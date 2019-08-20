Newark Residents Forced To Face The Summer Heat To Pick Up Drinkable Water | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 20, 2019

 

Many facing hardships and mobility issues, residents in Newark, New Jersey, affected by that city's water contamination crisis faced hot summer sun to pick up drinkable water. Brian Williams shares the latest.
52 Comments on "Newark Residents Forced To Face The Summer Heat To Pick Up Drinkable Water | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. sk8queen | August 20, 2019 at 1:47 AM | Reply

    Certain demographics don’t have to worry about such. It would never happen to them.

  2. Moscow Mitch | August 20, 2019 at 1:49 AM | Reply

    Not much longer only the rich will be able to afford clean water with pollution on the rise thanx to the T-Rump admin.EPA

    • The Epstein Diaries | August 20, 2019 at 8:55 AM | Reply

      Those pipes are older than Trump’s dead grandfather and it’s up to local government to replace them

    • Ganiscol | August 20, 2019 at 9:50 AM | Reply

      Moscow Mitch
      And you are not describing some dystopian movie but our impending reality. But they got their money that will buy them a good life while the majority struggles to survive.

    • Dicky Jones | August 20, 2019 at 10:34 AM | Reply

      But New Jersey is run by Dumocrats.

  3. Andethidial bubabibub | August 20, 2019 at 2:01 AM | Reply

    America is becoming greater.. 4 yrs of nothing but tax cuts for the rich, kids in cages and twitter. Great strategy!

  4. Andethidial bubabibub | August 20, 2019 at 2:03 AM | Reply

    Maybe this issue won’t be solved because most ppl affected are minorities and the president is a nazi… Just a wild guess

  5. Marky E | August 20, 2019 at 2:12 AM | Reply

    Meanwhile Tiny Hands tells a Nation “I stuffed you with 💰…….”

  6. Ro G | August 20, 2019 at 2:26 AM | Reply

    Imagine if this was a rich white suburb where this happened…🤔
    Gotcha! This would never happen there. 😐

  7. L.J Ross | August 20, 2019 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    But let’s give Israel unlimited money instead.

    • JESSICA SCHWARZ | August 20, 2019 at 7:00 AM | Reply

      You have to wonder why they are giving any other country money when their own citizen’s do not have decent schools, health insurance, water??!!

    • Margaret Nicol | August 20, 2019 at 7:07 AM | Reply

      @JESSICA SCHWARZ Because US interference has caused innocents in other countries to have no schools, hospitals, water and food.

    • miapdx | August 20, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

      Then watch the commercials begging money for destitute holocaust survivors! All those billions in aid from the US and they’re not taken care of? Israel is the biggest con artist, then Herr Drumpf…

  8. catalinacurio | August 20, 2019 at 2:59 AM | Reply

    This crisis should be a crisis for the government to fix, where is trump, let him come drink some….

  9. guitarsurfer2010 | August 20, 2019 at 3:07 AM | Reply

    The Fracking has just begun, soon everybody’s water is going to be poison.
    What about those homes in Newark which are now unloveable because there is no water service( except Poison Water).

    • Rich Ott | August 20, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      You are absolutely right. Any water you can light and burn right out of the tap is undrinkable. We pay taxes and we pay for fresh water, so how is fresh water not a right? How is it that, what we pay for is not drinkable, even though that is the purpose of paying for it? How can Corporate greed trump common decency? (interesting choice of words don’t you think?) Because in these times of absolute oligarchy and excess, its anything goes for the almighty dollar and screw everyone else. That is NOT the American way and this behavior is traitorous to our values.

  10. Farah | August 20, 2019 at 3:27 AM | Reply

    His righteousness is a sight to behold. Water with lead would not happen in Beverly Hills.

  11. Charles T. | August 20, 2019 at 3:30 AM | Reply

    Notice how all these folks was poor and black? Cause nobody’s letting this happen in a rich white neighborhood 😠

    • ruth depew | August 20, 2019 at 5:44 AM | Reply

      Rich white folks already have bottle water delivered to their homes.

    • jefe sewell | August 20, 2019 at 7:24 AM | Reply

      Your not wrong, just right for the wrong reasons. Rich homes have their plumbing redone every few years. Poor homeowners can’t afford it. It would happen in poor white neighborhoods and won’t in rich black ones.

    • brin Joness | August 20, 2019 at 7:29 AM | Reply

      The white trash in the south have been sucking in poisons for years. It makes you dumb and kills you early. But you can be taken to the slaughterhouse without fuss.

    • Dicky Jones | August 20, 2019 at 9:40 AM | Reply

      Demokkkrats been attacking blacks for many generations so don’t act surprised…

    • ceo los | August 20, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      And they still was smiling ..blacks seen and been through it all this is nothing

  12. D E | August 20, 2019 at 3:44 AM | Reply

    A new Flint! Look at them to see how your status will be in 5 years

  13. David Flynn | August 20, 2019 at 3:47 AM | Reply

    What precedes ‘Third World’?

    Trump’s world.

  14. Dancing With Nature | August 20, 2019 at 3:54 AM | Reply

    Thank you for giving this story at least a small measure of airtime.. Please let us in the rest of the US know how we can help. Please. 🙏 Namaste

  15. Al Bundy | August 20, 2019 at 3:57 AM | Reply

    trump only has 2 real problems
    Everything he say’s
    Everything he does.

    • Barry Sutton | August 20, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

      Looney Tune leftist believe
      Every negative thing that ever happened since the Spanish Inquisition is all Trump’s fault🤪

    • Al Bundy | August 20, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      @Barry Sutton We’ll never know since he takes credit for everything and accepts responsibility for nothing. We’ll wait for your praises when he’s sitting at the defendants table with his 2000 lawyers.

  16. bernadette black | August 20, 2019 at 4:03 AM | Reply

    I am perplexed by what is going on in America. Why are the people not Marching on the White House?

  17. Kathryn Shaw | August 20, 2019 at 4:03 AM | Reply

    Remember that Trump does not believe that it’s too hot for you to exist. He does not believe that you must remain hydrated in order to survive these extreme temperatures. He doesn’t believe in science. He does believe in helicopters that will take him to his next seaside golf vacation.

  18. Amenhotep The Third | August 20, 2019 at 6:00 AM | Reply

    More of the much fabled American exceptionalism. The greatest country on earth? Money over peoples health.

  19. JESSICA SCHWARZ | August 20, 2019 at 6:59 AM | Reply

    I liked Brian’s William’s obvious sarcasm. It is very fitting to this inane and degrading situation. Newark shame on you. Treat your citizens with some respect.

  20. stamped5150 | August 20, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    Please God have mercy on those people that may get ill because of government lies and greed🙏😢

