Many facing hardships and mobility issues, residents in Newark, New Jersey, affected by that city's water contamination crisis faced hot summer sun to pick up drinkable water. Brian Williams shares the latest.

Newark Residents Forced To Face The Summer Heat To Pick Up Drinkable Water | The 11th Hour | MSNBC