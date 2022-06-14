Recent Post
- Video recap of January 6 hearings: June 13, 2022
- New Trump statement “bogus nonsense” says Jan. 6 committee member
- Here’s what the US economy can expect if a recession hits
- South Carolina Republicans face tight primaries after voting against Trump
- The Fox shift: Why Fox News started airing January 6 hearings
58 comments
Poor donnie, he’s so misunderstood. He’s rich and always gets his way. Until now.
@james joste with cheney and kinzinger and raskin in there? Pooooooo unimaginable stench.
Trump didn’t write that.
Diaper Don has the mind and articulates like a 4 year old.
Agreed, the word countervailing is way to bigly of a word for him.
I think he wrote at least some of it. Parts of it read like classic Trump 2AM tweets, but there are parts that are suspiciously articulate as well.
That is most unfair to 4 year olds. You apologise to them ;~)
I’d like to know who _is_ coauthoring. Who is _still_ coconspiring with this criminal? And why? Do they think he will ever hold office again? Or is it just about a pay check?
He doesn’t believe he won…and he’s never completed his own essays. Find out who wrote his college essays, lol…
I bet Stephen Miller wrote that. He was trump’s primary writer while he was president. trump can’t even make it through a tweet without getting distracted.
Projecting much?
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
Lol so many trolls making similar comments. You’re all assuming people are stupid, where they don’t know that every politician has speech writers.
Or did you actually think stammering Joe wrote his incoherent thoughts himself on the teleprompter?
@DoSe420 well stuttering is different from writing in salad words.
By saying Rudi was drunk he’ll now come out, deny the claim and say he was sober killing any chance of a defense of his or TFG.
Have a great day😀
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
Trump 2024
Too many big words for that to be a statement that trump wrote.
😄😄😄😄😄😄😯🇿🇦
Jamie remains straight faced. My hero.
Ratskin for President!
He’s holding everything back behind his smile. He has Donl where he wants him for the time being. Next stop, the Big House. Bye bye Donl, who?
@foed spaghetti He got NOTHING.
I have zero respect for Jamie Raskin. After all, he is a lowly Democrat.
Trump can whine all he wants. If he is innocent of all his wrongdoings then just testify yourself in front of the committee.
I forget the reporters name but her trying desperately not to laugh and hide her smile when Rep. Raskin said he can’t tell the difference between a drunk Guiliani or a sober Guiliani is gold
@WasatchMan How’s that manifesto going?
Erin Burnett 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I bet she can tell that difference much better than telling Biden’s being sober or drunk.
@Minute Meditations I think you over estimated that by about 11 years.
So he doesn’t like that there isn’t enough accountability in the sworn testimony of witnesses. A point he makes in a completely unaccountable open letter full of assertions without evidence. Come on down and swear in, buddy. I’m sure you won’t perjure yourself a dozen times in the first 2 minutes.
@M Hall … no, isn’t happening.
Exactly
what we can do about it?!
@NAVSO FOUR you didn’t mind for 4 years
He’s still competitive politically. If that doesn’t say it all, I don’t know and can’t even imagine how low American standards of leadership are.
It says, “All politicians are so weak, stupid, and corrupt that they can’t fight off an orange TV star.”
Because any person with sense and Kafka-esk sensibilities can see it’s SIMPLY a Soviet style Show Trial aimed at nullifying Trump.
Who is helping him with all these big words? He can’t even read 12 pages, much less write them.
And it sure as hell wasn’t Eric
Last fight https://youtu.be/7Gf6-IgljyE
Trump 2024
@M Hall 4 Prison
@Jay C Stephen Miller is the one who is writing all his tweets.
Under oath is the gold standard. Bringing up some propaganda he cooked up only distracts from the moment.
Trump is crazier than the Mad Hatter, even Alice would be impressed.
When your whole grift is being exposed and all your crimes are being brought to light you have the right to remain silent. Fortunately, Trump lacks the capacity to do so.
“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
Look it on social media. He was drunk when he was leaving he said “just say you won.” Go back to election night for the video it’s around that time.
Yeah, when Republicans talk about Pennsylvania’s change in election law prior to 2020 being unconstitutional, remind them it went to court and they lost.
Countervailing?
Trump did not write that himself.
yeah if its over 3 syllables you know he didn’t write it, big words are complicated for him
Covfefe
😄😄😄😄😄😄🇿🇦
Thats how sociopaths and other narcissists deal with getting caught. Lies and mire in more lies.
WOW you really NAILED biden there man! Good on ya.
1 I F Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@bill shiff your in a war of whos right who’s wrong. Instead, be real and do what you think everyone else should be doing instead of telling what to do. Do anything, commit a crime, march, drop out of the norm, do something , anything . Actions are powerful words are cheap