19. Laurice Treasure | September 16, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    I don’t understand why Dr Phillips is holding the party back come on mr Phillips the party needs to rebuild

  20. Judy Powell | September 16, 2020 at 11:34 PM | Reply

    Let Good prevail

