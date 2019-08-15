New 2020 polling shows a politically divided country and that a majority were more motivated to vote in the coming election. Lauren Leader of 'All In Together' and PBS NewsHour's Amna Nawaz discuss.

New Polling Shows Divided Country Yet Motivation To Vote | Morning Joe | MSNBC