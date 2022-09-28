Recent Post
- Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm
- Newest addition to Trump’s legal team sidelined in Mar-a-Lago search case
- ‘Putin has effectively crossed the Rubicon’: Putin critic Bill Browder on backlash in Russia
- Meta says they shut down ‘covert’ Russian and Chinese Facebook accounts
- ‘It is a major shift’: Amanpour breaks down resistance across Russia after Putin’s order
84 comments
Who in their right mind would want to represent Trump at this point in time?
@UFOvids Dude, even TRUMP hasn’t said he was innocent.
Dewey, Cheatham and Howe. Larry, Daryl and Daryl.
I’m not a lawyer but I would be willing to take the job for a 3 million retainer
Clout. My client was Trump, 45th president.Took a bullet for him. Languished in jail for several years. Buy my book.
@The Dark Sage And not one penny of it was trumps.
I wish I could say this came as a shock.
Save that line for after he’s elected again
Does it come as a shock that you’re consistently duped and humiliated by the same org time and time again?
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 What are you babbling about?
@J M M how on earth can you struggle with that ? Babbling? It’s very easy to understand English lol.
Your TDS ain’t a shock 😂
Kise is a registered foreign agent of the Maduro government in Venezuela. Given that there are classified documents in the mix, it’s probably a good idea that he not be involved in the Mar-A-Lago investigation.
@badmola1 lol I am an expert in any case involving classified documents, if I can just see them, photo copy them and then send them to a “friend”
But i will also say, do you really think trump has paid him lol
@Biden is Garbage I’m not as delusional as the maga crazies – and just so you know I’m not registered with any party – so your attempt of insult just blew up in your face. Have a wonderful day in crazy land.
If he is a registered foreign agent, it would be a crime under federal law to grant him a clearance even if his background investigation was perfect.
QAnon should get on the conspiracy train considering this guy is a Venezuelan foreign agent
@richard c That was the agreement that Trump had to pay him up front. Since Trump had ran out of lawyers willing to represent him, I think Trump did pay him, otherwise he would have left already. Do you notice that he can’t even help Trump in the Mar-a-Lago case, but they’re still keeping him around, ask yourself, why? Why keep him around if he can’t represent Trump? That’s because he already got paid his retainer fee with no refund, so they’re going to use him in other cases where security clearance is not required.
Giuliani stiffed by Trump and now is ordered to pay his ex-wife $250,000 or go to jail. 😆
Giuliani’s ex may need to sue Trump to collect the $250,000.
So the meter hit $3 million about a New York minute before Kise hit the door?
1 Michael Michael Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Maybe he pulled a tRump and shafted the orange pig. Poetic Justice.
You really think Trump paid lol
@richard c He had to pay upfront before he would join. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
I was wondering when this would be reported😂😂😂
The man’s a registered foreign agent!😂😂
@gerrycanyerry yerry Have you got YOUR mommy’s permission to use her computer?
@gerrycanyerry yerry 👈childhood defiant disorder.
I guess, a few more years, no Trump, most of the world will want Americans seen as a pile of ashes.
The US needs to burn so hot under nukes, so hot the ground turns to glass.
@gerrycanyerry yerry LMAO you just described these lefties perfectly 😂
He is a registered foreign agent for – get this – mother fucking Venezuela.
The collective heads exploding across the extreme right wing outrage entertainment ecosystem would knock the planet off its orbit if this guy was even remotely connected to a Democrat holding federal office.
I mean, isn’t he a registered foreign agent? That could have something to do with it.
@blackberri343 If Trump was one, YOU would vote for him!
@Hubie Maddox That’s the idea, to feed those who desire propaganda, pure lies.
@S D didn’t vote for him before and would not vote for him. Thanks for a good chuckle though
@Hubie Maddox They mentioned ALL of that in this clip. Are you suffering from a concussion or something?
Trump paid him $3 million, in advance.
@blackberri343 Well remember that Biden is everything that you accuse Trump of, and you know that now for a fact.
Do you know that Socialism and NationalSocialism are effectively the exact same thing?
I don’t know if you like Science and Facts, but here goes…
*NationalSocialism | Destroying the Denialist Counter Arguments*
_”I am a socialist.” – Hitler, from his “ZweitesBuch” (Second Book) Page 50._
https://youtu.be/eCkyWBPaTC8
⬆ *This source lists 107 impeccable Historic and Scientific sources* ⬆
Probably because he’s unwilling to perjure himself!
Maybe someone couldn’t stand being told what the best legal strategy would be in the Mar-a-Lago case. More fun for the rest of us!
TDS is fun? 😂
Best legal strategy for Mar-a-lago is that its a complete joke. There is no actual law that gives it any credence whatsoever apart for morons who want a witch hunt,
When a lawyer askes for the money upfront that’s not a good sign
Or that he knows Trump’s history of not paying people.
It’s good for the lawyer knowing that Trump doesn’t have an honest bone in his doughy, anti-American body.
The lawyer in question has been reported to be registered as a foreign agent. He may not be able to get a security clearance.
@Doodle Bob If you’re still one of the dolts asking for “proof” when Orange Julius has 18 cases against him right now, you need to slap yourself really hard across the face. 🤡
@SRQBID It was paid for by his PAC. Trump isn’t paying for any of his legal fees.
Haven’t you heard he’s Russian.
There’s another potential Witch Hunt. LMFAO
Does he really need a security clearance? The 11th circuit appeals court ruled that Trumps team doesn’t get to see any classified documents
@J M why?
That lawyer probably the one who advised to propose Judge Raymond Dearie as a Special Master 😂.
1 European Union: Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Exactly! And Trump doesn’t want to say “you’re fired!” Because he’s paid him $3 million.
I wondered if he might be the one who *suggested* they get a Special Master. 😄
You mean the same Judge who now understands how the FBI lied to get search warrants for Russia Collusion Delusion FISA application? That judge? 🙄
Kise failed miserably as a funeral director, due to his incessant chiseled smile.
Who needs a lawyer when you can just think about one.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Excellent 🔥
You’re generally better off without a lawyer anyway (so long as you know to keep your mouth shut; which, unfortunately, a lot of people don’t). A layer is dealing to fill his wallet, not yours.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Debra James If you declassify by any means you admit the prior condition was classified. Whuy would any lawyer represent a client ;pleading innocent who then effectivelly pleads guilty in public, on TV>
Lawyers get weird when their criminal defendants ask them to join in the crimes .
@Matt1147 <- BS Hypocrite.
And also when there’s absolutely no guarantee of getting paid.
The Dems don’t have to worry about that they’ve got the weaponized doj and mainstream media cover up all their criminal activities. “White washing”
that’s what Clinton said
@Debra James lol they got him this time I really can’t believe that people still believe anything that comes from cnn 😂 🤣 😅 😆
“I only hire the best people” Oh yeah, I can see that… 😂😂
#SaimaGillVoice
Michael Cohen is selling t-shirts depicting Trump in prison to ‘celebrate the fall of the Mango Mussolini😁
@jsean g LMAO you people are so desperate it’s hilarious
@Biden is Garbage Well he is fanboy,..lmao
Chris was looking to get paid, and it was looking less likely as the case progressed. Funny how lawyers are like that.
1 Chris James Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V73WGdczgjs
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
He rec’d a $3MM retainer upfront.
That’s a polite Way of saying he wasn’t about to put his lawyer license in jeopardy over the trump lies about those classified documents
“When you’re born, you get a ticket to the freak show. When you’re born in America, you get a front row seat.” -George Carlin
ʜɪᴛ ᴍᴇ ᴜᴘ📝✍️🔝🔝
Keep crying since 2016 😂😂
https://youtu.be/H6uingtAWbk bidens biggest gaffes sincein office released by the sun on youtube https://youtu.be/H6uingtAWbk
And of course I’m sure your not talking about the Biden crime family which you probably voted for. Lol
With this administration we are the freak show!
America is run by the Golden Rule: Whoever has the Gold, makes the Rules. The Lawmakers take Bribes (Campaign Contributions) and pass laws to protect the Rich Criminals. And these laws are used by the team of lawyers to protect their rich clients. As a result, the laws only apply to people who don’t have the money to hire teams of highly paid lawyers.