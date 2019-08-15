New Polling Shows Divided Country Yet Motivation To Vote | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 15, 2019

 

New 2020 polling shows a politically divided country and that a majority were more motivated to vote in the coming election. Lauren Leader of 'All In Together' and PBS NewsHour's Amna Nawaz discuss.
37 Comments on "New Polling Shows Divided Country Yet Motivation To Vote | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Box of Frogs | August 15, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    I wonder how much the discussion about electability would change if there was a single pundit who actually advocated for a female candidate rather than throwing shade and doubt?

    • Johnny B | August 15, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      Box of Frogs,
      Even More so if that “Pundit” had a Record of being even Remotely Right, (not politically ‘Right’).

  2. Eric Burkheimer | August 15, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    I honestly think in 2016 a lot of people stayed home because they thought Hillary had the election dead to rights. But we cannot become complacent… in 2020 #VoteBlueNoMatterWho

    • keef davis | August 15, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      Wrong!
      We stayed home because we didn’t want HILARY!!!
      And we dont want Biden.

    • john herring | August 15, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      @keef davis Isnt this essentially the same thing? You didnt like Hillary….you didnt like Trump or you would have voted for him….you didnt like the choices. If you stay home this year….Trump wins

    • r385671 | August 15, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      Hillary did win the vote of the people tho.

    • john herring | August 15, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @r385671 That doesnt count and if we are going to defeat Trump in 2020 we need to come to terms with that…..its all about the electorial college…..and we need to vote to force them to change their electorial college vote

    • r385671 | August 15, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @john herring The electoral college has been bought and paid for a long time ago. Corporations control the US. The only hope for the US is Bernie Sanders.

  3. Eric Burkheimer | August 15, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    Thank you black women, the Democratic Party thanks you.

  4. Grim Reefer | August 15, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    I haven’t voted in 25 yrs, however 2018 I voted and not in favor of Trump! In 2020 my vote still will not be in favor of Trump!

  5. DivineHeresy | August 15, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    The real question is who will the DNC rig the primaries again for?

  6. Dittzx | August 15, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    After Nov. 2020 The Donny Dumbo Library would contain only four items; Coloring Books, Mein Kampf, Spanky Mags, and mostly Tweets. 🤪

  7. david zero | August 15, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    I see an orange baboon crying in 2020 and his GOP cohorts headed for the dump bin!

  8. TCt83067695 | August 15, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    8:20 Nice to see Tulsi making it to the top 8

  9. ZCorp Alpha | August 15, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Title not make any sense or is it just me ? 😐

  10. Don Williams | August 15, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Trump 43 States. 424 Electoral. REGARDLESS of who is the Dem nominee.

  11. Drew Oliver | August 15, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    When one side has been throwing a temper tantrum since day 1 because they lost it’s kind of hard not to divide the country. I’m sorry but every time the Democrats take control I lose money, and I’m not rich by any stretch of the word. I used to be a Democrat, until I hot out into the real world. Every single time the Democrats have power more of my paycheck disappears. Last tome it was my health insurance, what ste they going to take this time?

  13. Wolfsky9 | August 15, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Willie G. —–You do a great job ——” MJ” is lucky to have you. ——–I always enjoy your work. ————WolfSky9, 72 y/o

  14. David Wolf | August 15, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    not passive activism but rather active pacifism that may be the answer … from Jesus to Martin Luther King … the message is the same …

  15. jewell charles | August 15, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    will we still be motivated after the next very long months of trump tweeting and choper talk or will we be so weary we will be numb to whatever the real issues are?it is an everyday barage of garbage/mudslinging from trump and his spawn,never do any of them say anything positive.when they do speak,which is constantly,its to cry foul against anyone but their selves.all very tiring.if a dog runs against trump,he has my vote and i will go on the campaign trail for the dog,for free.

  16. Marlon Mudzudzu | August 15, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    That’s right you keyboard warriors – you can bash Donnie 24/7 online, but if you do not go out and vote for PETE (not old man Biden), you will wake up to another glorious four years with the great Donnie in 2020 – MAGA!

  17. bill b | August 15, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    The media is the ultimate divider

  18. Stay Hungry | August 15, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Some people never learn. i bet the DNC is going to screw people again and they think that all Dems will go and vote against Trump.

  19. Gdogg8573 | August 15, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    I would vote for a woman. But you guys need to stop pointing out that it’s a woman. When you make the argument that women are basically better than men is your problem. Stick to the issues and leave the female identity out of it. When you emphasize “Woman” candidate it makes us kinda cringe. And don’t compare woman to Obama two different things…Obama was everyone’s president and he made it clear. But when your like woman woman woman it turns male voters off…..

  20. Gary Davidson | August 15, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    A vote for trump in 2020 is a vote for division and goverment by tweet

