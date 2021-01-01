New Year’s Eve celebration in New York’s Times Square | USA TODAY

Watch the ball drop in Times Square in New York City, as the East Coast of the United States welcomes 2021.
RELATED: Watch cities around the world ring in the new year:
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#newyearseve #timessqure #2021 #nye #usatoday
Happy New Year’s everyone hope you have a safe New Year’s with your family
Same to you
You Too
Happy new years and hope 2021 is better 🎊🎉🎊just trying to send you a little cheer 😊
Tf up with the sound?
Pre recorded they are to stupid to let you listen in . Because 2021 is for Trump !
@Heather Sutton huh?
Copyrighted music. Says in the corner
Happy new years everybody
You Too
Notice how ppl was not aloud to attend except that pos mayor and a few ppl
They only let mayors and workers
Do you mean “allowed” and not “aloud”?! lol, dope.
2020 motto of the left: Rules for thee, Not for me
Well somehow the Governor is letting Planet Fitness have a new years party. Ironically all the gyms are still closed though 🤷♂️
The Notorious N.O.E. Brought to you by irony
F the gyms. They need to remain closed.
Gyms haven’t been spreading covid at all, gyms also help people get healthy. Too many weak fat asses in this country
@jack Michaels everything and anything can help spread covid. We dont need gyms to exercise anyway.
Happy new year all over the USA!
Happy New Year’s everyone!!! Best of wishes for 2021 and the years to come!!!!
2020 was just the beginning, 2021 will bring something different.
Plz don’t jinx it lol
A moment for the ones that didn’t make it this year
Less people died this year than last, cheers to that
Amen happy new years
@Jared Hempfield really?
God bless them
Know what would be fun?
Sound.
Happy new years and hope 2021 is better 🎊🎉🎊just trying to send you a little cheer 😊
YouTube sucks, it cut out all sounds!
27:47 Ah yes, we must celebrate The one and only K I A C A R
that was hilarious
EST gang! As of this writing, those poor saps on the west coast are still in 2020.
I’m tryna find the actual ball DROP so put some fakin TIME STAMPS
This feels wrong. Like a poorly created simulation.
It’s like an alternate reality or something. Really doesn’t seem real.
2020 has gone and past
The pandemic may always last
Wake me up when lockdown ends
was that a poem if so it was a nice one
The realism is 2021 is NOT the end of “2020”. Stay safe. WEAR A MASK.
First time in all 35 years of my life i see nyc empty for new years so eerie and sad especially when they play that music with no one around to hear it.
Those Planet Fitness blowup stick men had a better time than the people inside those 10’x10′ pigpens.
I mean, hey…
If we’re going to be playing it safe at home could we at least have sound?