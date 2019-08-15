New 2020 polling shows a politically divided country and that a majority were more motivated to vote in the coming election. Lauren Leader of 'All In Together' and PBS NewsHour's Amna Nawaz discuss.
New Polling Shows Divided Country Yet Motivation To Vote | Morning Joe | MSNBC
I wonder how much the discussion about electability would change if there was a single pundit who actually advocated for a female candidate rather than throwing shade and doubt?
Box of Frogs,
Even More so if that “Pundit” had a Record of being even Remotely Right, (not politically ‘Right’).
I honestly think in 2016 a lot of people stayed home because they thought Hillary had the election dead to rights. But we cannot become complacent… in 2020 #VoteBlueNoMatterWho
Wrong!
We stayed home because we didn’t want HILARY!!!
And we dont want Biden.
@keef davis Isnt this essentially the same thing? You didnt like Hillary….you didnt like Trump or you would have voted for him….you didnt like the choices. If you stay home this year….Trump wins
Hillary did win the vote of the people tho.
@r385671 That doesnt count and if we are going to defeat Trump in 2020 we need to come to terms with that…..its all about the electorial college…..and we need to vote to force them to change their electorial college vote
@john herring The electoral college has been bought and paid for a long time ago. Corporations control the US. The only hope for the US is Bernie Sanders.
Thank you black women, the Democratic Party thanks you.
Now the Democratic party needs to work for the black community.
Thank my black sisters, mothers and aunties with policies not platitude.
Flint is still drinking poison water 5yrs later.
@TCt83067695 exactly.
I haven’t voted in 25 yrs, however 2018 I voted and not in favor of Trump! In 2020 my vote still will not be in favor of Trump!
All elections are important. Not just the Presidential ones.
@Becky Weisfeld Yes and you are correct.But for me this election is do or die.I will not vote for tRump.✌
Your ego worth more than your soul? https://youtu.be/iathwwlfV9c
The real question is who will the DNC rig the primaries again for?
Biden or another corporate Democrat. 😡
After Nov. 2020 The Donny Dumbo Library would contain only four items; Coloring Books, Mein Kampf, Spanky Mags, and mostly Tweets. 🤪
https://youtu.be/iathwwlfV9c. You sell your soul in 2016?
I see an orange baboon crying in 2020 and his GOP cohorts headed for the dump bin!
8:20 Nice to see Tulsi making it to the top 8
Title not make any sense or is it just me ? 😐
Trump 43 States. 424 Electoral. REGARDLESS of who is the Dem nominee.
Hahahahahahahahahahaha hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
There will def be some states that will go against Trump this time around that he barely won last time.
When one side has been throwing a temper tantrum since day 1 because they lost it’s kind of hard not to divide the country. I’m sorry but every time the Democrats take control I lose money, and I’m not rich by any stretch of the word. I used to be a Democrat, until I hot out into the real world. Every single time the Democrats have power more of my paycheck disappears. Last tome it was my health insurance, what ste they going to take this time?
Everybody knows its all about you. The most important person in America.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHiXfWGhPvU
Willie G. —–You do a great job ——” MJ” is lucky to have you. ——–I always enjoy your work. ————WolfSky9, 72 y/o
not passive activism but rather active pacifism that may be the answer … from Jesus to Martin Luther King … the message is the same …
will we still be motivated after the next very long months of trump tweeting and choper talk or will we be so weary we will be numb to whatever the real issues are?it is an everyday barage of garbage/mudslinging from trump and his spawn,never do any of them say anything positive.when they do speak,which is constantly,its to cry foul against anyone but their selves.all very tiring.if a dog runs against trump,he has my vote and i will go on the campaign trail for the dog,for free.
That’s right you keyboard warriors – you can bash Donnie 24/7 online, but if you do not go out and vote for PETE (not old man Biden), you will wake up to another glorious four years with the great Donnie in 2020 – MAGA!
The media is the ultimate divider
Some people never learn. i bet the DNC is going to screw people again and they think that all Dems will go and vote against Trump.
I would vote for a woman. But you guys need to stop pointing out that it’s a woman. When you make the argument that women are basically better than men is your problem. Stick to the issues and leave the female identity out of it. When you emphasize “Woman” candidate it makes us kinda cringe. And don’t compare woman to Obama two different things…Obama was everyone’s president and he made it clear. But when your like woman woman woman it turns male voters off…..
A vote for trump in 2020 is a vote for division and goverment by tweet