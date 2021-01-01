New Year’s Eve celebration in New York’s Times Square | USA TODAY

January 1, 2021

 

Watch the ball drop in Times Square in New York City, as the East Coast of the United States welcomes 2021.

RELATED: Watch cities around the world ring in the new year:

43 Comments on "New Year’s Eve celebration in New York’s Times Square | USA TODAY"

  1. DEMON LUNA | January 1, 2021 at 12:20 AM | Reply

    Happy New Year’s everyone hope you have a safe New Year’s with your family

  2. putridterror | January 1, 2021 at 12:28 AM | Reply

    Tf up with the sound?

  3. Virtudes Batista | January 1, 2021 at 12:29 AM | Reply

    Happy new years everybody

  4. Rodney Jordan | January 1, 2021 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    Notice how ppl was not aloud to attend except that pos mayor and a few ppl

  5. The Notorious N.O.E. | January 1, 2021 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    Well somehow the Governor is letting Planet Fitness have a new years party. Ironically all the gyms are still closed though 🤷‍♂️

  6. Adam Withey | January 1, 2021 at 12:39 AM | Reply

    Happy new year all over the USA!

  7. Xion Destiny | January 1, 2021 at 12:42 AM | Reply

    Happy New Year’s everyone!!! Best of wishes for 2021 and the years to come!!!!

  8. therrealcaurthens 12 | January 1, 2021 at 12:46 AM | Reply

    A moment for the ones that didn’t make it this year

  9. twitchster77 | January 1, 2021 at 12:59 AM | Reply

    Know what would be fun?
    Sound.

  10. David Poland | January 1, 2021 at 1:10 AM | Reply

    YouTube sucks, it cut out all sounds!

  11. 。Evie Animates 。 | January 1, 2021 at 1:12 AM | Reply

    27:47 Ah yes, we must celebrate The one and only K I A C A R

  12. Iambic Pentameter | January 1, 2021 at 1:13 AM | Reply

    EST gang! As of this writing, those poor saps on the west coast are still in 2020.

  13. WebCheRRies | January 1, 2021 at 1:21 AM | Reply

    I’m tryna find the actual ball DROP so put some fakin TIME STAMPS

  14. Devon Schultz | January 1, 2021 at 1:26 AM | Reply

    This feels wrong. Like a poorly created simulation.

  15. jack Michaels | January 1, 2021 at 1:28 AM | Reply

    2020 has gone and past
    The pandemic may always last
    Wake me up when lockdown ends

  16. Not my real name obviously | January 1, 2021 at 1:34 AM | Reply

    The realism is 2021 is NOT the end of “2020”. Stay safe. WEAR A MASK.

  17. jesscateyeSQUAD | January 1, 2021 at 1:42 AM | Reply

    First time in all 35 years of my life i see nyc empty for new years so eerie and sad especially when they play that music with no one around to hear it.

  18. e Valers | January 1, 2021 at 1:52 AM | Reply

    Those Planet Fitness blowup stick men had a better time than the people inside those 10’x10′ pigpens.

  19. Abi | January 1, 2021 at 1:53 AM | Reply

    I mean, hey…
    If we’re going to be playing it safe at home could we at least have sound?

