Many facing hardships and mobility issues, residents in Newark, New Jersey, affected by that city's water contamination crisis faced hot summer sun to pick up drinkable water. Brian Williams shares the latest.
Newark Residents Forced To Face The Summer Heat To Pick Up Drinkable Water | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Certain demographics don’t have to worry about such. It would never happen to them.
…”shithole” country
Sounds about white…
Another reason for blacks to abandon democrat party.
Not yet. But coming soon
Not much longer only the rich will be able to afford clean water with pollution on the rise thanx to the T-Rump admin.EPA
Those pipes are older than Trump’s dead grandfather and it’s up to local government to replace them
Moscow Mitch
And you are not describing some dystopian movie but our impending reality. But they got their money that will buy them a good life while the majority struggles to survive.
But New Jersey is run by Dumocrats.
America is becoming greater.. 4 yrs of nothing but tax cuts for the rich, kids in cages and twitter. Great strategy!
Don’t come illegally ✔
Hey Moron, this New Jersey which just like Flint, MI is under Democrat control. I guess you don’t see all of the Democrat paradises huh?
djteenladonn.info/Ma_0WZbksBEo
@Squishy Potato first sluady
Letting humans with a dark skin tone carry their water, in 2019? RACISM!!!!
Maybe this issue won’t be solved because most ppl affected are minorities and the president is a nazi… Just a wild guess
Most americans are nazi kkk types
Let me guess
It’s all Trump’s fault 😁
Meanwhile Tiny Hands tells a Nation “I stuffed you with 💰…….”
Democrats take blacks for granted. Why isn’t AOC and Bernie fixing the problem with their big mouths.
@Squishy Potato Melania and chain and anchor.
Imagine if this was a rich white suburb where this happened…🤔
Gotcha! This would never happen there. 😐
Well black people should stop voting for Democrats and save themselves.
But let’s give Israel unlimited money instead.
You have to wonder why they are giving any other country money when their own citizen’s do not have decent schools, health insurance, water??!!
@JESSICA SCHWARZ Because US interference has caused innocents in other countries to have no schools, hospitals, water and food.
Then watch the commercials begging money for destitute holocaust survivors! All those billions in aid from the US and they’re not taken care of? Israel is the biggest con artist, then Herr Drumpf…
This crisis should be a crisis for the government to fix, where is trump, let him come drink some….
The Fracking has just begun, soon everybody’s water is going to be poison.
What about those homes in Newark which are now unloveable because there is no water service( except Poison Water).
You are absolutely right. Any water you can light and burn right out of the tap is undrinkable. We pay taxes and we pay for fresh water, so how is fresh water not a right? How is it that, what we pay for is not drinkable, even though that is the purpose of paying for it? How can Corporate greed trump common decency? (interesting choice of words don’t you think?) Because in these times of absolute oligarchy and excess, its anything goes for the almighty dollar and screw everyone else. That is NOT the American way and this behavior is traitorous to our values.
His righteousness is a sight to behold. Water with lead would not happen in Beverly Hills.
Notice how all these folks was poor and black? Cause nobody’s letting this happen in a rich white neighborhood 😠
Rich white folks already have bottle water delivered to their homes.
Your not wrong, just right for the wrong reasons. Rich homes have their plumbing redone every few years. Poor homeowners can’t afford it. It would happen in poor white neighborhoods and won’t in rich black ones.
The white trash in the south have been sucking in poisons for years. It makes you dumb and kills you early. But you can be taken to the slaughterhouse without fuss.
Demokkkrats been attacking blacks for many generations so don’t act surprised…
And they still was smiling ..blacks seen and been through it all this is nothing
A new Flint! Look at them to see how your status will be in 5 years
What precedes ‘Third World’?
Trump’s world.
Thank you for giving this story at least a small measure of airtime.. Please let us in the rest of the US know how we can help. Please. 🙏 Namaste
trump only has 2 real problems
Everything he say’s
Everything he does.
Looney Tune leftist believe
Every negative thing that ever happened since the Spanish Inquisition is all Trump’s fault🤪
@Barry Sutton We’ll never know since he takes credit for everything and accepts responsibility for nothing. We’ll wait for your praises when he’s sitting at the defendants table with his 2000 lawyers.
I am perplexed by what is going on in America. Why are the people not Marching on the White House?
perhaps that is the answer….they are queuing for water [sighs] 🙁
Because enough marching was done in the 60s or so in my opinion…
How would marching to Washington solve this catastrophe in NJ? and…… Portland, SF, LA, NYC, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit? All Democrat controlled cities and suburbs.
@Always Unlimited March to the New Jersey state Capitol or county courthouse… that is a state issue.
Remember that Trump does not believe that it’s too hot for you to exist. He does not believe that you must remain hydrated in order to survive these extreme temperatures. He doesn’t believe in science. He does believe in helicopters that will take him to his next seaside golf vacation.
More of the much fabled American exceptionalism. The greatest country on earth? Money over peoples health.
I liked Brian’s William’s obvious sarcasm. It is very fitting to this inane and degrading situation. Newark shame on you. Treat your citizens with some respect.
Please God have mercy on those people that may get ill because of government lies and greed🙏😢