Skip to content
Tagged with cnn
, early voting
, Election 2022
, georgia election
, georgia runoff election
, Georgia Runoff Poll
, Georgia Senate Poll
, Georgia Senate runoff
, Georgia voters
, Gurgia Runoff Ad Spending
, Happening Now
, herschel walker
, inside politics
, John King
, latest News
, manu raju
, midterm elections
, Political Ads
, Sen. Raphael Warnock
, senate control
111 comments
Lindsey Graham when referring to Walker: “Look at my African American over there!” ❤️
Lindsey Graham after Walker loses: “I don’t know the guy, I just want more money” 🤑💰
Nancy Patricia Pelosi, RADICAL DEMOCRACY SUGGESTED PELOSI TARGETING ELECTION WOMEN FOR COLOR. PELOSI IS SECRETLY RACISM.
JOE BIDEN TARGETING ELECTION SECRETLY RACISM MAN FOR COLOR plan put forward by President Joe Biden and approved by the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee. Instead, South Carolina — a state with a substantial Black population that helped deliver the nomination to Biden in 2020 — will lead an early voting window that will be significantly more diverse than in years past.
@Madison Gittens Why? What makes them think they’ll do better with a Republican Senator, even if he’s brain damaged? Georgia voted for Biden, so they aren’t *that* partisan. What are we doing wrong, that they’d consider Walker?
@Madison Gittens But, they didn’t for president.
@Madison Gittens No, it isn’t about race, because if that were true, they’d have voted for the white Libertarian, and he only got 3%. Clearly it was Abrams they objected to, not her race.
Hi sonicspeed91 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
The FACT that this is happening with HW running, is just mind boggling.
So what are we Democrats doing wrong, that people would even consider voting for that idiot? People were willing to vote Trump out, in record numbers, so it is not just partisanship. Biden ran as a moderate, but is governing far too woke for most people’s taste. He keeps trying to appeal to the people who don’t vote, but instead should be making the moderates, who elected him happy. Rather than forgiving the debt, of a privileged few, he should have been concentrating on economic matters, and property crime.
@Eduardo Oliveira The input from Brazil is unwanted. We got rid of our incompetent autocrat, and so did your country.
@Jillionairess If he voted, it was for Bolsanaro. He’s Brazilian.
@Scigirl what planet are you on?? I’m senior grocerys had etc 3 times higher than Trump was president.etc. Biden is the worse president in history. His son Hunter is under investigation with his daddy.
Hi Monie 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
Glad to see Warnock ahead in the polls, please vote everybody in Georgia with self-respect. Warnock has won before, he can do it again!
They should ask Walker to do some simple math, a la adding, subtracting, multiplication, maybe even division. He wouldn’t stand a chance.
@Blitz 2021 What you’ve all given up? I guess 4 years of Trump and his continued childish bleatings and crying could do that for anyone. Don’t give up though mate America is still a great country and with Biden and the Democrats, it recovered its prestige in the world. Four years of that clown and being the laughing stock of the entire planet is a grind I get that but Trump is heading for a long stretch in prison and the Republicans look finished for a generation. Things are looking up.
@Jay It’s past that time, and no dice. Nobody cares about the laptop but overzealous Republicans who only use the truth when it suits them, which is rare.
@Just Iceman I despise big government. Biden’s administration is no different than any other before him. Not a huge Trump fan either. Biden has horrible approval ratings, and probably lower now with him not fully supporting the railroad unions.
Nancy Patricia Pelosi, RADICAL DEMOCRACY SUGGESTED PELOSI TARGETING ELECTION WOMEN FOR COLOR. PELOSI IS SECRETLY RACISM.
JOE BIDEN TARGETING ELECTION SECRETLY RACISM MAN FOR COLOR plan put forward by President Joe Biden and approved by the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee. Instead, South Carolina — a state with a substantial Black population that helped deliver the nomination to Biden in 2020 — will lead an early voting window that will be significantly more diverse than in years past.
Hi David Beckey 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
Any time Herschel Walker is quiet, he looks like he is on the verge of saying something breathtakingly stupid.
@Oakley Moodie maybe it’s time to learn other languages. 🤣
@G.E. Martin idk why you left out Bill Clinton also
@G.E. Martin omitting Bill Clinton is the same as lying for him and protecting him. Why do so many democrats protect pedophiles and trys make anyone that calls it out feel stupid or harassed?
tRump in his own way looked also like that.
yo. i is a member of the local black community with a message fo all yall whites. we am voting for walker and if you vote for walnock, you RACIST, chaw chaw. walker is real and walnock is obama style fake. if you support black folk and aint racist you best be votin fo WALKER, chaw chaw. thans to all the REAL allies and FU to all racis walnock vote, chaw chaw.
We already have enough politicians with a half of a brain cell…. we don’t need another….
VOTE WARNOCK
NO. I’m voting Walker.
No brain cell is better than a snake!
Hi Sandy Katz 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
@CNN NEWS ????????????????????????????????
@Zennbubba yep everyone in the republican party.
Obama eviscerated Walker. But Walker isn’t offended because he doesn’t know what eviscerate mean….
@Martha Shandley You killed me. When you got to ‘lerkneed’ I was 😆🤣
@andre mcdonald Ronald why are you still engaging me in this conversation? You want the last word?
Nancy Patricia Pelosi, RADICAL DEMOCRACY SUGGESTED PELOSI TARGETING ELECTION WOMEN FOR COLOR. PELOSI IS SECRETLY RACISM.
JOE BIDEN TARGETING ELECTION SECRETLY RACISM MAN FOR COLOR plan put forward by President Joe Biden and approved by the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee. Instead, South Carolina — a state with a substantial Black population that helped deliver the nomination to Biden in 2020 — will lead an early voting window that will be significantly more diverse than in years past.
@Mark Ahern Marky Mark, I just love pushing the buttons of sensitive snowflakes such as yourself…😁
Hi andre mcdonald 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
Unbelievable that 48% of the people think Walker is in anyway fit to represent anybody in Congress and that’s sad.
@Anonymous Sources AGAIN…NOT a maga. I’m a DeSantis supporter. I SAW WARNOCKS SERMONS before he removed them. RACIST SERMONS!!
I’d vote for Herschel over Warnock , just like all the Trump haters picked dementia Joe over Trump 🇺🇲🙄😁 good vs. evil
I’d rather have someone like Herschel , at least he cares about America and isn’t corrupt
Herschel is the better man ,not corrupt like Warnock
@kay armstrong Again, you make claims without proof. Pretty lame.
@kay armstrong And you still have said nothing that warrants yiur support of Walker. Just a bunch of negative BS about Warnock.
The fact that so many people voted for Hershel Walker tells me all I need to know about Georgia. It’s not good.
@Ttom Gast Should have nominated anyone but Barnes, then you’d have a Democrat in Johnson’s place. Next time, be more strategic, and nominate someone with fewer skeletons in his closet, someone who will appeal to moderate voters. Don’t make it a contest between two brands of crazy.
Does, the fact people are willing to vote for a mentally impaired, mendacious, promiscuous Texan, like Walker, mean Georgians are thick, or that we have enough crazies, in our party, to make Walker look like the lesser evil? Why, when people bring up crime, do our politicians shift to gun violence. People are mostly concerned about property crime, and not having to deal with crazies, living on the street. If we could come up with a message, that dealt with all crime, especially the petty crime that makes life miserable, and how to get the homeless off the streets, without just bussing them to another state, Democrats would have no problem winning. And pretending inflation is not a problem, just makes voters angry.
@kay armstrong what is Georgia’s GDP?
@kay armstrong I’ll bet anything you were not one of those voting for the first Black Mayor that you brag about. You were some of the people whining and screaming with every chit of progress Atlanta made in desegregation. What you said about Warnock is so far off base it can only come from a mind that has been poisoned by racial attitudes that you have never bothered to examine— although I’m absolutely sure you can point to at least 2 black people who might call you a congenial acquaintance, probably at work–none in your social circle. Am I right?) White woman here- in her 70s, lived in Georgia since 1974.
Hi Mz Liz 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
Lets go Georiga! #WARNOCK for senate!
Joe Biden GREEN DREAMS (ELECTRIC CARS)
AMERICA CHILDREN FACE UNPRECEDENTED HARM.
DEM AGENDA FUELS CHILD LABOR IN AFRICA.
DEMOCRACY DARK SIDE AGENDA IS BIG GREEN SCAM.
Nancy Patricia Pelosi, RADICAL DEMOCRACY SUGGESTED PELOSI TARGETING ELECTION WOMEN FOR COLOR. PELOSI IS SECRETLY RACISM.
JOE BIDEN TARGETING ELECTION SECRETLY RACISM MAN FOR COLOR.
Gisele Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Sen.-elect John Fetterman, blasts right-wing ‘hate’ of her and other ‘strong women’
Nancy Patricia Pelosi, RADICAL DEMOCRACY SUGGESTED PELOSI TARGETING ELECTION WOMEN FOR COLOR. PELOSI IS SECRETLY RACISM.
JOE BIDEN TARGETING ELECTION SECRETLY RACISM MAN FOR COLOR
Hi CHEF JUDGE ANDRE PIERRE MAXWELL ASMR 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
Nancy Patricia Pelosi, RADICAL DEMOCRACY SUGGESTED PELOSI TARGETING ELECTION WOMEN FOR COLOR. PELOSI IS SECRETLY RACISM.
JOE BIDEN TARGETING ELECTION SECRETLY RACISM MAN FOR COLOR.
Gisele Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Sen.-elect John Fetterman, blasts right-wing ‘hate’ of her and other ‘strong women’
Nancy Patricia Pelosi, RADICAL DEMOCRACY SUGGESTED PELOSI TARGETING ELECTION WOMEN FOR COLOR. PELOSI IS SECRETLY RACISM.
JOE BIDEN TARGETING ELECTION SECRETLY RACISM MAN FOR COLOR.
MSNBC DINNER WITH WHITE NATIONALITY, HOLOCAUST DENIER.
List of Jewish members of the United States Congress United States senator from New York Chuck Schumer = Jewish = Israel Letitia James = Jewish = Israel Nancy Pelosi = Jewish = Israel
Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment
offices of the Manhattan District Attorney and New York
Jewish American Mafia Chuck Schumer has been a staunch defender of Israel
Joe Biden GREEN DREAMS (ELECTRIC CARS)
AMERICA CHILDREN FACE UNPRECEDENTED HARM.
DEM AGENDA FUELS CHILD LABOR IN AFRICA.
DEMOCRACY DARK SIDE AGENDA IS BIG GREEN SCAM.
Nancy Patricia Pelosi, RADICAL DEMOCRACY SUGGESTED PELOSI TARGETING ELECTION WOMEN FOR COLOR. PELOSI IS SECRETLY RACISM.
JOE BIDEN TARGETING ELECTION SECRETLY RACISM MAN FOR COLOR.
I’m an independent, Lies and BS, just don’t fly with me. I Look at a person character over hypocrisy and make my own decisions, not based on party affiliations. Warnock is definitely the choice based on my understanding of being a man of integrity!
@sultan whomever I want what’s in your bag.
@B Man you can easily be an independent and happen to vote for the same party consistently…just depends on the candidates… im not an independent buts very possible
@Lady K its just that the gop is so BLATANTLY using him as a box checker. Honestly i dont think walker even knows hes being used. You know they talk sh!t about him behind his back making jokes about him. There is no candidate qualification or mental preparedness for him to be senator. Its irresponsible and disgraceful on the gop
@they drank the koolaid I do agree with everything you are saying my point is our people should not take the bait and get on all media calling a Black man who in fairness achieved success by determination and hard work stupid and making fun of him. Name me one minority group you have seen doing that. This campaign made me lose respect for Warnock because he should know better and should have had the power to turn his campaign in another direction. In truth I know more about what Walker stands for with all his babbling talk than I do what Warnock stands for
What blows my mind is that people actually vote for Walker, Greene, and Boebert…….this speaks volumes…..
@Joshua Brady Nobody is laughing at the “clowns” you listed. The laughter is a good clue to who is a “clown”.
But you will still vote for a “pasture” that runs over his wife?
@DirtStarMaster Warnock ran over her foot. Your guy held a gun to his wife’s head, wants to be a werewolf and compulsively chases strange cows thru the pastures because he’s “got something goin’ on over there”.
Elon musk just proved on Twitter that Joe and big tech colluded to censor the truth about covid, mask and his deals with communist China. Biden literally broke the first amendment law. Impeach him now!
Reverse the polarity of your brain and you’ll understand.
The obvious question is, now that we have seen so much of both candidates, what on earth is wrong with 48% of the people of Georgia?
warnock is an obama-type sell out. walker is able to bring some of that “street funk.” we need that. he will bring “stank” to the job. by that i mean HANDLE BUSINESS. WaRnock is BUSINESS AS USUAL.
Even more wrong with 52% of people in Georgia
You mean 52%
@Liz HelmWhat voter suppression? We’ll wait.
@Liz Helmthere is no voter suppression you dunce. Stop regurgitating what the media feeds you. Black voter turnout is at an all time high in GA, you just need an ID to vote which everyone has. If you want to talk about voter suppression, you should look into what happened on Election Day in Arizona. Polling places and machines not working in republican districts and counties. More than 50% of all polling places were having issues.
Funny how Hershel couldn’t speak for himself…..needed Lindsey to explain it for him….. let’s go Georgia #Warnock
Hershel sitting there looking like a ventriloquist dummy! Smh.
When a professional wrestler isn’t good on the mic or has a strange voice/accent, they give him a “manager” to do all the talking. 😂
Fetterman can’t speak and Biden can’t speak….. democrats are really stupid 😂
@The will of US. Defend that might be true….. but still doesn’t excuse the fact that Walker is so under qualified for the job…. hell he can’t string a coherent sentence together his damn self 🤣🤣🤣
Hi Timothy Reaves 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
Having 51 instead of only 50 Democratic Senators will force Manchin and Sinema to more closely coordinate their obstruction.
They need to go
@Swan Since a Warnock win would mean Democrats have 49, not 51 Senators, I think they realize the two Independents caucus with Democrats.
@Chris Davis Shame Democratic primary voters, picked the only candidate that Johnson could beat.
Yes, keep dumping on Manchin, the guy who wrote the Infrastructure Bill and the Inflation Reduction Bill (which also addressed climate change). Working for better legislation is not obstruction.
Hi grinpick 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
Herschel still can’t decide if he wants to be a Vampire or Werewolf… 😂
How on earth does Walker get any votes.
Georgians like werewolves? My question is, how does a guy, who lives in Texas, get to run in Georgia, when he can’t vote there?
@RABID CUJO CRAZY I’ll give you that. Lamb would have been the better choice.
@Thomas John Brandon, or Biden as he is known to sane people, won in Georgia.
@Golf pro You are a sad case. Worry about something real.
Hi Colin Hardy 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
Georgia, please vote. It’s sad when the Republicans used a person like H.Walker
Wait til you hear about what Dems did with John Fetterman
Even worse how Democraps used Biden and Fetterman… both combined cant put a coherent sentence together..
@kay armstrong
I would bet a million bucks you couldn’t name one thing Herschel Walker’s done for veterans and the military or one thing Warnock has done against the military, you’re voting for a mentally impaired football jock because Donald Trump told you to.
Hi Ondria Winfield 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
Funny how you missed the Fetterman campaign entirely in your zeal to “get” one side.
The fact that Walker has 48% of the vote is INSANE.
@J Ummm, no
@M T @julesbowe762
Did you cry?? Are you a Karen? Say it not so
Not voting for one who is for NO BORDERs AND FENTENYL entering , men in girls rooms , CRT in schools ,No american drilling =recessions…. Americans first .
Nuts are for nutty things
Hi Kate Wade 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
Elon musk just proved on Twitter that Joe and big tech colluded to censor the truth about covid, mask and his deals with communist China. Biden literally broke the first amendment law. Impeach him now!
It’s huge because of confirming judges. Downplayed the importance too much, it’s extremely important. Vote.
Yes, do vote. But even if Warnock loses, Biden’s nominees will still get approved.
Hi Tristan Cleer 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
@Deborah Freedman yes but with 51 senators we get the nominees out of committee so much faster.
I love that the GOP’s strategy is now to not let Walker speak.
Considering what falls out of his mouth, that was a wise choice.
Hi Ian Shaver 𝓢𝓾𝓫𝓼𝓬𝓻𝓲𝓫𝓮 to watch new video and link 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 in profile
@Dan Mayberry I’m sure the world is really impressed with a US president that relies on q cards, can not string more than two coherent sentences together without a teleprompter in front of him. Does not even know what country he is in…… please.
Yea kinda of what the Dems do with Biden….